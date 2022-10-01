Games To Look For - October 2022

HQ

The summer has been and gone and the darker nights are drawing in, which means one thing if you're a fan of video games, the season of big-name launches is here. And for this year - following a steadier few years due to the pandemic - we're back into the swing of things, with an October that is absolutely stacked. With that being the case, let's dive into another instalment of Games To Look For.

Overwatch 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - October 4

Blizzard Entertainment's shooter sequel is finally here after what feels like an eternity. The Californian powerhouse stopped the production on major new content for the original after it debuted the hero Echo years ago, and since then the beloved title felt increasingly stale. But, the reason for that decision is because Blizzard has been stacking up tons of content for the release of the free-to-play sequel, Overwatch 2, which arrives on October 4, and is bringing three new heroes; Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, as well as a slate of new maps, a fresh game mode, and more.

WRC Generations (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 13 / (PC) - November

For the first time ever in the series' history, the 2022 instalment of WRC will see the racing game having a bit of a switch-up. WRC Generations will be seeing KT Racing's title heading into the hybrid engine era, bringing cars with different performance, and therefore birthing new race strategies from the teams and players. This revamp in gameplay systems will of course also be on top of a batch of races and stages to compete in, the most ever in a WRC game to be exact. It's an exciting time to be a rally fan.

NHL 23 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 14

While for many European countries, the big sporting game of the year is FIFA, many of the Nordic regions tend to steer their attention toward the annual NHL game, which is precisely why NHL 23 is making the cut for this month's GTLF. Coming solely to consoles, this sports simulation game will be looking to serve up a double-helping of ice hockey, thanks to the inclusion of mixed men's and women's teams and players. Stack this up with cross-platform matchmaking, an overhauled strategy system, and better graphics, and you get an NHL game unlike any before it.

Scorn (PC, Xbox Series) - October 14

Generally speaking, this spooky season has been a bit lacking when it comes to new game releases. Thankfully, Ebb Software is here to save the haunting holiday with the terrifying looking Scorn. Inspired by the works of H.R. Giger, this title asks players to wander a grim world, solving environmental and challenging puzzles, all while you piece together the story of what the world itself is.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - October 18

The story of Amicia and Hugo has become a pretty renowned tale in the gaming space ever since A Plague Tale: Innocence debuted a few years back. In fact, that very action-adventure title did so well for the developer, Asobo Studio, that it has been able to really double-down on A Plague Tale, creating a sequel that is deeper, broader, grittier, and packed with hundreds of thousands of more rats, all on screen at once.

Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 18

Who you gonna call? Well, if that question is relating to a developer capable of making a Ghostbusters game, then Illfonic would be the answer, as this passionate team is soon set to deliver the asymmetrical multiplayer title Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed. Tasking a team of four with hunting a ghost that is being played by another player, this title even features progression for both the Ghostbusters and the Ghosts, all of which aims to elevate and change up the gameplay experience.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch) - October 20

The effort Davide Soliani and crew went to get Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle off the ground is an incredibly admirable tale, one that will stand the test of time. While the sequel Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope might not have such an impressive backstory, this is a game that has improvements at almost every turn, making it all the more exciting. Between an overhauled combat system, better exploration avenues, more characters to play around with, and all of this on top of new impressive Spark-related powers, this is a Switch exclusive you won't want to miss.

Gotham Knights (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - October 21

The Batman is dead. With the Caped Crusader out of the picture, the underbelly of Gotham City has seen an opportunity to strike and claim the famed fictional metropolis for their own. Fortunately, in the wake of the unthinkable, four of the Batman's allies and apprentices have stepped up to save the city from a cruel fate, and in this Warner Bros. Games Montreal-developed action title, the responsibility of foiling the plots of Harley Quinn, The Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Clayface, the Court of Owls, and more, all falls to Batgirl, Robin, Red Hood, and Nightwing.

New Tales from the Borderlands (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - October 21

Following the success of the Telltale Games title, Gearbox is taking a crack at a narrative-heavy adventure of its own. Bringing an all-new cast of unusual miscreants from Pandora together, this story will see three faces taking on the corporate overlords that rule over the planet, in the timeless hunt for loot and the famed vaults.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 27

Square Enix is continuing its portfolio of autumn games with the release of the latest instalment into the Star Ocean series. This title, known as Star Ocean: The Divine Force, sees protagonist Raymond Lawrence crash landing on an underdeveloped planet, where he finds himself wrapped up in an invasion plot headed up by the nefarious Pangalactic Federation. Featuring two playable protagonists, eight characters you can add to your party, and a world you can explore freely by air or foot, this game is looking to bring the Star Ocean series into the modern era of gaming.

Bayonetta 3 (Switch) - October 28

PlatinumGames' famous witch is back for an all-new romp this time on the Nintendo Switch in the long-awaited threequel, Bayonetta 3. Bringing a variety of new locations to explore, allies to meet, and enemies and foes to hack 'n slash your way through, the story for this instalment sees Bayonetta focusing her efforts on the man-made bioweapons, known simply as the Homunculi.

Resident Evil Re:Verse (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 28

It doesn't really feel like a new game in many senses, since Resident Evil Re:Verse is almost an extension of Resident Evil Village and also has been delayed so many times that one could mistake that it debuted months or years ago. But regardless, this spooky season we have a new Resident Evil experience to look forward to, and this one is a multiplayer title that lets players slug it out as their favourite characters from the series, including the likes of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, but also iconic villains such as Nemesis and Lady Dimitrescu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - October 28

For the first time in a long, long time, Activision will be breaking away from the typical annual release schedule for a Call of Duty game, and the title that will have to cross the waters of true multi-year support for the first time will be none other than Infinity Ward's sequel, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Featuring a more grounded and realistic design, a story that aims to hit all the action-packed beats we expect from a Call of Duty campaign, and seamless integration and progression with Call of Duty: Warzone, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile, Activision is really going big with this year's instalment.

And that about does it once again, another Games To Look For is in the books. Be sure to once again return in a month's time when we take a glance at what November 2022 has to offer.