Games To Look For - September 2022

It's a new month and now that Gamescom is in the books, the event season has mostly come to a close. There are still a few different showcases to look out for but we're getting to that point of the year now when publishers and developers like to bombard us with new launches and releases to get a jump on the holiday celebrations. And with this being the case, this September has some massive and anticipated games to keep an eye out for.

The Last of Us: Part I (PS5) - September 2

Starting off this month's Games To Look For is the return of one of the greatest games of all-time. Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed action-adventure title is back in an updated and shiny fashion, in the remake known simply as The Last of Us: Part I. Featuring improved visuals that truly utilise the strengths and capabilities of modern-day console hardware, this title will be the best way for fans to experience the start of Joel and Ellie's journey for the first time or all over again.

Disney Dreamlight Valley (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 6

When you think about it, Disney and life simulation is a pretty good fit, and that's precisely what developer Gameloft is looking to capitalise on when Disney Dreamlight Valley enters into Early Access early on in the month. Taking players to a magical land where various Disney characters live in harmony, this title asks you to complete quests for the familiar faces and to build the perfect neighbourhood.

Steelrising (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 8

If you've ever wondered what it would've been like to experience the French Revolution in an alternate reality where King Louis XVI used a vicious mechanical army to exact his will upon the Parisian people, then look no further. Steelrising is an action-RPG coming from Spiders that sees players stepping into the shoes of the automaton Aegis, as she travels across the city and attempts to discover the fate of Marie Antoinette's children, whilst simultaneously stopping King Louis' cruel efforts.

Splatoon 3 (Switch) - September 9

Nintendo will be launching the first of its big autumn titles this September when Splatoon 3 debuts on the Switch. This game will see a return of the series iconic colourful shooter gameplay, and will expand on it with a range of new weapons, maps, game modes, and customisation options, all to make for a truly deluxe Splatoon experience.

NBA 2K23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 9

Visual Concepts and 2K has been striving to improve the NBA 2K experience for years now, and we've seen that in action year-after-year, when each of the most recent editions make their debut. For this year, this comes in the form of NBA 2K23, a game that is bringing even more realistic visuals, new one-on-one mechanics, better squad building options, an updated MyCareer mode, and even deeper support for the WNBA.

Metal: Hellsinger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 15

Doom-like games and rhythm games have become quite popular over the past few years, and this year we'll be getting a brand new title that fits this bill. Metal: Hellsinger from developer the Outsiders is a game that sees players travel through the eight hells, gunning down all manners of demons and devils along the way. To make the game feel that little bit more hardcore, the gameplay is matched up with a rich soundtrack of metal music that has been cooked up and performed by a bunch of names from the metal scene, including that of Serj Tankian from System of a Down, Matt Heafy from Trivium, and more.

Soulstice (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - September 20

If you're a fan of dark fantasy or hack and slash games, then no doubt you've had your eye on Soulstice for some time. Coming from developer Reply Game Studios, this title sees players controlling a Chimera, a powerful warrior that has been formed by the union of two souls, and is asked to defend the holy Kingdom of Keidas from the vile supernatural Wraiths that have begun to invade the land.

The DioField Chronicle (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 22

While Square Enix's offering for the rest of 2022 is a little bit sparse due to its big AAA game Forspoken abdicating its original 2022 release window, this September will see the publisher serving up a strategy JRPG game called The DioField Chronicle. Set in a magical world, this title features an all-new real-time tactical battle system that aims to promote deeper RTS gameplay in its realistic diorama battle scenes.

Slime Rancher 2 (PC, Xbox Series) - September 22

Monomi Park will be taking us back to its wonderful and colourful world of slimes later this month, when its sequel, Slime Rancher 2 debuts on PC and Xbox Series consoles as an Early Access title. Taking players to the new Rainbow Island, we can look forward to new slime variants and more tasks to have to conquer in this adorable open world adventuring game.

FIFA 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 30

The end of an era. Even though EA's football offering won't be going anywhere anytime soon, this year will be the last time we add an EA-developed FIFA game to a GTLF, as FIFA 23 will be the final time the football body and the game publisher work together on a named and licensed title. And with this being the case, it seems like EA is going out with a bang, as this edition will feature a variety of updates to gameplay, including HyperMotion 2, as well as improvements to Career Mode, visuals, it's crossplay capabilities, and even in the hugely popular Ultimate Team mode. Needless to say, FIFA fans will have a lot to look forward to.

And that brings us to the end of another month and to the end of yet another Games To Look For. Be sure to return in a month's time when we take a look at what October 2022 has in store for gaming fans around the world.