Games To Look For - November 2023

After an already very busy and impressive 2023, we're nearly at the end of the year. But before we get to December and the admittedly very few games that seem scheduled to release in that month, we have November to go through. This coming month has some massive and anticipated games set to make their debut, so with plenty to look forward to, let's get into this penultimate episode of Games To Look For.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, Switch) - November 1

Riot Forge's latest effort to expand the world of League of Legends has seen it turn to Tequila Works to create a single player story-driven adventure. Exploring the bond between boy and yeti, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story takes players to the frozen reaches of Freljord to learn more about the past and truth that defines Nunu and Willump's past, all while meeting various League of Legends characters, such as Braum, Ornn, and Volibear, along the way.

Robocop: Rogue City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 2

Robocop is an icon of the 80s, and like many of the characters that rose to fame during that time period, has had a bit of a rough go of it ever since. But with this being said, Teyon is looking to give Detroit's finest part man, part machine law enforcer his time in the sun once again in the gory and action-packed Robocop: Rogue City. This first-person shooter sees you eradicating criminals and upholding the law in a city overridden with crime and injustice.

WarioWare: Move It! (Switch) - November 3

This autumn is packed with new Mario adventures, and in the spirit of this, Mario's adversary is also joining in on the fun. Wario is back for the latest instalment into his mini-game series, with this game asking players to use Joy-Cons to punch, dance, and wiggle through all manner of different silly activities, in a game that is fittingly titled, WarioWare: Move It!

EA Sports WRC (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 3

For the longest time, KT Racing has had the rights to create official WRC video games, but no longer is this the case, as EA's Codemasters has now taken over this responsibility. To this end, EA Sports WRC will be the first instalment into Codemasters return to the world of official WRC games, with this featuring a modern physics engine, bigger and more detailed tracks, and multiple ways to make the career your own, and more.

Football Manager 2024 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Netflix) - November 6

We know what you're thinking, Netflix listed as a platform? For Football Manager 2024 this is precisely the case, as has been in the past, the long-running sports simulation game is making its debut as one of four versions. Football Manager 2024 will be coming to PC, Football Manager 2024 Console will be arriving on Xbox and PlayStation systems, Football Manager 2024 Touch will land on Switch, and Football Manager 2024 Mobile will be launching specifically on Netflix as one of its game offerings.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 9

It's been a little while since we've had a new Yakuza game with Kazuma Kiryu at the forefront, but thankfully Ryu Ga Gotoko Studio is looking to rectify that with Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. This next chapter in Kiryu's story sees the former yakuza member turned agent pulled from his life away from prying eyes to stop a mysterious individual who is attempting to drive him out of hiding and reveal his presence to those who long thought of Kiryu as dead.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 10

Arguably the biggest game of the month and the most anticipated title for the rest of 2023, Activision's various developers have teamed up once again to bring the next chapter of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series to life. This third instalment of the rebooted series sees Captain Price and Task Force 141 battling to stop ultranationalist criminal Makarov from continuing his terror campaign. With a multiplayer highly inspired by 2009's Modern Warfare 2 and a fresh Zombies experience from Treyarch, fans of the series will have plenty to unpack when Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III makes its debut.

The Day Before (PC) - November 10

There is still a massive amount of uncertainty surrounding this game, as many are still clamouring to learn more about this project coming from Fntastic. But, with release slated for November 10, it isn't too long until The Day Before makes its debut on PC, and sees players heading into a multiplayer open world with the intention of surviving threats from other players.

Assassin's Creed Nexus VR (Meta Quest 2 & 3) - November 16

We don't often include virtual reality games on Games To Look For, but considering the size of the Assassin's Creed series, we couldn't stop Assassin's Creed Nexus VR making the cut. Putting players literally into the shoes of Ezio, Connor, and Kassandra, this VR title is set over three unique time periods and tells untold stories based on three of the series most beloved and iconic protagonists. Coming to Meta Quest 2 and 3 platforms, Nexus VR is looking to be the most immersive Assassin's Creed to date.

Persona 5 Tactica (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 17

The Persona series has told many different stories over the years, and this November, Persona 5 Tactica is looking to add to this further. The all-new spin-off tale sees various fan-favourite characters returning to help a mysterious revolutionary named Erina in a dangerous quest, all while using turn-based combat as its basis for battling.

Super Mario RPG (Switch) - November 17

Capping off the month of November is a remade take on the first-ever Mario RPG. Overhauled to suit the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario RPG sees Mario and his friends taking on the quest to repair the Star Road, all while stopping the sinister Smithy Gang along the way. Featuring an isometric playing perspective and plenty of mini-games to enjoy, Super Mario RPG features an unlikely slate of heroes, including Bowser, the magical Mallow, and the puppet Geno.

And that about does it for this episode of Games To Look For. As is the case most years, as we reach the second half of November, game launch schedules slow down as publishers and developers wind down ahead of the holidays. Still, be sure to join us next month to see what the much, much steadier December 2023 is looking to bring to the table.