Games To Look For - October 2025

October is often the busiest, or one of the busiest months of the video game calendar, as various developers and publishers look to launch in the prime real estate that is the weeks and months ahead of the holidays. To this end, as expected, October is looking to be a behemoth this year as well, and with plenty to get through, let's crack on with the latest Games To Look For.

Ghost of Yotei (PS5) - October 2

Beginning the month is one of the biggest new launches. Sucker Punch returns with the follow-up to Ghost of Tsushima, an action-adventure game that takes place centuries after the original game and follows a heroine known as Atsu as she looks to take revenge against the very same monsters that brutally murdered her family. For PlayStation 5 owners, this is looking to be an unmissable exclusive.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 (Switch) - October 2

It's not a remake, nor even much of a remaster, but when Nintendo ports two of its best and most beloved 3D platformers of all-time to the Switch family, you can't help but pay attention. Yep, both Super Mario Galaxy games are launching on the hybrid systems, bringing with them an adventure that is visually and technically enhanced.

Digimon Story Time Stranger (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 3

Move over Pokémon, Digimon is looking to steal the monster-battling title this October. Digimon Story Time Stranger is a game that will look to unravel the mystery of the world's collapse, all while still offering up the beloved and action-packed monster-taming and fighting mechanics that fans adore, all in a turn-based format.

King of Meat (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 7

Next up is a delightfully chaotic action-platformer that sees a group of players competing in a ruthless game show-like environment. King of Meat is a multiplayer project made to resemble a fantasy Takeshi's Castle, a game where players compete to increase their fame by surviving and overcoming diabolical developer and community-made levels.

Yooka-Replaylee (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - October 9

We've already had one returning 3D platformer, and now we have a second. Granted, Yooka-Replaylee is a little different to Super Mario Galaxy, as this is a remake that features new mechanics, features, content, and levels, all to enhance and evolve the beloved game that stands out as a modern 3D platforming classic.

Little Nightmares 3 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - October 10

The spooky season wouldn't feel the same without at least one spooky video game. This October is significantly lacking in horror titles, which is why Supermassive Games making an appearance with the next chapter in the Little Nightmares series is so exciting. Atmospheric, eerie, creepy, and unsettling platforming is on the menu in this third part in the fan-favourite series.

Battlefield 6 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 10

Perhaps the biggest game of the month. EA and Battlefield Studios will be gunning for the crown of the best FPS of the year with this stunning return to form for the series, which features an explosive campaign, a community-geared Portal mode, intense battle royale, and chaotic and destructive online multiplayer too. Another unmissable game this October? Most definitely.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A (Switch, Switch 2) - October 16

Digimon does have competition this October as Game Freak is returning to the Pokémon Legends series with the modern day era Z-A. This game leaves behind the relaxing wilds of ancient Sinnoh to instead focus entirely on the bustling Lumiose City, a place crammed with pocket monster life and exciting opportunities to battle.

Keeper (PC, Xbox Series) - October 17

Double Fine has been quite quiet as of late, and it's because of this that Keeper is such an exciting premise. This game is all about becoming a walking and sentient lighthouse that is tasked with journeying beyond the realms of understanding on a heart-warming trip alongside a colourful and wonderful seabird.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 21

We've waited a long time but it's finally the moment to experience Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. After years of development under the stewardship of various different developers, the long-awaited sequel is here and ready to take us into a supernatural world where clans of vampires fight for control. As a recently awakened vampire detective, alien to this world, the aim is to continue investigating a cold case that has remained unsolved for the past century.

Ninja Gaiden 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 21

The year of the ninja continues, this time with a brand-new and exciting chapter in the Ninja Gaiden franchise. This fourth instalment in the series will not only see Ryu Hayabusa as a playable protagonist, but also the new addition of Yakumo, a talented young prodigy who must cut through hordes of cybernetic ninjas and supernatural monsters in order to save near-future Tokyo from devastation.

Painkiller (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 21

Still searching for something to satisfy your appetite after Doom: The Dark Ages earlier this year? If so, Painkiller may just be the perfect choice, as this is a grim and violent cooperative multiplayer action game that is all about slaying demons and monsters while trapped in Purgatory.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 21

It has been a good year for dinosaur fans, as the summer was headlined by Jurassic World: Rebirth and this autumn is set to follow-up with the third chapter in Frontier Developments' Jurassic World Evolution series. As usual, the aim here will be to raise and nurture dinos in all manner of amazing and visually-stunning tourist parks all around the world.

Dispatch (PC, PS5) - October 22

Looking for a new superhero story to follow? Dispatch should be on your list. This is a superhero workplace comedy game where every choice that you make in this narrative-heavy story matters. How do you manage the team, who do you send on each mission, how do you overcome turbulent politics... Dispatch shines a spotlight on the lesser known parts of being a superhero while still offering plenty of action.

Wreckreation (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 28

In a year packed with kart racers, it's actually somewhat pleasant to see a racing game that's a little different. Wreckreation is looking to channel Burnout but with more of a user-generated content flair. Think high-octane races, epic crashes, and all on stunning and extravagant tracks made by the community. What more could you want?

The Outer Worlds 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 29

Obsidian is looking to conclude one of its strongest years ever, as following Avowed and Grounded 2, now the developer is serving up The Outer Worlds 2, the follow-up chapter to the epic sci-fi RPG. Taking us back into the stars to live our best life in a corporate-ruled cosmos, expect quirky characters and dialogue, deep and complex progression, and all in an amazing and memorable world.

Arc Raiders (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 30

Battlefield 6 may be launching in October, but so is Arc Raiders. What's the connection, you ask? Developer Embark Studios is made up of several DICE veterans, and they are using this knowledge gained working on Battlefield for years to create a new multiplayer, extraction adventure, where the aim is to defeat opposing players and survive long enough to escape, all in a deadly but beautiful world.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - October 30

The Erdrick Trilogy is coming to an end with its first and second chapters. Yep, as crazy as that may sound, the original and follow-up adventure, which are now being given the HD-2D treatment by Square Enix, are technically the second and third chapters in the wider story, hence why they are being updated after Dragon Quest III.

Mina the Hollower (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - October 31

The folk behind Shovel Knight are set to serve up their next project on the spookiest day of the year. While Mina the Hollower might have some gothic and darker vibes, this isn't a full-blown horror game, rather it's an action-adventure that uses the developer's famed pixel art direction, all to deliver a game where the aim is to save a cursed island from destruction.

And that does it. A busy October is in the books. Be sure to return in a month's time to see what November 2025 has in store for video game fans.