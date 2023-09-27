Games To Look For - October 2023

HQ

If you had anything exciting planned for October this year, cancel it. This upcoming month is one for the ages, with tons of promising and anticipated games all looking to make their debut. Between horrors and platformers, to strategy games and racers, there are such a wide array of games to check out. So, to prepare you for this incredibly busy month, let's dive into another episode of Games To Look For.

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 5

Assassin's Creed games have been getting progressively bigger over the years, but Assassin's Creed Mirage won't be buying into this trend. Instead, looking to the past for inspiration, this instalment into the long-running series will focus on the stealth and parkour elements that made Assassin's Creed so famous in the first place, all while featuring a story that revolves around Valhalla's Basim and how he developed from street thief to Master Assassin.

Detective Pikachu Returns (Switch) - October 6

Since we aren't getting a new mainline Pokémon game this year, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company have instead turned their attention to reviving the Detective Pikachu series this October. This follow-up will bring the witty, hard-boiled, coffee-drinking super sleuthing electric mouse back to the forefront and task him with solving a series of curious incidents taking place throughout Ryme City.

NHL 24 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 6

Just as we can rely on the leaves falling from the trees every autumn, so too can we rely on EA releasing a new NHL game. For this year, NHL 24 is looking to bring an all-new gameplay experience that intends to provide players with unparalleled control of their players all using the Exhaust Engine. To add to this, EA has doubled-down on visuals and presentation and even introduced a few fresh game modes to boot.

Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox Series) - October 10

It had a fair few delays up until this point, but Turn 10 is finally ready to put the latest instalment into its simulation racing series into the hands of fans this October. Forza Motorsport will bring a highly detailed and deep simulated experience to racers around the world, all as part of a game that will feature over 500 cars, 800 performance upgrades, and 20 completely rebuilt tracks from real locations all around the world. Designed to be deeply immersive, racing fans won't want to miss this one.

Total War: Pharaoh (PC) - October 11

Creative Assembly are back and ready to take players on a journey deep into the past with their latest project. Total War: Pharaoh will take fans to the heights of Ancient Egypt, to command a variety of leaders and generals as they attempt to unify and take control of the vast desert kingdom. With dangerous weather systems to survive, tons of factions to meet and battle, huge portions of land to conquer, and more, Total War: Pharaoh is one to watch for strategy fans.

Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 13

If you recognise the name of this game, it's probably because you've seen it before, and not too long ago at that. Hexworks is fully rebooting the Lords of the Fallen series with this new title that has the same name as the game that originally kicked off the series. Designed as a challenging Souls-like action-RPG, this game sees players fighting monsters in two different realms, all in an effort to overthrow the powerful and ruthless demon god, Adyr.

Sonic Superstars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - October 17

While the major Sonic game for 2022 saw the blue hedgehog going 3D for a big open world adventure, in 2023 the blue blur and his friends are returning to their 2D roots. Sonic Superstars is a platformer that is a little different to former Sonic 2D games, as this title is all about working together and navigating never-before-seen environments to stop Dr. Eggman and some new adversaries from turning the island's animals into Badniks.

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - October 19

It didn't take Milestone long before greenlighting a sequel to Hot Wheels Unleashed, and this October we're going to be getting that very game. Bringing back the signature arcade racing mechanics that made the original title such a blast to play, this follow-up is going bigger and bolder with new jumps and lateral dash moves, as well as a ton of new vehicles to collect and tracks to race on. Needless to say, you won't want to miss Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) - October 20

Arguably the most-anticipated launch of the month, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is bringing back the web-slinging duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales for a sequel that looks to be bigger and more chaotic than what came before it. With new villains to face, more of New York City to explore, more powers and abilities to put to the test, and all while being designed specifically for the PlayStation 5, this follow-up has huge potential and will no doubt be looking to fight for the crown of the best game of the month.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch) - October 20

To throw a spanner into Marvel's Spider-Man 2's plans, Nintendo is launching Super Mario Bros. Wonder on the same day. This platformer is taking us back to the beloved 2D format, but will be introducing a ton of exciting new gameplay features, such as new power-ups, ways to interact with other players, a broader and more complex multiplayer offering, and an art style and visual setup that looks to wow. Could this be Mario's grand return to the 2D space? We'll know for certain soon.

Cities: Skylines II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 24

City builders rejoice. After years of managing and creating sprawling and impressive cityscapes in Cities: Skylines, Paradox and Colossal Order are finally ready to move on and to deliver a sequel in Cities: Skylines II. Set to feature much larger environments and sandboxes, as well as deeper and more complex simulation systems, this title will test the talents of urban planners and managers like never before.

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria (PC, PS5) - October 24

This year has not started off great for video game adaptations of The Lord of the Rings, thanks to the disaster that was Gollum, but thankfully Free Range Games is looking to get the series back on track with the exciting Return to Moria. As its name suggests, this title will see players leading a troupe of dwarves as they look to return to the kingdom of Moria in the hopes of reclaiming it from orcs and building it back to its former glory.

Ghostrunner 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 26

Following the success of the thrilling Ghostrunner, One More Level is looking to continue this cyberpunk storyline with a direct sequel dubbed Ghostrunner 2. Putting players back into the shoes of protagonist Jack, this game will feature more of the exciting action-packed gameplay that we came to love, all while introducing a few interesting additional features, such as a lightning-fast motorcycle that will allow Jack to take his talents outside of Dharma Tower.

Alan Wake 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 27

After years of waiting, Remedy fans can finally experience the next chapter in Alan Wake's story. The famed horror writer is back in a highly anticipated sequel that looks to use powerful modern technology to really up the ante in how it thrills and keeps players on the edge of their seats. With Alan Wake 2 also featuring an interweaving dual-protagonist story, this title is looking to contend with Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to be the best game in October 2023.

EA Sports UFC 5 (PS5, Xbox Series) - October 27

While the month starts with a new NHL game from EA, it will be concluding with a fresh UFC title from the major publisher. EA Sports UFC 5 is looking to take the gameplay and systems that have made the fighting series so popular and then to expand them thanks to the game being based on the powerful Frostbite engine. With new damage systems, a big graphical improvement, and plenty of game modes to partake in, this one is for the UFC fans out there.

Jusant (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 31

Don't Nod had quite a busy end of 2023, with Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden previously set to kick off November, but with that now delayed to February, the French developer will solely be looking to debut its climbing title, Jusant. This game asks players to climb up a massive tower, crammed with obstacles and challenges, all in the effort of returning life back to its barren body. With a theme of environmental stewardship being ever present, expect a meditative journey as you look to reach the pinnacle of the sprawling rock formation.