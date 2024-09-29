Games To Look For - October 2024

HQ

The first of three usually very busy months is behind us. September is in the books and that means that all eyes are on October. As you would hope, this month is crammed, from head to tail, with major releases across pretty much every genre you could imagine. Settle in for one of the biggest Games To Look For articles of 2024.

Throne and Liberty (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 1

Kicking off the month is a brand-new full-scale MMORPG from Amazon Games and developer NCSOFT. Throne and Liberty is an ambitious game set in an ever-changing environment where players will find themselves locked in battles against other players and all kinds of monsters and other enemies. With morphing abilities bringing an extra dimension to movement, this is ideal for fans looking for something to keep feeding their MMO hunger post the arrival of World of Warcraft: The War Within.

HQ

Until Dawn (PC, PS5) - October 4

You're probably familiar with this Supermassive classic, so we'll keep this brief. Until Dawn is the remastered and enhanced version of the famed horror adventure, this time built and designed to tap into the full potential of the PC platform and PS5 consoles.

This is an ad:

HQ

Silent Hill 2 Remake (PC, PS5) - October 8

In a similar vein to Until Dawn, you may be very familiar with Konami's famed survival horror, so we'll keep this one straightforward too. The horror veterans over at Bloober Team has updated and improved the beloved tale, massively upgrading the visuals and tweaking gameplay sequences to suit the modern day. If you never played the original, you won't want to miss this version of one of the most influential games of all-time.

This is an ad:

HQ

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 8

The only DLC or expansion on this month's list. Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred takes players back to Sanctuary to head into the swamps of Nahantu in an attempt to foil the latest plot by the Prime Evil, Mephisto. Bringing a new class to master, one known as the Spiritborn, this is the perfect way to continue your demon-slaying journey in Blizzard's acclaimed action-RPG.

HQ

Metaphor: ReFantazio (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 11

Persona makers Atlus are back at it with a brand-new sprawling RPG known simply as Metaphor: ReFantazio. This game is set in a fantasy world, one where players will need to fight for their right to be dubbed the next monarch and ruler of the land. In a traditional Atlus fashion, expect a lengthy and twisting tale, one that is bolstered and supported with a turn-based strategy combat suite.

HQ

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 11

The ultimate Dragon Ball fantasy. There are few better ways to describe this upcoming fighting instalment from Spike Chunsoft, as it literally allows you to rewrite the Dragon Ball narrative and experience events in a way that was never documented in the anime or manga. Using an omni-directional combat and movement suite, Dragon Ball fans will not want to miss this one.

HQ

Neva (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - October 15

The folk over at Nomada Studio are planning to use October to debut what will no doubt go down as the indie of the month. Neva is a heartwarming and charming tale that revolves around a young woman and an adorable mythical wolf as they go on an unbelievable journey through a dying realm. Expect some of the most striking and unique setpieces and environmental art you've seen in a long while.

HQ

New World: Aeternum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 15

New World isn't well... new, but this Aeternum version certainly is. The folk over at Amazon Games has taken the MMORPG and rebuilt it in such a way that it not only befits and suits consoles and controller gameplay, but now also has a more action-RPG-oriented setup that make it more accessible and engaging for solo players. If the MMO aspect of the original New World put you off, this version is definitely worth checking out.

HQ

Super Mario Party Jamboree (Switch) - October 17

The Switch is a pensioner currently living out its final days in a care home, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have a few tricks left up its sleeve. For October, this will be Super Mario Party Jamboree, a party title that offers up over 110 minigames for players to compete and stress over, all on a variety of new boards and playable locations. This game will also offer the series' first-ever 20-player online mode, so expect a lot of chaos and madness here.

HQ

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 17

You've probably seen the movies but now you can play the game too. A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player horror adventure that asks players to survive in complete silence to avoid the many noise-sensitive monsters that inhabit the world. Coming from developer Stormind Games, this horror experience is all about ambience and atmosphere and is a perfect option for the spooky season.

HQ

Unknown 9: Awakening (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 18

For those searching for a stealth-action adventure this October, look no further than Reflector Entertainment's Unknown 9: Awakening. This title is all about stepping into the shoes of a powerful Quaestor known as Haroona (played by Anya Chalotra) and using your skills to take down a powerful secret organisation with a very dark motive.

HQ

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 25

To many, the biggest and most exciting release of the entire month. This year's Call of Duty is looking to improve on past instalments by offering a complete campaign, a reformed round-based Zombies, and fast-paced Omnimovement-enhanced multiplayer. A truly crammed package that for the first-time ever will be debuting as a day one release on the Game Pass service. No doubt many will see this as a reason to return to Activision's epic shooter series.

HQ

Sonic X Shadows Generations (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - October 25

Like Until Dawn and Silent Hill 2, many of you have likely already played this game, but that doesn't change the fact that Sega's platformer is one to watch out for thanks to its hefty Shadow-y additions. On top of remastering and improving Sonic's own stages and levels, this version also has a dedicated Shadow storyline that puts everyone's favourite dark, alternative hedgehog on centre stage.

HQ

Life is Strange: Double Exposure (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 29

It's been a few years since developer Deck Nine debuted a new Life is Strange, but the time for more stories in this wonderful and vibrant universe has now arrived. Life is Strange: Double Exposure revolves around the returning Max Caulfield as she is tasked with solving the murder of her new close friend Safi, all by using her special powers, one of which allows her to travel between alternative timelines.

HQ

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 31

If Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 wasn't your game of the month, then this one probably is. Dragon Age: The Veilguard is an ambitious single-player RPG that takes us back to BioWare's fantasy world to team up with some beloved and fan-favourite characters in the effort of stopping the deadly and powerful Dreadwolf. With a complex and rich narrative to follow and a more fluid and fast-paced combat suite, this one is definitely one to watch out for.

HQ

And there we have it, another big month is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks, when we look at what November has in store for gaming fans around the world.