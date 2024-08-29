Games To Look For - September 2024

HQ

The summer is coming to a close and for gamers around the world that means it's time to lock in and prepare for what is often the busiest time of the year for new game launches. September isn't pulling its punches, as this month is crammed from day one until its close with major, anticipated projects of all scales, sizes, and genres. With a lot to get through, here are the Games To Look For in September 2024.

Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 3

To start things off, we're returning to the Wizarding World for a multiplayer sports offering from Unbroken Studios. Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin, with this being a Quidditch sports title where you suit up and represent the three schools in the Triwizard Cup in the hope to etch your name into Quidditch history. Need we say anymore?

HQ

The Casting of Frank Stone (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 3

Supermassive Games has been given the opportunity to explore one of the more intricate elements of the wider Dead by Daylight lore in this narrative-heavy horror game that tasks players with unravelling the past of the notorious titular serial killer. With choices and various dialogue options available to sculpt the story in your own way, this is a great option to prepare for the coming spooky season.

This is an ad:

HQ

Age of Mythology: Retold (PC, Xbox Series) - September 4

The popular and once iconic strategy game is getting a modern touch up in Age of Mythology: Retold. Coming to PC and Xbox Series consoles, this version will preserve the best elements of the original experience and then combine them with real-time strategy design choices and strikingly updated visuals.

This is an ad:

HQ

Astro Bot (PS5) - September 6

One of the most anticipated titles of the month, Team Asobi is returning to the iconic platforming series for an all-new 3D offering that takes the titular hero into various unique and exciting worlds to find and save various PlayStation-themed bots. This project will look to push the PS5 to its limits and utilise its many special features, all while being effortlessly charming and entertaining.

HQ

NBA 2K25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - September 6

The next chapter in 2K's annual basketball series is set to debut at the start of the month. NBA 2K25 will build on the usually-impressive formula by introducing MyGM to let you play as a general manager and sculpt and define a team across all of its various elements. Adding to this is an improved MyPlayer builder and enhanced gameplay and simulation technology, to make the experience that bit more authentic.

HQ

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 9

Another one of the most anticipated titles of the month, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II will let players suit up as an impervious Space Marine to rage head first into battle against the overwhelming Tyranid horde all in the name of the Imperium. From the creators of World War Z, this game will throw countless enemies at you at once and ask you to chew through them with chainswords, guns, and explosives. Expect an action-packed offering.

HQ

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 12

After a few different delays, the anticipated next chapter in the Test Drive Unlimited series is set to arrive this month with Solar Crown, a driving simulation set in a massive interpretation of Hong Kong. With this playground laid out in front of you, Solar Crown allows you to side with either the Sharps or Streets to race some of the most incredible cars ever made, all in an effort of winning the elusive Solar Crown.

HQ

UFL (PS5, Xbox Series) - September 12

While many of you will no doubt have a different football title that we'll talk about later firmly circled on your calendars, there is a competitor also arriving this month: UFL. This is a football simulation that has been co-funded by Cristiano Ronaldo himself that prides itself on having a fair to play model, no pay to win, no handicaps, and a free to play design. Considering EA Sports FC is basically the opposite in all categories, there's a lot of potential for this game to corner a part of the market.

HQ

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 17

Amazon Games sure does love a good MMO, and this September it will be adding an entirely new one to its list when Throne and Liberty leaves Early Access and officially launches. This free-to-play game prides itself on its massive guild-based combat in an ever-changing seamless world, all using characters that have the ability to morph into various animal forms. This will no doubt be high on MMO players' wishlist.

HQ

Enotria: The Last Song (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 19

Without a doubt one of the more unique projects set to debut this month. Enotria: The Last Song is an action-RPG that sees players taking on the role of the Maskless One and being challenged to free the world from the stagnant purgatory it finds itself in at the hands of the almighty Authors. With an interesting Italian puppet design that will be right up the street of Pinocchio fans, this AA project is one to watch out for.

God of War: Ragnarök (PC) - September 19

We'll keep this one brief: remember arguably 2022's best game? Well, this is that very game except now on PC. That's right, God of War: Ragnarök is coming to a platform that isn't PlayStation and bringing with it various platform-specific features like unlocked frame rate, hi-fi graphics, upscaled performance, ultrawide support, control customisation, Nvidia Reflex support, and more.

HQ

Frostpunk 2 (PC) - September 20

The city-building strategy sequel Frostpunk 2 is finally ready to make its debut. Set 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard that ravaged Earth occurred, this title is all about designing a community that can thrive, grow, and survive in a hostile environment where the cold is frankly the least of your worries.

HQ

Ara: History Untold (PC) - September 24

While a new Civilization game is on its way, until it arrives we can instead turn our sights to Oxide's Ara: History Untold, a historical grand strategy game that allows players to sculpt and experience human history by putting their own spin on culture, diplomacy, war, and technological development. With multiplayer support and a day one Game Pass launch on PC, this is definitely a strategy game to keep an eye out for.

HQ

GreedFall II: The Dying World (PC) - September 24

The only game on this month's GTLF that isn't an actual complete launch, GreedFall II: The Dying World is set to land as an Early Access project this September, and bringing with it a tale that serves as a prequel to the original game, despite being a numbered sequel. Essentially, look ahead to seeing how the Teer Fradee people are uprooted and forced from their homes by invading and cruel colonists.

HQ

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Switch) - September 26

One of the other major anticipated titles planned for this month, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is here to prove that the geriatric Switch still has a bit of life left in the tank, as this is a completely new game set in the storied series and utilising the same art direction of that of the Link's Awakening remake from a few years ago. Oh... and let's not forget that for the first time Princess Zelda stars as a protagonist here, bringing with her an environmentally-manipulative Tri Rod tool.

HQ

EA Sports FC 25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 27

Okay, so first things first, EA Sports FC 25 will be widely available from September 20 for those that pick up the Ultimate Edition. But September 27 is the official release date when the masses can flock to EA's latest instalment into its football series, bringing with it an experience that is very similar to last year's instalment, yet differing thanks to the new FC IQ technology, the 5v5 Rush game mode, and the improved graphics and presentation that aim to make the gameplay feel that bit more authentic.

HQ

That about does it, another mega month in the books. Don't forget to return at the end of September to join us as we see what October has in store for gamers around the world.