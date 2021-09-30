Games To Look For - October 2021

HQ

Another month has come and gone, and while it's always a shame to see Summer fading away, October means two things: it's the spooky season, and it's time to get ready for a massive list of major game launches. This year, we've got a range of different genres on offer, including horror, sports, platformers, action-adventures, strategy, and even party games, so there's plenty for everyone to dive into. Without further ado, let's check out the Games To Look For in October 2021.

FIFA 22 - October 1 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

The latest instalment into EA's long-running sports series is right around the corner. FIFA 22 is that very title, and is bringing the iconic football gameplay back with some truly new-gen features, set to make the FIFA experience that little bit more realistic. With HyperMotion headlining and serving up a range of updates to AI behaviour, ball physics, and animations, this is set to be EA's first major foray into the new-gen football experience.

Alan Wake Remastered - October 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Alan Wake has become an iconic name in the video game industry, and rightly so, it's one of the best action-thrillers we've ever seen, but this game originally launched in 2010, and has since become a little dated. Remedy is looking to fix that with a remastered version of Alan Wake, bringing the intense thriller and both of its DLCs back in all of their glory, with modernised 4K visuals, updated performance, and a few other welcome enhancements.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - October 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch)

It's been far too long since we last saw AiAi and the monkey gang, but thankfully that wait is finally over. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is seeing the return of this platforming series with over 300 stages from the original two Monkey Ball games, twelve wacky and fun mini-games, as well as a bunch of different characters from Sega's vast portfolio, to make for a bumper collection that'll make you go bananas.

Far Cry 6 - October 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

You're probably aware that Far Cry 6 is coming immediately, thanks to Ubisoft's relentless launch campaign push, but that doesn't mean we aren't excited for it all the same. Set on the tropical island of Yara and following the story of the guerrilla rebel Dani Rojas, this entry in Ubisoft's iconic series will see players using a vast arsenal of weapons to face off with the terrifying villain Anton Castillo, played by none other than Breaking Bad alumni Giancarlo Esposito.

Metroid Dread - October 8 (Switch)

35 years ago, Nintendo released a game that would become the start of something truly special, even being credited with the co-creation of an entire sub-genre of video games. Today, that very series, Metroid, is receiving it's next instalment in the Switch exclusive adventure-platformer Metroid Dread. This game sees the return of the beloved science-fiction character Samus Aran, as she fights to navigate the depths of a sprawling planet, all while being hunted by powerful and deadly robots hellbent on eliminating her.

Back 4 Blood - October 12 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

While Valve seems to have left Left 4 Dead for dead, Turtle Rock Studios has been working on a spiritual successor. Back 4 Blood is a cooperative first-person shooter that tasks up to four players with taking the fight to the terrifying and vicious Ridden that have only one goal: the extinction of humanity. With eight playable characters available, and even the chance to play as the Ridden for some PvP action, this game is looking to be a star of this spooky season.

NHL 22 - October 15 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

If you don't live in the Nordics or in North America, ice hockey probably isn't that big in your country. But EA isn't taking any mind of that as with NHL 22, it's looking to deliver a truly new-gen title that puts the power of the latest consoles to its advantage. Powered by Frostbite, NHL 22 will feature new gameplay physics, updated visuals, realistic animations, and even much faster loading times to make for an ice hockey game like we've never seen before.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes - October 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

It wouldn't be the spooky season without a big horror game to look forward to, and that's precisely what we're getting this year with Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. Following the story of a US military unit searching for chemical weapons in the Arabian desert, this horror game will see the cast of characters discovering something far more sinister under the sands, in the form of a nest of ancient and deadly monsters that hunger for fresh prey.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - October 26 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Square Enix kicked-off its AAA Marvel collaboration with the conflicting Marvel's Avengers, but despite that turbulent launch, the publisher has another in the works. Set to arrive in a few weeks, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy follows the ragtag group of cosmic heroes as they fumble their way through all kinds of crazy hijinks throughout the galaxy. Coming from the recent Tomb Raider trilogy developer, Eidos Montreal, this action-adventure is looking to deliver on the comedy, chaos and charisma that the sci-fi superheroes are known for.

Riders Republic - October 28 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Ubisoft is making its return to the world of extreme sports in a few weeks, with the ambitious and intense Riders Republic. Based in a fictional world made up of various different connected US national parks, this sports game features a range of activities, including skiing, mountain biking and wingsuiting, and even offers massive multiplayer lobbies for some truly crazy action.

Age of Empires IV - October 28 (PC)

It's been a while since the last mainline entry in the Age of Empires series launched, but fortunately that wait is soon to be over. Relic Entertainment is delivering Age of Empires IV to PC players, bringing the iconic strategy gameplay back, spread across four distinct campaigns and 35 missions that span over 500 years of history. With a single player campaign, and a bunch of PvP and PvE multiplayer modes available, this strategy title will even be available on Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one.

Mario Party Superstars - October 29 (Switch)

Nintendo is not shy when it comes to revisiting its previous content, and while Mario Party Superstars is a new game, it's bringing five classic boards from the Nintendo 64 era and over 100 minigames from the Mario Party series, to make for one bumper experience. With all the minigames being played with button controls, Mario Party Superstars can be enjoyed not only with Joy-Cons, but also with a Pro Controller or on a Switch Lite console.

And there we have it, another month of games to keep an eye on. Be sure to come back in a month's time for when we take a look at the Games To Look For in November 2021.