Games To Look For - May 2022

We're already a third of the way through 2022, and to that end, spring is already in its final stages. As we edge ever closer to summer, a season often littered and packed with video game announcements and news, we have May to get through, and for this year, we have a few different exciting games set to launch that are worth keeping an eye on. With this being said, let's get right into the next edition of Games To Look For.

Trek to Yomi (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 5

After vowing to his dying master to protect and defend the people of his village, the young samurai Hiroki is tasked with travelling beyond life and death to overcome an overwhelming threat and to make good on his former promise. This the synopsis of Trek to Yomi, an action game developed by Leonard Menchiari and Fly Wild Hog, which uses a black and white visual style and various stunning camera angles to deliver a cinematic tale that oozes with the spirit of classic samurai movies.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters (PC) - May 5

There are quite a few different Warhammer games out there already, but May will see the addition of yet another. Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is a turn-based tactical RPG that asks players to lead the Grey Knights on a quest to destroy a galaxy-spanning plague. Featuring a story-driven cinematical campaign, and a variety of unique Daemonhunters that each bring something new to the table, this strategy-heavy game is ideal for fans of the Warhammer universe.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - May 10

While we'll have to wait until 2023 to play Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, this May will mark the launch of a prequel to that very title. Known as Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, this action-RPG from Natsume Atari tells the story of a town's rise from the ashes, and combines this with the adventure and thrill of seeking treasure in a nearby mysterious barrow. Boasting fast-paced combat, town-upgrading systems, and a few different characters that will also be heavily featured in Hundred Heroes, this is an ideal game to keep you tide over until the sequel launches in 2023.

Evil Dead: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - May 13

After a few different delays, Evil Dead: The Game is looking to officially debut this May, bringing a chance for players to suit up as Ash Williams and a few of his friends from the Evil Dead universe, all to work toward plugging a breach between worlds. Serving up a variety of over-the-top co-op action alongside multiplayer PvP, this title is inspired by the three original Evil Dead movies and the more recent TV series.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 19

While the end of April saw the full launch of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, May is seeing the launch of yet another Vampire game in this wider universe of products. Known as Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, this thrilling narrative-heavy RPG puts players into the shoes of Hazel Iversen, the century-old vampire that has been dubbed as the new Prince of the Boston Camarilla family. The aim of the title is to assert dominance and to navigate a world of plots, murders, and schemes, all to protect your right to the city while respecting the law of the Masquerade and keeping the vampires' existence away from the prying eyes of humanity.

Dolmen (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 20

Coming from the Brazilian Massive Work Studio, Dolmen is a sci-fi action-RPG that oozes a Souls-like design. Taking players to the hostile world of Revion Prime, the idea behind Dolmen is to search for and collect special crystals that litter the planet, all while surviving the cosmic horror threats that span this alien world. With a combat system that will test your patience and skill, this game is looking to be as unsettling as it is challenging.

My Time at Sandrock [Early Access] (PC)- May 26

We generally don't talk about Early Access releases on Games To Look For, but considering May 2022 is set to be one of the lighter months in recent record, we figured it's a good time to also expand our efforts. The sequel to My Time at Portia, My Time at Sandrock, is looking to get some early impressions ahead of its 2023 release, by entering Early Access on Steam. The game will trade the lush lands of Portia for the dusty, desert community of Sandrock, and will ask players to help locals rebuild the town and to defend it from attacking dangerous monsters.

Sniper Elite 5 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - May 26

It's pretty crazy to think that Sniper Elite 4 launched over five years ago, but it did. While it's been a while since Rebellion gave us a new game where we suit up as the famed sniper Karl Fairburne, that stint is coming to an end this May, as Sniper Elite 5 is set to launch at the tail-end of the month. Taking players to France in 1944, this game features improved traversal mechanics all matched up with the series' still excellent shooter systems, and will revolve around a story that sees Fariburne looking to stop a Nazi operation that aims to end the war before the allies can mount their invasion of Europe on D-Day.

And that about does it. May is one of the weaker months of 2022 so far, but with the summer almost here, hopefully June, July and onwards will offer up a more plentiful selection of games to to get excited for. Either way, we'll find out in a month's time in the next instalment of Games To Look For.