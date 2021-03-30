Final Fantasy VIII RemasteredHow to play Kingdom HeartsCyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsLife is Strange True ColorsRanking Monster Hunter Criatures
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Games with Gold for April announced

Vikings, truck, Nolan North and retro run-and-gun action await Xbox players next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We're two days away from entering a new month, so Microsoft has finally decided to reveal the four games Xbox Live Gold members will get for "free" in April.

Unfortunately, and with all due respect to these developers, the Games with Gold line-up fails to impress yet again. Look at this list and tell me I'm wrong:


  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard the entire month

  • FIA European Truck Racing Championship from April 16 - May 15

  • Dark Void from April 1 - April 15

  • Hard Corps: Uprising from April 16 - April 30

I'll just leave this appropriate opinion piece here...

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy