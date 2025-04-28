Games To Look For - May 2025

HQ

It's a new month and also the eve of the busy summer period, and that all means one thing: plenty of new video games are set to make their grand debut. This May we have major and long anticipated AAA titles, exciting indies, and everything in between, so with tons to get through on the latest episode of Games To Look For let's kick on.

The Midnight Walk (PC, PS5) - May 8

Coming from developer MoonHood, this dark fantasy adventure comes from the folk who created Lost in Random and Fe and has been built using clay and stop-motion animation. The Midnight Walk is a peculiar and unsettling adventure that revolves around a lost lantern who must venture through a world of wonder and horror, experiencing five tales of fire and darkness along the way.

Revenge of the Savage Planet (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 8

Following a very turbulent past, developer Raccoon Logic is back in charge of the Savage Planet brand it once created and is celebrating that with an all-new game that pokes fun at the corporate types that once made their existence hell. Revenge of the Savage Planet sees players abandoned and made redundant on the far edge of space, and being tasked to explore, craft, and survive in the hopes of one day striking back at the former employer who left you to rot.

Spirit of the North 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - May 8

The rich and artistic world of Spirit of the North returns this month for a fully-fledged sequel that revolves around a fox and a bird companion as they explore a vast and ancient open-world. Coming from developer Infuse Studio, Spirit of the North 2 offers increased customisation, additional puzzles to solve, formidable foes to face off with, and a fresh story to unravel too.

The Precinct (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 13

While we wait for any semblance of information from Rockstar about Grand Theft Auto VI, developer Fallen Tree Games has an alternative that might interest some. The Precinct takes players into a rough and gritty 1980s city to serve as a member of the police force whose duty is to protect the people and stamp out crime. With an isometric perspective, this is a more unique take on the open-world adventure formula.

Doom: The Dark Ages (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 15

The most anticipated game of the month to many. Doom: The Dark Ages is the exciting next chapter of id Software's action series, an instalment that unravels the Doom Slayer's story before the events of Doom (2016), taking us deep into a medieval war against the forces of Hell. Described as a summer blockbuster-type game with a more rooted and traditional Doom gameplay style, this is not a game you will want to miss this May.

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - May 16

Yep, it feels like one of these games makes it onto GTLF every month. Capcom is once again bringing back one of its famed collections, making a slate of retro titles available to users across consoles and PC. Whether it's Capcom vs. SNK, Capcom Fighting Evolution, Power Stone, Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein, or more, this game is ideal for the retro fan in your life.

RoadCraft (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 20

Saber Interactive may have made Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II last year, but they also recently debuted another chapter in the MudRunner series. This next game is similar to the latter, as RoadCraft is a game that enables players to take control of different construction equipment to help repair roads and sites devastated by natural disasters.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - May 21

A game for the life-sim fans out there. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time might be one of the most peculiarly named games we've seen in a while but it's certainly not one to miss because of that. Taking place on a magical island, the idea with this title is to explore a bizarre land, unravelling its secrets and mysteries, and all while helping your friends with their tasks and jobs at the same time. If you're looking for something subtle and sweet this May, this is the game for you.

Monster Train 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - May 21

The well-received deck builder is soon set to return as a complete and broad sequel. Monster Train 2 puts players back in charge of a spiritual form of transport and tasked with reaching the gates of Heaven to defend the celestial zone from Titans that have attacked and besieged the land. Offering more of the typical and beloved three-tiered vertical gameplay, this one is for the strategy and card-battling players out there.

Blades of Fire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 22

Many may have hoped that MercurySteam was hard at work on a new Metroid game, but the truth is they have been busy cooking up something far, far different. Blades of Fire is the name of the Spanish studio's next project, and this is an action-adventure title that sees players forging their own destiny (and weapons) in a fantasy realm dominated by a mighty queen who has effectively outlawed the use of steel.

Deliver At All Costs (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 22

Far Out Games and its publishing partner Konami are looking to expand May's already stacked line-up with a quirky and silly Crazy Taxi-like experience. Deliver At All Costs is well... a delivery game, except it's a more offbeat and daft version of the formula as it revolves around one man as he must ensure countless ridiculous payloads reach their destinations. A truckload of watermelons? No problem. A fully-grown live marlin? You got it. A bomb on the verge of detonation? No job is too big for the fearless Winston Green.

Out of Sight (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 22

May is distinctly lacking in compelling horror titles, which is why we're lucky that The Gang is launching its unique atmospheric spooky puzzler Out of Sight this month. This game follows the young Sophie as she attempts to escape a terrifying mansion all without the use of her eyesight... Thankfully, she can see through the eyes of her trusty teddy bear, with this lending itself to a fresh take on the puzzle formula by utilising both first and second-perspectives for the gameplay.

Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - May 23

The iconic action game makes a grand return this month in the form of a remaster that once again follows the story of Jubei Yagyu and his quest for revenge. Retaining the original setting and gameplay systems, this updated version is designed to provide younger audiences the chance to experience the popular game in the most authentic way possible, setting it up as the perfect opportunity to prepare for Onimusha's grand expansion in the near future.

Lost Soul Aside (PC, PS5) - May 30

Sony Interactive Entertainment doesn't actually have a whole lot of new first-party games ready to make their arrival, with October's Ghost of Yotei being one of the closest. But Sony's PlayStation Publishing division will be helping to bring Ultizero Games' Lost Soul Aside to PS5 and PC players this month, with this being an action JRPG that is all about starring as a brother attempting to save his younger sister - and humanity as a whole - from dimensional invaders.

Elden Ring: Nightreign (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 30

FromSoftware is expanding the series set in the Lands Between this month, as Elden Ring: Nightreign is making its arrival. Designed as a standalone adventure, this is also a cooperative experience where players are tasked with teaming up with two allies to conquer a challenging slate of enemies while acquiring powerful loot all in the effort of facing and defeating a powerful boss by the end of a single in-game night. Needless to say, this is quite an unorthodox project for the creators and kings of the Soulslike sub-genre.

F1 25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 30

Codemasters is back for the next instalment in its annual Formula 1 racing series. This chapter, known as F1 25, is looking to improve various core elements, graphics, and features in part down to the fact that it is no longer supporting last-gen consoles. The other main addition is the return of Braking Point, with this continuing the story of Konnersport and seeing the fictional team now gunning for a F1 championship.

That's it for this month's episode of Games To Look For. Join us again in a few weeks, when we explore what June 2025 has in store for gaming fans around the world.