Games to look for this Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner and it's almost time for the annual tradition of scaring ourselves senseless with the creepiest video games that we can find. From eccentric little indies to horror-themed updates to our favorite titles, this year's line-up is a pretty packed one, and we've been able to filter things down to a small selection of our finest picks.

Amnesia: Rebirth - October 20 - PC, PS4

Amnesia has become a staple of the horror genre, and whilst the series has taken a little break since A Machine for Pigs launched back in 2013, it's back seven years later with the haunting Amnesia: Rebirth. Featuring the iconic psychological horror design that makes you fear every instance of darkness, Rebirth puts you in the shoes of young Tasi, trapped in the Algerian desert with no clue how she got there. Will you be able to find the clues to what happened just in time to find an escape, or will the creature lurking in the darkness get to you first?

Remothered: Broken Porcelain - October 13 - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

A thrilling psychological plot, the return of a classic horror series, updated with a list of welcome changes, Remothered: Broken Porcelain takes the cult-classic title and brings it to the modern-day, savouring all the best terrifying best parts of its survival horror experience. Discover the secrets of the Ashmann Inn and its threatening Stalkers who want nothing but to find you. Know the best time to sneak, run, and hide as you look to escape the looming presence of danger, with your very life on the line. Great for new and returning fans, Remothered: Broken Porcelain is the perfect place to dive into the haunting series, especially on a dark, cold October night.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope - October 30 - PC, PS4, Xbox One

If you're looking for a great Halloween spooky tale, look no further than The Dark Pictures Anthology. First popping up last year with Man of Medan, the second installment of the interactive narrative series is dropping this year in Little Hope, which focuses on four college students trapped in a mysterious town after their bus crashes. Whilst desperately searching for an escape, the students will be haunted by visions from their past in the shadows. Developed by Supermassive Games, this one will surely give you a spook, that is if you're able to muster up the courage to help them escape.

Rocket League - Haunted Hallows - October 20 - November 2 - PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

Rocket League never seems to slow down when it comes to bringing great seasonal content, and this Halloween looks to live up to that. As part of its Haunted Hallows event, Rocket League will be bringing a whole bunch of Ghostbusters related content to get your hands on. From new vehicles such as the Ecto-1 to a Stay-Puft goal explosion, and many other ghost cosmetics, Haunted Hallows is the perfect way to pay homage to your favourite 80s sci-fi comedy - and best of all, there's no need to worry about crossing the streams!

Ray's The Dead - October 22 - PC, PS4

This one might not be poised to spook your socks off, but it still looks to be a fun take on the heavily saturated zombie genre. Playing like a mix between Pikmin and Stick It To The Man, Ray's the Dead sees you control a horde of zombie minions as you search for the mysteries behind your untimely death. This one was first revealed for the PS4 back in 2014 and is finally making a full release on October 22 - i.e. just in time for Halloween.

Overwatch - Halloween Terror 2020 - October 13 - November 3 - PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One

Overwatch might seem a little outdated to mention on this list, but with the way Blizzard's hero shooter celebrates the holiday, we couldn't bear not giving it some attention. This year, the fan favourite PvE mode, Junkenstein's Revenge returns with a vengeance, but perhaps best of all are the event-specific skins that turn your beloved heroes into spooky horrors. Our top skin for this Halloween Terror has to be Sigma's ghoulish Flying Dutchman look, which turns him into the dreaded pirate captain, fit with sea urchin styled Hyperspheres. Be sure to check out the event before it leaves on November 3.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest - October 13 - PC

Set in real places and inspired by true events, Heart of the Forest is the first game based on Werewolf: The Apocalypse. Available to play now, the title is a broad, gripping narrative adventure, which sees young Maia return to Poland looking to trace her family's roots, only to discover some darker secrets. Using a beautiful, collage-style artwork and a system that analyses and determines the sort of werewolf you are, the title is great for those looking for a deeper adventure during the cold, windy October night of Halloween.

Call of Duty: Warzone - Halloween event - October 20 - November 3 - PC, PS4, Xbox One

Call of Duty: Warzone has boomed in popularity ever since its March launch day, and whilst the title hasn't been the biggest supporter of holiday celebrations, it's Halloween event is to die for. The Haunting of Verdansk turns the battle royale map into a horror story landscape, featuring a new late-night setting and zombies played by fallen players. To accompany this, the event will be bringing a variety of classic horror movie skins, such as Jigsaw from Saw and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre for you to terrorise Warzone's player base with.

Blair Witch: Oculus Quest Edition - October 29 - Oculus Quest

Inspired by the cinematic lore of the psychological thriller movie, Blair Witch for Oculus takes the 2019 horror title and brings it to the most immersive platform currently on the market. Branching over the story of the released title, the Oculus Quest version will feature new creatures and bone-chilling encounters designed to surprise and scare anyone courageous enough to head to the Black Forest Hills. The best part of it all? Now you can pet the dog like you are right there beside it.

Phasmophobia - September 18 - PC

Have you ever wanted to be a ghost hunter? We've all seen those paranormal documentaries where people run around screaming about the supernatural, and boy does it look fun! Well, now you can give it a blast too, in Kinetic Games' Phasmophobia. We can't promise this one will be as wacky, but it will definitely look to set up some truly terrifying scares for you and three friends, with its cooperative, psychological horror gameplay.

Splatoon 2 - Splatoween - October 30 - November 1 - Switch

Our favourite paintball shooter Splatoon 2 is celebrating Halloween this year by reviving its wonderfully-named Splatoween event. Starting October 30, players will be able to get their hands on some spooky cosmetic items, and the Inkopolis Square hub area will be appropriately steeped in Halloween decorations. The main event though is the face-off that will take place between Team Trick and Team Treat. This will split the player base right down the middle and will see them duke it out in a series of Turf War battles.

Pokémon GO - Halloween 2020 Update - October 23 - November 3 - Android, iOS

Celebrating its fourth consecutive Halloween, Pokémon Go is allowing players to get their hands on some exclusive avatar items and ghost-type Pokémon. Galarian Yamask makes his debut in the mobile game here and new versions of Gengar and Sableye, which are kitted out with Halloween attire, will also be available for capturing. Ghost-type Pokémon will be unavoidable during this time period too, as they will be appearing more frequently in raids, eggs, and out in the wild. This is a great chance to stock up on those spooky creatures before the app is functional with Pokémon Home.

Fortnite - Fortnitemares - October 21 - November 3 - PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, iOS, Android

Fortnitemares is back again, and this time it's bringing Midas and his reawakened Henchmen to the party. Featuring new game modes to play, great new cosmetics to earn, and new gameplay mechanics that allow defeated players to use otherworldly powers to cause havoc on the remaining competitors - this year's Fortnitemares is one to look out for. The best part, if all of this wasn't enough, Halloween night will bring a performance from reggaeton star J Balvin in the Party Royale mode, with rebroadcasts taking place the following day. You might not be able to go trick or treating this year, but at least Fortnite is handing out some goodies.