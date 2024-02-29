Games To Look For - March 2024

HQ

It's been a busy winter so far for gamers around the world, but as we edge into spring, the slate of new releases is beginning to slow down and we're seeing this in effect to start with in March. This month has a collection of exciting and big games to look forward to, but for the most part, they're coming later in the month and lining up for a very packed single week. So, with that being the case, let's dive into the next episode of Games To Look For to see what's in store.

The Thaumaturge (PC) - March 4

Developer Fool's Theory has a busy future ahead of them, as the studio is being tasked to remake The Witcher on behalf of CD Projekt Red, but with that remake years away, the immediate future is seeing the Polish company launching its second original title. Known as The Thaumaturge, this game is a story-driven RPG set in early 20th century Warsaw and revolves around a protagonist gifted with the ability to perceive and face unearthly entities and their hosts, which have been causing havoc across the diverse city.

The Outlast Trials (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 5

After a stint as an Early Access project on PC, developer Red Barrels is ready to debut The Outlast Trials in its 'complete' form, all while bringing the multiplayer horror experience to consoles too. Tasking players with surviving and overcoming terrifying and disturbing threats, The Outlast Trials is ideal for those looking for a spooking to kickstart the spring.

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 5

Saber Interactive is expanding its simulation driving series with a new discovery-centric title. Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game sees players leading missions into very rural terrain using a slate of powerful offroad vehicles to complete research tasks and return other stuck trucks and cars back to base camps. This is effectively the lovechild of the strategy and racing genre.

Classified: France '44 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 5

Absolutely Games is turning their attention to the Second World War, for its turn-based, tactical espionage and combat title, Classified: France '44. The idea here is to lead an elite team of soldiers in an effort to unsettle and break the German occupation's hold over France, returning the nation back to its people and helping to win the war.

Zoria: Age of Shattering (PC) - March 7

This fantasy squad-based tactical RPG takes players to the realm of Zoria, to lead a host of heroes and warriors as they complete quests, defeat foes, and help protect the people from the dangers that stalk the land. With various characters that each offer unique skills and perks, Zoria: Age of Shattering is claimed to be a classic RPG that has a modern and dynamic approach to battles.

WWE 2K24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 8

The latest instalment in 2K's long-running sports series picks up and builds on last year's iteration, with a host of new features and game modes, and better and updated graphics, animations, and performance. WWE 2K24 is one to watch out for if you're a fan of the wrestling company and have been wanting to indulge in its storied past.

Outcast: A New Beginning (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 15

The Outcast series is making its comeback this March, in the form of a game that is effectively serving as a reboot for the franchise. Outcast: A New Beginning will take players to the world of Adelpha to help an oppressed people overcome an invading robotic force that is stripping the world of its natural resources. With this title developed by many of the team behind the original game, we can expect a faithful and fun experience.

Lightyear Frontier (PC, Xbox Series) - March 19

What do mechs and farming have in common? Usually, very little, but in the world of Lightyear Frontier, absolutely everything. Frame Break's life-simulation title asks players to use a big and powerful mech unit to help build the homestead of their dreams on a distant alien planet. As you can imagine, this comes with all the challenges of cosmic farming, meaning you will have to learn how to tend and harvest alien crops, all while exploring and learning more about this unusual planet.

MLB The Show 24 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 19

Baseball isn't a particularly big sport in the UK or Europe, but that doesn't change the fact that MLB The Show 24 is one of the year's biggest sports titles. This game will once again be coming to pretty much every platform imaginable, despite being a PlayStation-first franchise, and as for how this year's game will differentiate from 2023's, there is a larger emphasis on the history of the sport and building a team to become the champion of the world.

Alone in the Dark (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 20

It wouldn't be uncommon to suggest that a lot of modern gamers have never played or even heard of the Alone in the Dark franchise, as it was most prevalent in the 1990s. But, that's all set to change this March when the remake of the original game makes its debut, bringing a visually-stunning reimagining of the survival horror title with Jodie Comer and David Harbour starring in the dual-protagonist main roles.

Rise of the Ronin (PS5) - March 22

Team Ninja's next big effort will be a little different to the fantastical action-RPGs we've become used to the Japanese studio creating, as Rise of the Ronin is a more rooted open-world experience that follows a nameless warrior as they look to forge their own destiny in mid-19th century Japan. With wars being raged across the country, this tale will feature broad combat elements and a story that unfolds based on the choices you make, which will no doubt pique the interest of fans that have played the developer's former projects.

Dragon's Dogma 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 22

Capcom's long-awaited sequel is almost here. Dragon's Dogma II takes players back to a harsh fantasy world where the ultimate goal is to survive and slay a powerful dragon to claim the throne. With thrilling combat and a physics engine enhanced by AI, this single-player action-RPG allows you to team up with friends to overcome danger in the hunt of becoming the new ruler of the lands.

Princess Peach: Showtime (Switch) - March 22

Arguably Nintendo's first big release of the year, Princess Peach: Showtime is a rare occasion as the famed apple of Mario's eye is being put on centre stage, to lead an adventure where she must use a powerful sentient ribbon to save the show's being performed at the illustrious Sparkle Theater. With lots of forms to take on, this will be one of Nintendo's final major new launches for the Switch.

South Park: Snow Day! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 26

We're used to seeing South Park video games, but never in a 3D format. That's precisely what we're getting with South Park: Snow Day, a title that sees Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny, and the rest of the gang coming together to enjoy a day of rampant fun following school being closed due to the major snowy conditions. Regarded as the third instalment in the journey of the New Kid, this game will bring more of the unhinged and hilarious humour that South Park has become known for.

Bulwark: Falconeer Chronicles (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 26

Solo developer Tomas Sala is expanding the creative world of The Falconeer with a brand new and unique instalment that tasks players with building and managing remarkable cities in the world. With a core gameplay loop revolving around building structures on rocky cliffs and crags, this title also features light resource management, combat elements, and a storyline to enhance your construction efforts.

Open Roads (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 28

Originally slated to debut in February, this narrative-heavy adventure game sees Star Wars' Keri Russell and Uncharted and soon-to-be The Last of Us' Kaitlyn Dever lending their voices to mother and daughter duo, Opal and Tess, as they follow clues left in their attic to uncover lost treasure deep beyond the Canadian border. With hand-drawn art and a gameplay style that is supposed to be relaxing, Open Roads is ideal for those looking for a steady way to end the month.

Another episode of GTLF is in the books. Be sure to join us next month as we look ahead to April 2024.