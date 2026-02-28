Games To Look For - March 2026

HQ

The dark and dreary winter days are steadily coming to an end and we're now right on the cusp of the arrival of spring. Just because the days are longer and the weather is milder doesn't mean you should be stepping away from your PC or console however, as this March is chock-full of promising new games from a broad array of genres. It's set to be a very busy month, so with that being the case, let's delve into the latest edition of Games To Look For.

World of Warcraft: Midnight (PC) - March 2

Kicking things off is a return to the fantasy continent of Azeroth for the second expansion in the wider Worldsoul Saga for Blizzard's MMORPG. World of Warcraft: Midnight will take us back to the Elven kingdom of Quel'Thalas all on the eve of the grand invasion by Xal'atath's forces, a key and pivotal moment in the wider narrative of this game that explores how the Voidstorm threatens to overwhelm and shroud the world in complete darkness.

Scott Pilgrim EX (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 3

You need no introduction to this video game legend. The iconic Scott Pilgrim returns to his pixelated beat em' up roots in this brand-new title that explores what happens when the titular hero's bandmates are abducted by shadowy forces. Taking the story in a new direction and seeing Scott face off with three new enemy factions, this evolution of the formula brings fresh combat mechanics, upgradable characters, and plenty of secrets.

Marathon (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 5

After well over a decade of being known as the Destiny developer, Bungie is flexing its creative skills once more and returning to one of its oldest franchises. Marathon is this grand launch, an extraction shooter set in a cold and dark sci-fi world where players must hunt, scavenge, loot, and assemble stronger builds in a bid to rinse and repeat to access even more bountiful and risky missions. Do you have what it takes?

Pokémon Pokopia (Switch 2) - March 5

The major Nintendo Switch 2 launch of the month comes shortly after the annual Pokémon Day and offers a very unique experience compared to what we've come across in the past from the series. Pokémon Pokopia is an Animal Crossing meets Viva Pinata-like adventure where players take on the role of a curious Ditto tasked with bringing life and pocket monster charisma back to an otherwise rather desolate plot of land.

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - March 5

By this point, we've already seen a few major triple AAA titles make their arrival this March, so why not have a bit of a palette-cleanser and explore the indie space for a few hours. The folks over at Wishfully are set to make their return by debuting the long-awaited Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, a striking and colourful adventure that sees a girl and her unusual-looking cat ally traversing various biomes in the hunt for a cure to her sister's illness.

John Carpenter's Toxic Commando (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 12

Monsters, trucks, guns, and cooperative action. Need we say any more to convince you about John Carpenter's Toxic Commando? This FPS title will be debuting and serving up a Back 4 Blood-like experience where a group of up to four players must traverse a dangerous level, completing tasks, finding upgrades, and all while dealing with hordes of attacking monsters. Expect hectic chaos in this action title.

Greedfall II: The Dying World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 12

A sequel that in a narrative-sense is actually a prequel. That's what developer Spiders has served up with Greedfall II: The Dying World, a follow-up chapter that after years of improvements in Early Access is now primed and ready for a full-scale launch on consoles too. Again, this chapter explores how the Deutan Empire originally found itself on the shores of Uxantis and proceeded to form a force that would restrict and subjugate the natives of the land.

1348 Ex Voto (PC, PS5) - March 12

If you're hunting for another grim and more authentic representation of medieval Europe, let us direct your attention to 1348 Ex Voto, an adventure game that follows a young knight errant that heads out on a brutal journey through Italy to save the person she holds most dear. Don't expect glitzy high-fantasy in this gruelling and muddy title that features the voice talents of Jennifer English among others.

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - March 13

Capcom has done an admirable job at serving up a new Monster Hunter adventure each year as of late, and following up from 2025's Wilds, we now have the next instalment in the Stories series in 2026, a game known as Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. Following a Rathalos Rider, this RPG explores the relationship that humans can form with monsters and sees how one hero attempts to prevent a shocking civil war.

Crimson Desert (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 19

What was originally lauded as a very ambitious game has since developed into one of the year's most anticipated titles. Pearl Abyss' Crimson Desert debuts this March and brings with it a stunning and immensely broad RPG adventure that follows a hero in the fantasy realm of Pywel that's inhabited by men, monsters, and supernatural powers. With danger around every corner, will you have what it takes to carve out your legend and embrace your destiny?

Screamer (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 26

The folks over at Milestone are traditionally known for all things simulation racing, but they do have experience in the arcade racing segment too, something they will be flexing further with the imminently arriving Screamer. This anime-inspired racing game takes us to a fictional dystopian world where every character takes to the road in search of glory or revenge and where every car is a weapon meant for destruction.

Life is Strange: Reunion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - March 26

The latest chapter in Square Enix's beloved narrative-heavy adventure series will be debuting at the end of March and serving up a story that will look to conclude the ongoing saga of two of its most famous protagonists. Max Caulfield is back in the driver's seat in this anticipated instalment, where she's joined by the returning Chloe Price, both of whom try to solve how the latter has found herself back in Max's life all while hunting down the culprits responsible for a highly destructive fire.

Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch) - March 27

With so many nostalgic game collections making their arrival these days and proving to be big hits among fans, it felt only natural to end this month's GTLF by spotlighting Mega Man Star Force: Legacy Collection. Coming to all platforms, this bundle brings together all seven games in the Mega Man Star Force series into one unmissable whole that should appease the hunger of even the most ravenous arcade and retro gamers.

That concludes this month's GTLF. Be sure to return in a few week's time when we delve into what April 2026 has in store for video game fans around the world.