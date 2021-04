You're watching Advertisements

I've stopped having high expectations for the announcements of upcoming Games with Gold line-ups, as it's been years since Microsoft impressed me two months in a row. That's a good thing because the four games being offered in May aren't exactly top-tier even if some of them are decent. Check out the list below and tell me if I'm wrong:



Armello the entire month



Dungeons 3 from May 16 - June 15



Lego Batman from May 1 - May 15



Tropico 4 from May 16 - May 31