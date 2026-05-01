Games To Look For - May 2026

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Boy, has it been a busy start to the year. After an incredibly hectic and exciting February, March, and April, it's finally time for the last hurrah of spring, and to this end, May 2026 is following suit by serving up a truly promising slate of games. From horror to platformers, racing games to action epics, this month has it all. We've gathered the games you should be keeping tabs on, all in the form of the latest instalment of Games To Look For.

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Mixtape (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - May 7

Kicking off the month is the next project to be published by the indie and AA experts over at Annapurna Interactive. Mixtape is a coming-of-age adventure tale developed by Beethoven & Dinosaur, which follows a quirky trio of friends as they head out on one final adventure, laid out in the form of a mixtape of memories with a backing of alternative music from some of your favourite bands. With a stop-motion style of animation and a colourful art direction, this is looking to be an adventure you won't want to miss.

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Directive 8020 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - May 12

A significant change of pace from an indie coming-of-age story. The horror experts over at Supermassive Games are back this May for the next tale in the wider The Dark Pictures universe. Regarded as Directive 8020, this is a sci-fi adventure that follows a cast of astronauts as they attempt to survive on an isolated spacecraft while a shapeshifting monster hunts them down and sows disarray in their ranks. It's as they say, in space, no one can hear you scream...

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Call of the Elder Gods (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - May 12

Half a decade after delivering the memorable Call of the Sea, developer Out of the Blue Games is back this month for the next chapter in the wider narrative. Known as Call of the Elder Gods, this Lovecraftian narrative puzzle adventure picks up after the events of the first game and sees how a professor and student travel the world and attempt to solve mysteries tied to concerning visions and impossible dreams. With stunning environments and mind-bending challenges to overcome, Call of the Elder Gods is for those looking for another unsettling and eldritch story.

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Outbound (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2) - May 14

Another significant change of pace as now we're moving onto Square Glade Games' Outbound, a peaceful and cosy life-simulation project that is all about experiencing the journey and not necessarily worrying about the destination. The premise is to hop into a camper van and then proceed to travel around the vibrant and natural world, soaking in each vista and living sustainably off-grid with up to four of your friends. This is a game about crafting, customising, and exploring, and is a lovely option to welcome in the summer.

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Forza Horizon 6 (PC, Xbox Series X/S) - May 19

There are a handful of major AAA titles planned for this May and without question one of the biggest is the next adventure from Playground Games. The beloved and immensely popular Forza Horizon series is heading to Japan for its sixth instalment, bringing together a combination of high-octane street races, stunning open-road trips, and chaotic off-road carnage. Set in a colourful and busy open-world with real-world locations to explore, this chapter in the series is set to be its most promising to date.

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Thick as Thieves (PC) - May 20

After previously giving the world memorable Thief games, Warren Spector and Paul Neurath will soon be back for a similar stealth-action game, this time from their new studio known as OtherSide Entertainment. This project in question is Thick as Thieves, a thrilling and tense title where the aim is to complete heists and capers, stealing valuable artifacts and loot throughout a series of short-session missions in either solo or cooperative modes. Based in an alternate-history Scottish city, Thick as Thieves is one for the co-op fans to keep in mind.

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Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Switch 2) - May 21

While there are a few major Nintendo Switch 2 exclusives coming up this summer, for May, there is only one key project worth keeping tabs on. This is Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a unique and page-turning platform adventure that revolves around the iconic green dinosaur as it literally dives into the narrative and begins exploring the stories curated by the unusual Mr. E. With a variety of biomes and locations to conquer, plus tons of abilities to master, Switch 2 owners won't want to miss this promising platformer.

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Zero Parades: For Dead Spies (PC) - May 21

ZA/UM has had an uneven few years following the arrival of Disco Elysium, with all manner of situations affecting the developer's standing. But this May, it will be looking to get back on track by serving up its next great adventure, a weaving narrative-heavy project known as Zero Parades: For Dead Spies. Regarded as an espionage RPG, this game follows a tormented operative as they attempt to complete one final assignment despite all the cards going against them.

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Gallipoli (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - May 21

As there are so many major games stealing the spotlight in the latter half of May, you might be looking forward to something a little different to break up the flurry of AAA launches. If so, and if you're a fan of multiplayer shooters, then you won't want to miss BlackMill Games' Gallipoli, the fourth instalment in the developer's ongoing and expanding World War 1 series. As the name suggests, this game is based on the Gallipoli theatre of war and delivers battles and action set in the Mediterranean and seeing how the British Empire faced off with the Ottoman forces.

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Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - May 22

We all seem to love a TT Games' developed Lego adventure, which is what makes this May all the more exciting. After previously delivering a multitude of Caped Crusader stories, now the spotlight will be shone on the history of Gotham's greatest protector, all in Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight. Chronicling different eras and tales based on the DC hero, this project will expand on the Lego format with its most ambitious exploration and combat systems to date.

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Bubsy 4D (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2) - May 22

Many younger fans may be completely oblivious to who the wise-cracking bobcat known as Bubsy is, as the platforming icon hasn't exactly been relevant in recent times. However, the folks over at Fabraz aim to change this soon, as with Bubsy 4D, we'll be presented a new and chaotic platforming title, which sees the legendary character running, jumping, gliding, and rolling around a whole-host of alien biomes and planets in the effort of collecting yarn and saving Earth's sheep. Yep, it's weird but that's why we love Bubsy.

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007 First Light (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - May 27

Finally, to cap off May is perhaps its most-anticipated project, as the developers over at IO Interactive will be launching its James Bond action-adventure experience known as 007 First Light. Regarded as an espionage origin story, this game follows a young Bond as he joins the 007 programme and proceeds to face off with a terrible new threat while stopping a coup at the heart of the State. With striking set pieces and thrilling action, this game is one that won't want to miss when it launches this month.

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That concludes another episode of GTLF. We'll be back in a few week's time to shine a spotlight on what June 2026 will bring for gaming fans around the world.