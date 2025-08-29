Games To Look For - September 2025

HQ

The summer is effectively over. Gamescom has been and gone. It's that time of year when all gamers hunker down and prepare for a hurricane of new launches and projects that arrive on a near weekly basis up until late November. Yep, autumn is here. To kick things off, we have September to get through, and this year the month is jam-packed with promising titles, so let's not waste any more time, here's the upcoming Games To Look For.

Metal Eden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 2

To begin with, we have the adrenaline-fuelled sci-fi FPS, Metal Eden. This game is all about running and gunning, blasting hordes of machine enemies away using a broad slate of powerful weapons and tools. With fluid and fast-paced movement, an array of abilities to master, and tons of unique enemies to overcome, Metal Eden is a great way to get your blood-pumping this September.

Hell is Us (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 4

Next up is Rogue Factor's anticipated third-person action-adventure game. Hell is Us is set in a strange world that has been ripped apart by a ruthless civil war. It asks the player to explore and survive using intense melee combat, and to discover the harrowing truths of this semi-open world along the way. Designed to be immersive with no map, compass, nor quest markers, Hell is Us aims to be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle: The Order of Giants (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 4

After its successful launch at the end of 2024, it didn't take long for fans to request that MachineGames returned to the world of Indiana Jones for another adventure. That's what we're getting this September when The Order of Giants DLC arrives for The Great Circle. This will be the first DLC for the game and it will ask Indy to solve an ancient mystery beneath the city of Rome, where he will encounter new friends, ruthless enemies, and countless additional puzzles.

Hollow Knight: Silksong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - September 4

Somehow, Team Cherry's indie Metroidvania sequel has become one of the most anticipated titles of all-time. For years and years, we've been waiting for Hollow Knight: Silksong, and the good news is that it's closer than it is further away. The follow-up to the beloved title will bring back the tiny hero and see them exploring a haunted kingdom with the aim of climbing from its depths to its heights, all while platforming and defeating hordes of enemies and bosses along the way.

Cronos: The New Dawn (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - September 5

To prepare for the imminent spooky season, developer Bloober Team will be serving up a brand-new adventure that takes us into a retro-inspired future. Cronos: The New Dawn takes us to Eastern Europe to become a traveller tasked with searching the land for time rifts that will enable them to return to 1980s Poland. It's never that easy however, as the path home will be chock-full of deadly enemies that can merge to become even bigger threats and problems.

Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - September 5

The latest chapter in the beloved Daemon X Machina series. This upcoming project, known as Titanic Scion, will ask players to suit up in their own highly customisable Arsenal suit, all to gun down and slice up several dangerous threats that roam the land and skies. The ultimate action experience, this game will even support broad cooperative play and has a collection of game modes to select from.

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots (PC, PS5, Switch) - September 5

It's par-tee time! The Everybody's Golf franchise is returning this September to bring a new chapter that is all about enjoying golf in a more light-hearted manner. With a slate of unique characters to take to the course, and several playable locations to choose from, be it online or offline in single or multiplayer, this is one to watch for anyone who enjoys hitting the links.

NBA 2K26 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - September 5

September usually means that the various sports leagues around the world have either just started or will soon commence, so why not get a jump on the basketball action with the new NBA 2K26? This year's chapter in the long-running series will offer an upgraded version of the MyCareer, MyNBA, and MyTeam modes, all while building on this with a handful of additions in the form of The W and The City.

Borderlands 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 12

Get ready for the month of mayhem, as Borderlands 4 will arrive and look to offer an intense looter-shooter experience like no other. The next chapter in the beloved series will take us to the planet of Kairos to suit up as an array of new Vault Hunters who are tasked with freeing the land from a slate of tyrannical villains. With improved visuals, a fresh take on level and world design, countless new guns to loot and use, and tons of enemies to chew through, you won't want to miss this one.

Lego Voyagers (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 15

From the makers of the lovely Lego Builder's Journey, Lego Voyagers is a delightful two-player cooperative adventure that is all about friendship. The aim here is for a pair to work together to rescue an abandoned spaceship, all by using various building techniques, with an ultimate aim to escape and embark on a journey like no other in the cosmos. With a lovely and blocky art direction and a charming theme, this is ideal for any fans looking for a relaxing co-op experience this summer.

Skate [Early Access] (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - September 16

It's finally time to head to San Vansterdam. EA and Full Circle has revealed that Skate will be debuting in an Early Access form as soon as September 16, and on this day, we can expect to be able to hop into the urban playground to flip and trick, while embracing chill vibes, all entirely for free. Yep, Skate is almost ready to return, and frankly it can't come any sooner.

Dying Light: The Beast (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 19

What was once an expansion that has since blossomed into a fully-fledged spinoff game, Dying Light: The Beast puts players into the shoes of Kyle Crane, a post-apocalyptic survivor who after enduring a brutal and demanding series of human experiments, finds himself dealing with having both human and zombie DNA. Tasked with controlling your inner beast, this game is all about getting revenge on the man who wronged you.

Silent Hill f (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 25

Continuing the pre-spooky season preparations, Konami and NeoBards Entertainment is taking us back into the world of Silent Hill for a new chapter that is set in a secluded Japanese town. Silent Hill f revolves around the young Hinako, who after her hometown is engulfed by an eerie fog, is tasked with surviving and overcoming a collection of horrors and terrifying monsters that now litter the land.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 25

The year of the kart racer continues. Following up on Mario Kart World and ahead of the arrival of Kirby Air Riders, Sega has an option lined up that will apply to a much larger audience of players. The beloved Sonic Racing series is back with a franchise-mashing chapter called CrossWorlds, where the hectic automotive action will take the Blue Blur and his friends into distant realms inspired by famous Sega and entertainment IP.

EA Sports FC 26 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - September 26

Another major sports game that's debuting this September. This time, we're trading the court for the pitch to experience the next chapter in the EA Sports FC series. The 2026 instalment will look to shake things up by providing an overhauled gameplay experience, matched with an improved Manager mode, fresh Archetypes to master, and countless updates to reflect the current game.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - September 30

The epic adventure returns. The beloved Final Fantasy Tactics is finally getting the updated version that so many fans have been asking for, for years. The Ivalice Chronicles takes the epic original and updates it with improved visuals and performance, further enhanced with added voice acting, greater localisation, improved combat, and all while providing a way to experience the game as it was originally intended with a classic mode too.

Lego Party (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 30

Move over Mario Party, a new brickified challenger is here to take over. Lego Party is a well... party game that sees players competing in over 60 mini-games that promise to feature iconic Lego humour for a group to enjoy either locally or online. With broad customisation also promised and a variety of themed lands that include Ninjago, Pirate, Space, and Theme Park, this is a great way to get together and have a laugh as the nights draw in.

Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 30

A top-down action-RPG featuring various Nickelodeon legends? Count us in. Nicktoons & the Dice of Destiny is a fantasy adventure that sees SpongeBob, Katara, Leonardo, Timmy Turner, and other Nick heroes combining to engage in real-time action battles in an attempt to save the world. Featuring a broad array of biomes inspired by these Nick worlds and a slate of character classes to master, this game is ideal for fans looking forward to a light adventure alone or with friends this autumn.

That does it. It has been a crazy September, and no doubt October will be equally busy. Join us in around a month's time to see what the hectic autumn will continue to offer gamers around the world.