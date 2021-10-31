Games To Look For - November 2021

HQ

We might have put October behind us, but that doesn't mean the games industry is slowing down anytime soon. November is a stacked month, one of the busiest of 2021, and over its duration we can look forward to blockbuster shooters, faithful remakes, strategy sequels, and even some more Nintendo Switch exclusive content. So, with plenty on the horizon, let us get you up to speed with the Games To Look For over November 2021.

Just Dance 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Stadia) - November 4

There's not a whole lot to say about Just Dance that hasn't already been said, but with Just Dance 2022, one thing that we can rely on is a list of chart-topping tracks that you can dance the night away with. Coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch and Stadia, this iteration of the long-running series even comes with a free 1-month trial of Just Dance Unlimited to unlock access to a further 700+ songs to jam away on.

Call of Duty: Vanguard (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 5

Four years after the launch of Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer Games is delivering its next instalment into the iconic shooter franchise. Call of Duty: Vanguard is once again set during World War II, except this time it follows individual heroes across the different fronts of the global conflict. With this action-packed campaign to look forward to, Vanguard is also seeing the return of the series' signature multiplayer experience, as well as a Zombies mode developed by Treyarch, and Warzone integration to make for an absolutely mega Call of Duty game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 2.0 and Happy Home Paradise (Switch) - November 5

It's quite uncommon for us to chat about expansions or game updates in a GTLF, but what Nintendo is bringing to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in a few weeks is too exciting to miss. Marking the first major update to the game in months, November 5 will see the introduction of the free to download update 2.0, which adds a batch of new content and welcome improvements to the delightful simulation game, as well as the launch of the Happy Home Paradise expansion, a paid DLC that will task players with building a variety of custom vacation houses for doting guests.

Football Manager 2022 (PC) - November 9

Just as we've come to expect a new EA Sports football game each year, we can rely on the fact that Sega and Sports Interactive will deliver a new Football Manager annually. This year's iteration of the series, Football Manager 2022 is seeing the return of the iconic real-world analytical tools and mechanics to create a simulation experience with greater levels of control and depth than ever before.

Disney Classic Games Collection (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - November 9

A collection of classic Disney titles might have previously released two years ago containing Aladdin and The Lion King, but it has now been updated to contain yet another title. The Jungle Book has now been added and players have the option of playing through either the SNES or Sega Genesis version. The curiously absent SNES version of Aladdin has also been thrown into the mix to make for a more inclusive package overall.

Forza Horizon 5 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 9

Playground Games has become a titan in the racing games genre, a reputation garnered from four highly successful Forza Horizon games. But in a few weeks, Playground is delivering what seems to be the most advanced and impressive installation in the series to date, in Forza Horizon 5, a title that has been created from the ground up to utilise the full potential of the Xbox Series consoles to create a truly next-gen racing game.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - November 9

Frontier Developments is bringing the sequel to its dinosaur park builder this November, giving simulation fans a chance to experience an all-new campaign narrated by the cast members from the iconic film franchise. With even deeper management tools and creative options to explore Jurassic World Evolution 2 will task players with controlling, containing, and conserving all kinds of different prehistoric lizards.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 11

The year is 2021. Grand Theft Auto V is still going strong, billionaires are jetting off to space, and Bethesda is releasing yet another edition of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. The Anniversary Edition is bringing the iconic RPG back a decade after its original launch as a bundle including the base game, its three DLCs, as well as 500 unique pieces of Creation Club content expanding the world of Skyrim with more spells, bosses, dungeons, and weapons.

Shin Megami Tensei V (Switch) - November 12

The next iteration in the Shin Megami Tensei series is almost here, bringing back the supernatural demon-infested world for players to have to fight through. Shin Megami Tensei V sees the return of the series' command-based combat system, as well as a range of allies to recruit as well as bizarre, yet terrifying demons to have to grapple with. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch consoles, this title marks the next game from the decorated Japanese developer Atlus.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - November 16

The super sleuth that is Sherlock Holmes is back in a brand-new adventure that takes his detective talents to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean to discover the truth behind his mother's death. Coming from Frogwares, this is a story-driven game that utilises Sherlock's Mind Palace to help the player solve the confounding puzzles at the heart of this deadly tale.

Battlefield 2042 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - November 19

If you're a fan of first-person shooters then you're probably quite excited for DICE's next instalment into the Battlefield franchise. Once again looking to deliver on the series' all-out destructive warfare, Battlefield 2042 takes place in the near future, where the world has been transformed by disorder and chaos. Unlike previous Battlefields, 2042 is also bringing Portal and Hazard Zone, two all-new modes that change the way we experience this iconic shooter series.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (Switch) - November 19

Regarded as one of the most influential and beloved mainline Pokémon RPGs, Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl are the remakes of the Gen4 games that originally took players to the Sinnoh region back in 2006. These updated versions are bringing modern visuals, and even some welcome extra features, such as the ability to walk with your Pokémon, as well an expanded Grand Underground and Super Contest Shows.

Farming Simulator 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia) - November 22

Giants Software is launching its annual Farming Simulator game this month, giving doting farmers a chance to build the farm of their dream in a variety of locations across three American and European environments. Farming Simulator 22 is advancing the series' gameplay with new updates and features, such as the ability to farm and harvest new crops using an array of new machines and gear.

And that about wraps up all we have for you on this episode of Games To Look For. Be sure to check back in a month, when we take a glimpse at the titles that will be rounding out 2021 over the month of December.