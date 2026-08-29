Games To Look For - September 2026

HQ

With Grand Theft Auto VI within reaching distance, the next couple of months spanning September and October are set to be chock-full of major game launches as developers and publishers do whatever it takes to avoid Rockstar's astronomically popular titan. Hence why this September is looking to be perhaps the busiest month of the entire year when it comes to new video game releases. As there are a lot of titles making their arrival, we're spotlighting the most anticipated of the bunch in the month's episode of Games To Look For, which for those wondering, still constitutes a huge collection of unmissable digital experiences.

HQ

The Blood of Dawnwalker (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 3

Kicking the month off we have developer Rebel Wolves' action RPG. Coming from a slate of ex-developers who formerly worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt while at CD Projekt Red, this game is set in a medieval time period and follows a part man-part vampire who must work to save his family from a grim fate within the space of a month. With branching dialogue and important choices, players will be able to put their own stamp on this story.

HQ

This is an ad:

Orbitals (Switch 2) - September 3

If you trend towards cooperative platforming projects, you will likely already have Orbitals on your wishlist, as this Nintendo Switch 2 project follows two cosmic explorers as they are tasked with adventuring through a retro anime world in an effort of finding salvation. Serving up creative puzzles and thrilling platforming, this is a must-play for all those looking for a new cooperative experience.

HQ

Onimusha: Way of the Sword (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 4

Capcom's main offering for the month of September is the long-awaited next chapter in the Onimusha series. With Musashi Miyamoto back in the protagonist role, Onimusha: Way of the Sword is aiming to provide a Soulslike-type adventure where players must master challenging and responsive action, using their skills to overcome tough and demanding threats from the world of humanity and Japanese Genma demons.

This is an ad:

HQ

NBA 2K27 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - September 4

It's time for many sports leagues around the world to once again return, and while the NBA might still be a few weeks away from reaching that point, developer Visual Concepts is marking this occasion with the next chapter in the NBA 2K series. This year's instalment brings improvements to MyCareer, MyNBA, MyTeam, and also the open-world element too, making for the ambitious instalment to date.

HQ

Halloween: The Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 8

The spooky season won't kick off for another few weeks but this doesn't change the fact there are a variety of horror games and projects on the horizon. One such example is the latest foray into the asymmetrical horror space, as developer IllFonic has finally got its hands on the Halloween franchise to make for a gripping game where one killer controlling Michael Myers hunts down survivors in the quiet suburban town of Haddonfield.

HQ

Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - September 10

There aren't too many racing games making their arrival this September, but the Italian Milestone is on hand all the same to take us back into the miniscule world of Hot Wheels for a more ambitious open-world effort known as Hot Wheels: Infinite Rush. Taking the arcade racing gameplay to a selection of thematic worlds, this project is almost a Hot Wheels take on the Forza Horizon formula.

HQ

Marvel's Wolverine (PS5) - September 15

Developer Insomniac has become known for their Marvel's Spider-Man games, but this September, the developer will also be behind a brand new adventure featuring everyone's favourite mutant. Marvel's Wolverine is an action-adventure where Logan is at the forefront and sent on a mission to help protect the subjugated mutants of the universe the narrative is set in, using his skills and abilities to do the thing he does best and which isn't very nice.

HQ

RuneScape: Dragonwilds (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 15

After previously featuring as an Early Access game on PC, Jagex is ready to evolve RuneScape: Dragonwilds, seeing the project arrive in its 1.0 version and launching on consoles at the same time. This open-world survival RPG takes place on the forgotten continent of Ashenfall and asks players to gather resources and goodies to be able to overcome the dangers lurking all around, and to eventually possess the strength to face the deadly Dragon Queen.

HQ

Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave (Switch 2) - September 17

Nintendo only has one major offering this September, but it truly is a big one, especially for devoted fans of the series. The Fire Emblem saga is back for the ambitious Fortune's Weave, an expansive tactical RPG where the aim is to control a slate of characters who are tasked with changing the past in a bid to save the future. With a huge amount of gameplay depth and tons of mechanics and systems to master, this is one to watch if you are searching for another Switch 2 exclusive to bolster your collection.

HQ

Control Resonant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - September 24

Remedy Entertainment is ready to put their latest project into the hands of fans, as three years after delivering Alan Wake II, the Finnish studio is returning to the world of Control for the long-awaited sequel known as Resonant. Revolving around Jesse Faden's corrupted brother Dylan, this game offers otherworldly powers and abilities, and asks players to lead Dylan as he searches a devastated New York City for his missing sister.

HQ

Silent Hill: Townfall (PC, PS5) - September 24

For a long while, the Silent Hill series looked to be a relic of the past, but over the last few years Konami has been working to expand it with interesting additional stories. For the sake of 2026, developer Screen Burn is set to take players into the foggy Scottish town of St. Amelia, to experience a gripping and frightening first-person adventure following a protagonist called Simon as he attones for previous sins.

HQ

EA Sports FC 27 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2) - September 25

For many in and around Europe, the biggest sports game of the year is the next EA Sports FC title, which for the purpose of 2026 is looking to land on all platforms at the end of September. Known simply as EA Sports FC 27, this project includes improvements to Career, Clubs, Ultimate Team, and gameplay in general, but it's also taking a bold step into the unknown by serving up the new Grounds mode, which introduces open-world features to the football series.

HQ

Minecraft Dungeons II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2) - September 29

Lastly, to cap off the September 2026 offerings, we have the sequel to Mojang's action RPG title set in the blocky world of Minecraft. Regarded simply as Minecraft Dungeons II, this follow-up is looking to push what we have come to expect from the experience by introducing new levels and locations, a variety of fresh mobs to battle, tons of new weapons and items to acquire, all with flashier and more striking visuals too, and with support for solo and cooperative play.

There we have it. Thanks to Grand Theft Auto VI eating up much of November, we basically only have one major Games To Look For left in 2026, which will be coming up in the weeks ahead to explore October. Naturally, stay tuned to see what games should be on your wishlist for that month.