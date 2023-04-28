Games To Look For - May 2023

HQ

The start of 2023 has been an absolute monster. We've had an array of major and exciting video games in every month of the year so far, and May will be continuing that trend. With a bunch of hugely anticipated AAAs, a bunch of new horror experiences, family-friendly racers, and more, this month has something for everyone. So, with that being the case, let's dive into the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Redfall (PC, Xbox Series) - May 2

While it hasn't had the best press as of late, Arkane's open-world vampire FPS will still be making its debut on PC and Xbox Series consoles to kick off May. The action title will take players into the once tranquil town of Redfall to hunt and fight off hordes of vampires, which have taken the area hostage and isolated it from the outside world. With an array of enemy types to face, collection of heroes to suit up as, and a world that begs to be explored, Redfall is looking to be Xbox's big launch this May.

Age of Wonder 4 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 2

If you've ever had the desire to rule over a fantasy realm of your own design, then Triumph Studios' Age of Wonders 4 might just be the game for you. Bringing back the series' iconic 4X strategy and turn-based tactical combat systems, and matching them up with better graphics, new missions and challenges, more combat options, better customisation systems, and more, this game is looking to be a top strategy title of the month.

Darkest Dungeon II (PC) - May 8

Following the success of the original Darkest Dungeon, Red Hook Studios is back with a sequel that will take players on another roguelike journey across a decaying and apocalyptic landscape. Featuring an improved combat suite, new and upgradable heroes, plenty of challenges to overcome, and improved graphics, Darkest Dungeon II is shaping up to be one of the month's most exciting and demanding turn-based experiences.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) - May 12

There are very few games coming in 2023 that are as anticipated as that of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Designed as a sequel to the hugely popular and acclaimed Breath of the Wild, this adventure title will take Link on a journey into the skies, as he once again looks to save Hyrule from devastation, all while searching for the missing princess Zelda. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch, this is Nintendo's big May blockbuster.

The Outlast Trials (PC) - May 18

There are few horror franchises that have instilled fear into the minds of its players like Outlast has, and this May, developer Red Barrels is looking to get back to what this series does best: preventing you from getting a peaceful night's sleep. The Outlast Trials will be coming to PC as an Early Access project, and will be asking players to undertake a bunch of terrifying and horrifying therapy challenges either alone or in a group. Needless to say, don't expect to feel mindful and balanced after taking these therapy sessions.

Lego 2K Drive (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - May 19

While TT Games has long been known as the go-to developer for all things Lego, 2K is getting in on the action, starting with May's Lego 2K Drive. This family-friendly racing game is all about exploring a destructible blocky world and competing in fast-paced kart-like races, all behind the wheel of an array of acquired or personally designed and created vehicles. If you're looking for a wacky and fun racing game for the entire family, Lego 2K Drive is looking to offer exactly this.

Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 23

Horror enthusiasts will be glad to know that The Outlast Trials isn't the only new scary game this May, as Frictional Games will be launching its first-perror horror experience, Amnesia: The Bunker. Based in a desolate WWI bunker, players will need to explore and survive the terrors that walk the concrete halls, all while gathering tools and solving environmental puzzles in the hope of escaping in one piece.

Miasma Chronicles (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 23

Coming from the developer behind Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden is another action-strategy experience. Known as Miasma Chronicles, this game will take players on an adventure through a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as the duo of the survivor Elvis and his robotic older brother, as they look to find and uncover answers relating to the very force that tore the land apart, the Miasma.

After Us (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - May 23

Environmentalism and stewardship are very prevalent themes in this climate and conservation-focused era, and this is precisely what Piccolo's After Us looks to explore. Revolving around the spirit of life, Gaia, this game will see the powerful entity looking to explore a devastated world to help salvage the souls of extinct and often mistreated animals. Designed to be emotionally complex, this game will ask you to restore life to a world that humanity has brutalised.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 25

Even though it has experienced a bunch of delays, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is finally ready to make its debut. Framed around the iconic J.R.R. Tolkien character, this game will see Gollum travelling across different parts of Middle-earth as he attempts to find and put his Precious back into his care following the One Ring being taken by Bilbo Baggins years before. This story is said to be set in parallel with The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, and does feature a bunch of appearances from major characters from the fantasy series, including Gandalf the Grey.

System Shock (PC) - May 30

While the original game is regarded as one of the most iconic and influential titles of all-time, since almost 30 years has passed since it arrived, many have likely never had the chance to experience the formidable threat that the villainous SHODAN posed. Thankfully, Nightdive Studios has taken it upon themselves to fully remake the 1994 action game, bringing updated graphics, performance, controls, interfaces, sounds, music, and more, all while preserving the core gameplay, and even bringing back SHODAN's original voice actor, for an authentic System Shock experience.

That concludes another episode of Games To Look For. Be sure to come back in a month's time to see what June has in store for video game fans.