Games to Look For - September 2021

Summer is coming to a close, and we're starting to prepare ourselves for the colder months of the year once again, but not all is bad, as it means we're nearing what is often regarded as the busiest time of the year for video game releases. September 2021 really is not holding back, and is serving us a wide array of incredible titles to be excited about. So, to keep you up to speed on everything that is on its way, here are the Games To Look For over the coming month.

WRC 10 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - September 2

To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the World Rally Championship, KT Racing and Nacon has reinvented its simulation racing series WRC. WRC 10 is the latest iteration of that redesign, and comes packed with new content, including the likes of a History Mode that puts your skills to the test over 19 iconic events set in the past, as well as bringing updates to the career mode, which now boasts a livery editor so that you can create your own team and customise your cars.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - September 7

Releasing in celebration of the Blue Blur's 30th anniversary, Sonic Colors: Ultimate is a revamped version of one of the character's finest outing in the 2010s. Releasing on the Wii in 2010, the game was a breath of fresh air for the franchise, which was on shaky ground, and its colourful Wisps really worked to shake up the platforming in exciting ways. This old classic has now been updated with much crisper HD visuals and it will be the first time that the game will be playable on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Life is Strange: True Colors (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia) - September 10

Stepping away from the mainline Life is Strange series, True Colors, developed by Deck Nine Games, is centred around new protagonist Alex Chen, who has the psychic ability to absorb the emotions of others. The storyline takes Alex to the town of Haven Springs, to look into and discover the truth behind the mysterious death of her brother, delivering an emotionally-complex narrative that will mark a bold new era for the series.

NBA 2K22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 10

While you can make the argument that sports games generally lack the innovation to warrant an annual release, Visual Concepts and 2K are looking to buck that trend with NBA 2K22. This game will mark the second instalment of the series to feature the WNBA, and to ensure that the gameplay remains the best that virtual basketball offers, we've received some much requested improvements in the shot contest and blocking, and the signature moves systems.

Tales of Arise (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - September 10

The long-running Tales of series is making its triumphant return, with the latest instalment, Tales of Arise, bringing back the masked hero and the Blazing Sword to combat a tyrannical leader, with the help of a mysterious woman. Boasting next-generation graphics created with a new Atmospheric Shader system, Tales of Arise is looking to be the most visually-striking addition to the series.

WarioWare: Get it Together! (Switch) - September 10

It's been too long since the moustachioed menace Wario had his own video game, but thankfully he's back with another instalment of WarioWare. Set to bring a new batch of over 200 daft microgames that can be played solo or with a friend, Get it Together! will test the limits of the Joy-Con controllers as you work through a storyline that asks you to escape from a madcap microworld of minigames.

Deathloop (PC, PS5) - September 14

Arkane Lyon's next action title is a pretty confounding one. It takes us to the retro-futuristic, 60s-inspired island of Blackreef, and asks us to solve a time loop by eliminating eight targets within one day. While Deathloop seems to pride itself on its engaging and fluid combat and movement, this title will require players to research and plan ahead to discover the best way to break the loop, and yes, that will starting the day from scratch, a lot.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PC, PS4, PS5) - September 21

After it was first shown off at a State of Play last year, we've been eagerly awaiting a chance to check out Ember Labs' captivating adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Featuring striking visuals and fast-paced combat, this PlayStation console exclusive follows Kena as she builds up a team of adorable spirit companions known as the Rot, each of which allow her to gain control over the environment, and help her along her dangerous journey through the game's mystical world.

Diablo II: Resurrected (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 23

Diablo fans have a lot to look forward to. Not only is Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal coming sooner rather than later, hopefully, this month is bringing us Diablo II: Resurrected, a remaster of the timeless RPG that serves up the classic gameplay but with modern graphics and features. Playable up to 4K, and including all of the content from Diablo II and its expansion Lord of Destruction, there are even plans for cross-progression support so that you can take your progress to whichever platforms you enjoy playing on.

Lost Judgment (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - September 24

Yakuza spin-off Judgment really took us by surprise when it first launched back in 2018 and we can't wait to see how its story is advanced through its sequel. Lost Judgment sees Yagami once again stepping into the role of a defence lawyer as he is called in to investigate the case of a celebrity that has been accused of both sexual harassment and murder. Lost Judgement will even feature a playable Sega Master System that includes titles such as Alex Kidd in Miracle World and Fantasy Zone.

Hot Wheels Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - September 30

Milestone has become a pretty well regarded name in the simulation racing genre, following its MotoGP and Ride series. But, for the most part, the developer has stuck to just two wheels, putting an emphasis on motorbikes, until now. Hot Wheels Unleashed will mark the next game to come from the team, bringing a range of iconic cars from the toy brand and setting them loose across an array of tracks, for some intense, much more casual racing.

And there we have it! Another month in the books. Be sure to return in four weeks' time, when we look to see what the usually stacked month of October has for gamers this year.