Games with Gold for April announced

You're watching Advertisements

We're two days away from entering a new month, so Microsoft has finally decided to reveal the four games Xbox Live Gold members will get for "free" in April.

Unfortunately, and with all due respect to these developers, the Games with Gold line-up fails to impress yet again. Look at this list and tell me I'm wrong:





Vikings: Wolves of Midgard the entire month



FIA European Truck Racing Championship from April 16 - May 15



Dark Void from April 1 - April 15



Hard Corps: Uprising from April 16 - April 30



I'll just leave this appropriate opinion piece here...