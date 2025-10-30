Games To Look For - November 2025

HQ

2025 is almost in the books. It's been a busy year and even busier autumn and before we can all begin to relax and embrace the festive feel in December, there's one final hectic month left to get through, and boy does November have a few exciting options in store. Whether you're a AAA or an indie-lover, a fan of action, strategy, racing, platforming, RPGs, or sports, this month has something for you, so let's waste no more time and crack on with the penultimate edition of Games To Look For in 2025.

Football Manager 26 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, iOS, Android) - November 4

After a year away due to all manner of unexpected turbulence, Sports Interactive is back at the helm of the Football Manager series for a new chapter that is built on a new engine and has grand ambitions to launch the series forward significantly. Set to offer the most complex match-day experience to date and with the full force of the Premier League behind the game, Football Manager 2026 is looking like a must-play for sports fans this November.

Europa Universalis V (PC) - November 4

Perhaps the most complex and ambitious grand strategy series of all-time makes its return in a new instalment that asks players to fight, trade, and engage in diplomacy across five centuries to create the greatest empire ever across a five century timespan. Offering the full extent of Europe to conquer and manage, this game is for fans who appreciate an immense emphasis on detail in a way few other games can rival.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (Switch 2) - November 6

This autumn has turned into a great period for Nintendo Switch 2 owners, with a bunch of exciting games making their arrival. The next big one will be the latest chapter in The Legend of Zelda Musuo series from Koei Tecmo, with this known as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment. This game will offer various playable characters, will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the Switch 2, and will tell a part of the wider story that has yet to be explored.

Possessor(s) (PC, PS5) - November 11

Developer Heart Machine has had a rather challenging 2025 but it will be hoping to get back on track this month with Possessor(s). This is a fast-paced action side-scroller that is inspired by platform fighters and it's all about a young hero who teams up with a demon to escape an interconnected city overrun with interdimensional horrors.

Lumines Arise (PC, PS5) - November 11

Puzzle fans have a big reason to get excited this month as Enhance returns with the next chapter in the Lumines series. The rhythmic and colourful puzzle series from the team behind Tetris: Effect returns with Lumines Arise, a visually-stunning and massively engaging title that is all about notching up the highest score possible while jamming out to an infectious soundtrack.

Winter Burrow (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - November 12

A very different vibe to Lumines Arise, Pine Creek Games' Winter Burrow is a cosy woodland survival game that follows a mouse returning to its childhood home with the intention of fixing up the abode and returning it to its former glory. Set to a snowy backdrop, this game has rudimentary survival mechanics to overcome, be that body temperature or hunger, but the main emphasis is on the restoration of the treestump home.

Anno 117: Pax Romana (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 13

Another massive strategy game for fans of the genre. Ubisoft Mainz is ready to grow and extend the Anno series with a return to a much more historic era. Anno 117: Pax Romana trades the industrial revolution for that of the Roman Empire, for an experience that is all about building up a functioning and flourishing Roman city on an isolated island, with all the trials and tribulations that involves.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Android, iOS) - November 13

Fans have been waiting a very, very long time for this game but finally it's time for Level5 Inc.'s Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road to make its arrival. This edition into the character collection and football simulation RPG series brings over 5,400 players from across its past, all to enable players to gather and train them up to make the best and most capable football team as possible. Designed with an immense focus on player agency, this game is jam-packed with real-time football, turn-based strategy, and fun mini-games.

Assetto Corsa Rally (PC) - November 13

After the collapse of EA Sports WRC, simulated rally fans are no doubt looking for the next great project to slot into this video game niche. The folk behind Assetto Corsa Competizione are back with a new title focused on rally and known as Assetto Corsa Rally, with this set to debut initially as an Early Access title with a fraction of the total available content, but with a more complete taste of the simulation physics and engine at the heart of the experience.

Where Winds Meet (PC, PS5, Android, iOS) - November 14

Regarded by some as a Chinese folklore-like version of Ghost of Tsushima, Everstone Studio's Where Winds Meet is a Wuxia open-world action-adventure RPG set in Ancient China around the 10th century. Revolving around a young sword master, this game is a story of discovering one's own identity all by letting the winds lead the way, carrying the journey forwards.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 14

Without question the highest-profile launch of the month. Call of Duty returns with another Black Ops chapter that brings back some famous and iconic characters and takes the action into the near-future for a complex and twisting story utilising an even faster and more precise form of the Omnimovement movement technique introduced in Black Ops 6. In a nutshell, expect a flashy campaign, intense round-based Zombies, and thrilling online multiplayer.

Escape from Tarkov (PC) - November 15

You are already likely very aware of this game as since it arrived in its Early Access state it became a hit sensation all around the world. It's making an appearance in this month's GTLF as Escape from Tarkov is finally ready to evolve into its 1.0 state and fully launch. This version of the game will take advantage of the 400+ updates that have been introduced since its original launch in the summer of 2017.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Titans of the Tide (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 18

The folk over at Purple Lamp have become well-known for their SpongeBob SquarePants platformers over the years, and this November will extend that legacy with the anticipated Titans of the Tide. This exciting game sees SpongeBob and Patrick tasked with trying to save Bikini Bottom by putting a stop to a war between King Neptune and the Flying Dutchman.

Marvel's Deadpool VR (Quest 3) - November 18

We don't often spotlight virtual reality games but the upcoming Marvel's Deadpool VR is definitely worthy of a spot on this instalment of GTLF. The first-person adventure puts players into the shoes of the Merc with a Mouth and sees the infamous anti-hero running, gunning, and slicing apart enemies in intense and thrilling action designed to be highly immersive.

Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault (PC) - November 19

The anticipated sequel from Digital Sun will be arriving in an Early Access state this November, bringing with it a fresh variant of the Moonlighter formula. In Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, players will once again need to live a double life of an adventurer and a merchant, where the aim will be to plunder shiny treasures and then flog them for profits used to expand and grow your home community.

Kirby Air Riders (Switch 2) - November 20

Yet another massive Switch 2 exclusive this November. Kirby Air Riders is the latest title from the legendary Japanese developer Masahiro Sakurai, and it's a sort of a quirky mash-up between a kart racer and a party game, with players able to race or battle it out in a slate of intense matches across a broad degree of game modes and options.

Project Motor Racing (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 25

The penultimate title on this month's GTLF is yet another simulation racing game, this time coming from Straight4 Studios. After a stint away, Project Motor Racing returns with an anticipated next chapter that looks to combine the passion, beauty, and intensity of motorsport with a large collection of vehicles and famed circuits from all over the globe.

Terminator 2D: No Fate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - November 26

Why watch Terminator 2: Judgement Day when you can play it? Admittedly that is a conflicting statement as it's an excellent film but we're open to alternatives, and that is precisely what Bitmap Bureau has in store with Terminator 2D: No Fate, a game that blends iconic scenes from the film with original scenarios and multiple endings. With a pixelated retro vibe, this is looking to be a must-play for side-scrolling platformer fans.

That does it, another GTLF is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks time where we have a look at the handful of games making their arrival in the final month of 2025 in December's edition of GTLF.