Games To Look For - November 2024

HQ

We're in the home stretch now. Following an incredibly busy summer and autumn, we're staring down the barrel of the slower holiday period in December. But before we get to that point of the year, we have November to pass through and for 2024 that means a month that is surprisingly sparse, especially as we get into its second half. With this in mind, let's crack on with the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Planet Coaster 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 6

To begin with we have Frontier Development's simulation sequel. Planet Coaster 2 takes the fantastic original and improves on it at every turn, with greater detail and depth, more intricate customisation opportunities, broader management tools, and the massive addition of water parks to build and refine too. For those looking for a cheery and light simulation game to enjoy for the final chunk of 2024, you won't find many better contenders than this.

HQ

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Switch) - November 7

The last first-party title from Nintendo this year and one of the last to be exclusive to the Switch too, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is an island-hopping adventure that sees the iconic brothers setting sail in the world of Concordia to explore varied locations while battling enemies in turn-based combat. With a unique and striking art direction and development that has been handled by Octopath Traveler studio Acquire, expect a complex and thrilling RPG story.

This is an ad:

HQ

Metro: Awakening (PC, PS VR2) - November 7

We don't often feature virtual reality games on GTLF, but this month actually has a few high-profile ones so we're bucking the trend. The first is coming from Vertigo Games and is a story-driven adventure set in the world of Metro. It's known as Metro: Awakening and is a title that sees players heading deeper and deeper into the dangerous Metro tunnels all while overcoming the plentiful array of dangers that lurk in the darkness.

This is an ad:

HQ

Empire of the Ants (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 7

A grand strategy experience on a granular level. Developer Tower Five is taking us to the micro world of insects to lead a colony as a particularly daring and special ant. Based on the famed Empire of the Ants short story by H.G. Wells, this game uses photorealistic graphics to present a world that feels incredibly accurate and real, all at a perspective much smaller than any of us will have ever experienced before.

HQ

Slitterhead (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 8

Despite the fact that it launches this month, we're still not entirely sure what's going on in the next project from the creator of the Silent Hill series. Keiichiro Toyama's Bokeh Game Studio is set to debut Slitterhead soon, and with it bringing an unsettling story set in a neon-lit city that revolves around an entity called Hyoki who has made a life mission out of hunting down and eliminating the deadly monsters that imitate and masquerade as humans. With the spooky season behind us, this could be the last big horror title of 2024.

HQ

Farming Simulator 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 12

The next chapter in Giants Software's hugely popular simulation series. Farming Simulator 25 will see players return to lush farmland to build an enterprise using a slate of powerful machinery to grow a variety of crops and raise a collection of livestock. For those wanting a taste at living life off the land, this is a top choice this November.

HQ

The Rise of the Golden Idol (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, iOS, Android) - November 12

A surprising sequel to say the least. The original that debuted in 2022 ended up being a huge hit and a top title for many, which is what makes this follow-up all the more compelling. The Rise of the Golden Idol tasks players with uncovering the truth behind 20 odd cases of crime, murder, and depravity in the 1970s. With a unique art style to bask in and plenty of intrigue, this indie could be a sneaky Game of the Year contender if it matches its predecessor's heights.

HQ

Skydance's Behemoth (PC, PS VR2, Quest) - November 14

The second virtual reality game on our list for this November. Skydance's Behemoth is an ambitious project that takes players into the Forsaken Lands, a dilapidated kingdom haunted by tragedy, all to step into the shoes of Wren the Hunter, a warrior looking to save himself and his village. This task won't be as easy as it sounds however, as Wren will need to cut down the many terrible and enormous Behemoths that populate the land to get the job done and complete this Herculean challenge.

HQ

Lego Horizon Adventures (PC, PS5, Switch) - November 14

Yep, we've just had a remake of Horizon: Zero Dawn but Sony and Guerrilla Games still believe that you need more of Aloy's inaugural adventure. Lego Horizon Adventures is a more family-friendly version of this popular tale, one where the more-realistic visuals have been replaced with a vibrant blocky aesthetic. The tone has also been adjusted to fit a younger audience, so expect less tragedy and heartbreak and more silly gags and puns in line with the signature Lego humour.

HQ

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - November 14

We've had plenty of exciting remakes this year and one of the last really promising and exciting ones is Square Enix's return to the Dragon Quest franchise. This title is a modern take on the beloved Dragon Quest III, and it offers HD-2D graphics, a collection of updated gameplay elements, broader localisation, and more, hence its fitting name of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake.

HQ

Path of Exile 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 15

We don't often highlight Early Access games in GTLF, but considering the scale and size of this one (and the limited competition...) we had to give it its due. Path of Exile 2 will be arriving on PC and consoles as an Early Access experience. Grinding Gear Games' action-RPG sequel will bring tons of exciting combat all in a rich and detailed world, where up to six players can come together and cooperatively work through the tasks at hand.

HQ

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (PC, Xbox Series) - November 19

One of the greatest technical achievements in the gaming sector in recent memory is set to get a big improvement and step forward this month. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is an updated simulation model that features greater depth and allows players to experience unlimited air travel across the entirety of the planet while utilising a bigger than ever selection of aircraft. Why travel this holiday when you can see the world from the comfort of your PC or Xbox Series console, even through Game Pass on day one?

HQ

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series) - November 20

The last big game of the month. GSC Game World's S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will take us back into the Exclusion Zone to face off with deadly enemies, overcome mysterious anomalies, and to find unusual artefacts in this stunning and ambitious open-world adventure. Created by a Ukrainian team displaced by the ongoing war, you'll be able to check out S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl on PC and Xbox Series X/S, even via Game Pass on day one.

HQ

There we have it! There is only one Games To Look For left in 2024, so be sure to return in a few weeks to see what December 2024 has to offer. Spoiler alert: it won't be a very long GTLF!