Games To Look For - March 2025

2025 has already been an absolute behemoth of a year, as January and particularly February have served up an excellent and broad array of really compelling and exciting video games. March is looking to simply continue that with a range of top quality titles across a selection of genres and platforms. So, with that being the case, let's dive into the next episode of Games To Look For.

Two Point Museum (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 4

The folk over at Two Point Studios are looking to continue their hot streak by debuting the next chapter in the Two Point simulation series. Known as Two Point Museum, this game trades hospitals and university campuses for museums, although the actual gameplay remains very much the same, by asking players to provide varied and complex facilities that attract visitors and hold their interest to generate cash. If streamlined simulation is your jam, you won't go too wrong with this title.

Split Fiction (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 6

Another developer on a hot streak. Sweden's Hazelight will be picking up on the acclaimed and mega-selling It Takes Two by launching the anticipated Split Fiction. This cooperative platforming adventure revolves around two contrasting writers who find themselves trapped in their own creations. With unique gameplay styles to discover and massively different fantasy and science-fiction realms to explore, this is going to be one of March's must-plays.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 6

While this game has perhaps the most ridiculous name we have ever encountered, the actual title itself will no doubt be of interest to the increasingly popular HD-2D community. Suikoden I & II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars will be serving up precisely what it says on the tin, a remastered version of the first two games in the acclaimed and popular JRPG series, now made available on PC and modern-day consoles.

FragPunk (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 6

Following the immense success of Marvel Rivals, you may be looking for another hero-shooter to devote your time to. If that sounds like you, then you might want to direct your attention to Bad Guitar Studio's FragPunk, a fast-paced shooter that utilises game-changing card mechanics to massively overhaul how the action unfolds. This will be a free-to-play game, so make sure to check it out come early March.

Wanderstop (PC, PS5) - March 11

Why not slow things down a tad this March by leaving behind stressful reality in favour of a magical tea shop in Wanderstop? Coming from developer Ivy Road, this title is all about running a cosy tea shop in the middle of a fantastical forest and tending to the customers and visitors that pass by, except with a catch. The protagonist Alta is a seasoned fighter who has been trapped in this tea shop and is being forced to give up her championship warrior lifestyle for that of a shopkeeper...

WWE 2K25 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 14

It's now been quite a few years since the WWE 2K series hit rock bottom, and in the years that have followed we've seen it re-establish its place among the virtual wrestling greats. This year's instalment continues to build on the tried and tested formula, offering up over 300 superstars to play as, a broad and complex Career Mode, vast multiplayer, and also a WWE 2K first known as The Island, a WWE-themed world packed with challenges, arenas, and live events.

MLB The Show 25 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 18

Another familiar sports title coming this March. The MLB The Show series expands this month with a brand-new instalment that improves on its greatest features and ultimately delivers the best virtual baseball experience you can find. With an improved Road to the Show, an enhanced Diamond Dynasty, a complete franchise mode, and a Storylines mode that looks to celebrate some of the MLB's greatest narratives, this game is one for the sports fans out there.

Assassin's Creed Shadows (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 20

Without a doubt the blockbuster of the month. Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows will finally make its arrival on PC and consoles in the second half of March, bringing a wait that spanned multiple delays to an end. Taking the long-running series to Feudal Japan, Shadows will present a dual-protagonist system and a narrative that features a deep-rooted political underbody, all to serve up a packed and anticipated RPG adventure.

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (Switch) - March 20

There's no denying that Nintendo is crawling over the finishing line with its Switch portfolio, as 2025 so far has revolved around remasters, and sparingly released ones at that. March won't be any different as Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition will make its debut and bring with it an immensely impressive open world filled with all manner of beasties to discover and monsters to fight. If you never played the original, this is no doubt worth a look.

Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 25

Blood, guts, and carnage. This is precisely what's on the menu for Tripwire Interactive's next project, the action-packed, horde-based, wave-survival game Killing Floor 3. Featuring a slate of different playable characters, a broad list of usable weapons, several levels and missions to complete, and over 40 monster types to cut down in the heat of battle, Killing Floor 3 is perfect for those looking for a challenge this month.

Atomfall (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 27

Rebellion may have only just launched Sniper Elite: Resistance earlier this year, but the British developer also has a second project lined up for this month. Known as Atomfall, this is an action-adventure game set in the UK's Lake District National Park in the 1960s, shortly after the Windscale nuclear disaster, which in this game has left the area in shambles and disarray. With an almost Fallout-like setup, this title is all about exploring, scavenging, crafting, fighting, and surviving.

The First Berserker: Khazan (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 27

It's about time we had a new Soulslike game. We haven't had a title that slotted into this sub-genre in what feels like months, but fortunately The First Berserker: Khazan is here to save the day. Coming from Neople, this action-RPG utilises stunning cel-shaded graphics and is set in the brutal Dungeon Fighter Online universe. It's a prequel that follows the events of a former general who barters with the darkness to become something more to hunt down those who betrayed him in life.

Karma: The Dark World (PC, PS5) - March 27

Last of all, we have something for the horror fans out there. Pollard Studio's Karma: The Dark World is a first-person psychological horror that is set in a dystopian world in the mid-1980s. It takes us into East Germany where the Leviathan Corporation has near complete control and sees how one person begins to fight back and attempt to free themselves from this 1984-like reality.

This does it for the latest episode of Games To Look For. Be sure to return in a few weeks, as we'll be turning our attention to see what April 2025 has in store for gamers around the world.