Games To Look For - March 2023

It's almost a new month and that means we have a fresh slate of games to look out for. With March being a busy month, but not as immensely packed as the February we're concluding, there are plenty of games to be excited for, so without further ado, let's crack on with a new episode of Games To Look For.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 3

Team Ninja is back with a new take on the action-RPG genre. This title takes players to the Three Kingdoms era of China, where they become a nameless warrior who must overcome warring factions and survive terrible beasts that lurk in the world, all in an effort of forging your name in history. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be kicking the month off as one of the first Game Pass additions as well, making it even more accessible to PC and Xbox owners.

Mato Anomalies (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 10

Arrowiz is adding to the JRPG genre this month with the anime, visual novel-style game, Mato Anomalies. This title takes place in a neo-futuristic version of a bygone oriental city and asks players to investigate a bunch of strange occurrences that are plaguing the city. Boasting a dual-protagonist system and a smart combat suite that puts a lot of decisions in the hands of the player, this game is one for the JRPG fans.

DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - March 10

Outright Games may be known for its child-friendly video games, but the next on its list of published titles is looking to be one for DC fanatics of all ages. Known as DC's Justice League: Cosmic Chaos, this title asks players to suit up as Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman, as they look to free their allies and the local Happy Harbour area from the grips of the nefarious Mr. Mxyzptlk.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR (PS VR2) - March 16

Supermassive Games promised PlayStation VR2 owners a horror experience and that is precisely what they'll be getting in March. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is a VR roller coaster where players will have to use weapons to fight back against the hazards and terrors - many from Season One of the anthology series - that pop up on the track in front of you while on Inferno's Ride. With multiple paths and horrors to come across, no two rides are said to be the same.

WWE 2K23 (PC, PS4. PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 17

After a bit of a break before WWE 2K22, 2K Games is back on track with delivering annual wrestling games based on the biggest wrestling brand there is: WWE. This year's edition, WWE 2K23 sees John Cena as a cover star and even features a story that revolves around the 20-year long career of the legendary wrestler, as well as bringing improvements to MyGM, MyFaction, Universe Mode, and Multiplayer.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon (Switch) - March 17

Have you ever wondered how Bayonetta came to be the fearless witch that she is? If so, this Nintendo Switch spinoff should be right up your street. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is a very different Bayonetta game, one where players will come across a more colourful animated art style, all while guiding protagonist Cereza (the woman who would become Bayonetta) and her companion demon Cheshire through the Avalon Forest.

Deceive Inc. (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 21

We've all wondered what it would be like to be a secret agent. We've all watched a Bond movie and thought "I can do that". Well, now you can, in Sweet Bandits Studios multiplayer espionage and subterfuge title, Deceive Inc. Pitting solo operatives or teams of players against one another across a variety of maps, this game asks you to discover, grab, and escape with a special artefact, all while opponents attempt to foil your plans and escape with the artefact themselves.

Resident Evil 4 Remake (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - March 24

There's probably not a lot of explaining that needs to be done here, as we're all probably quite familiar with Resident Evil 4 and also the remakes that Capcom has been dishing out over the past few years. But still, the Resident Evil 4 Remake will bring back the iconic adventure with Leon S. Kennedy at the helm and will adapt it to the modern day with better visuals and performance, all on top of a slate of new gameplay additions that aim to expand the game in unexpected ways.

EA Sports PGA Tour (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 24

After a few years away, EA is getting back into the world of golf video games with EA Sports PGA Tour. This current-gen take on one of the oldest sports still played is dubbed the official home of the Masters, as it features a selection of exclusive, licensed courses and players that journey to the most demanding courses in the world in the hopes of getting their names etched into the history books. With an improved gameplay suite and even additions to the Career mode and Multiplayer, this is looking to take back the mantle as the golf game to beat.

Crime Boss: Rockay City (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - March 28

Have you ever wanted to team up with some of the biggest names in Hollywood in a video game? If so, Crime Boss: Rockay City should be right up your street. Featuring Chuck Norris, Michael Rooker, Danny Trejo, Kim Basinger, Michael Madsen, Danny Glover, Damion Poitier, and even Vanilla Ice, this 90s-inspired title asks you to climb the crime ladder of a sunny city, all while facing off with other crime bosses and remaining off the Sheriff's radar.

And that about does it once again. Be sure to drop by in around a month's time to see which of April 2023's games you should be keeping an eye out for.