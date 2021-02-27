Games To Look For - March 2021

You're watching Advertisements

It still feels like 2021 has only just begun and yet we are shortly heading into March. With a new month just around the corner, we've taken a moment to look ahead to see what March 2021 is bringing to us videogames wise. From co-op romps to highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusives, March has a decent offering, so without further ado, let's check out the upcoming Games To Look For.

You're watching Advertisements

Harvest Moon: One World - March 5 (Switch)

The Harvest Moon series is making a return in One World, an all-new adventure coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch. This exciting tale sees you heading to a new world, spanning five seamlessly connected regions each with unique climates, flora and fauna. In this entry into the series, you will once again be expected to get your boots dirty as you look to agriculture and tending the land as your primary form of earning money. If you're looking for a relaxing way to kick-off March, look no further as Harvest Moon: One World might just be the title for you.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition - March 8 (PC, Stadia) and March 16 (XO, PS4)

The Elder Scrolls Online is kicking off its Gates of Oblivion year-long adventure with a brand new dungeon DLC pack. Flames of Ambition offers players their first glimpse into the upcoming Blackwood chapter, and it features two new PvE dungeons: The Cauldron and Black Drake Villa. Of the two, it's Black Drake Villa that sounds the most intriguing, as it sees you race to protect the titular villa from evil forces by uncovering a mysterious book. Sure, this isn't the headlining slice of content for the year, but it should act as a worthy introduction.

Apex Legends - March 9 (Switch)

It seems strange to see Apex Legends on a GTLF in 2021, but with its imminent release on Nintendo Switch, we just couldn't ignore it. Respawn Entertainment's premier battle royale title will be coming to the handheld platform on March 9, bringing the full game and all the latest seasonal content to those who pick it up. To ensure this port is handled to the best quality possible, Panic Button Games - the very developer who brought Doom Eternal to the Switch - has taken charge, meaning we should be in for a pretty great version when it lands.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat - March 23 (PC, PS4, XO, Switch)

After serving up an ample portion of content to players on PS5 and Xbox Series last November, the All You Can Eat edition of Overcooked! is now arriving on several more platforms. This bundle includes graphically enhanced versions of both Overcooked! and Overcooked 2!, as well as all previously released DLC and seven brand new levels. In addition to this there's also cross-platform multiplayer, and The Muppet's Swedish Chef is available as a playable character.

Monster Hunter Rise - March 26 (Switch)

One of the most exciting Switch exclusives of the year is hitting the platform this March. Monster Hunter Rise is a core entry into the series that expands upon its creature slaying action in many meaningful new ways. First of all, it introduces a new item known as the Wirebug, that can be used just like a grappling hook within traversal and combat. Also, amongst many other additions, a new canine companion known as the Palamute makes its debut here. Players can ride the Palamute whilst tracking down creatures, and in combat, they can also heal and sharpen their weapons whilst remaining on its back.

You're watching Advertisements

It Takes Two - March 26 (PC, PS4, PS5, XO, XSX)

Coming from the studio behind the acclaimed A Way Out, Hazelight's It Takes Two is a cooperative title that asks a pair of players to work their way through a genre-bending platform adventure. Following the tale of Cody and May - two humans that have been turned into ragdolls by a magical spell - players will have to use cooperation and character abilities to help each other cross over a colourful yet hazardous world. Created purely for co-op play, this game is perfect for those looking for a fun and exciting way to connect with friends and family.

Balan Wonderworld - March 26 (PC, PS4, PS5, XO, XSX, Switch)

Okay, so its free demo last month may not have filled us with a great deal of confidence, but we're holding out hope that Balan Company can pull this one together. This colourful platformer comes from the minds behind Sonic Adventure and Nights into Dreams and sees players obtain different gameplay abilities by wearing 80 unlockable animal costumes. It looks to be a real love letter to SEGA games of the 90s, but we'd advise you to approach it with caution, as its demo appeared to lack the polish often attributed to those games.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town - March 26 (Switch)

Not one, but two farming games will be competing for the attention of Switch owners this March. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town sees you abandon the stresses of city life to tend to your grandfather's neglected old farm. Here you can raise livestock and crops, find yourself a significant other, and you can engage in up to 200 unique events within the town. It certainly looks to be a therapeutic experience, and that's something that we could all do with given the state of the world right now!

You're watching Advertisements

Evil Genius 2: World Domination - March 30 (PC)

The true sequel to the 2004 cult classic Evil Genius is nearly upon us, and it's bringing back the signature style of wacky strategy gameplay for another ride. Developed by Rebellion, Evil Genius 2: World Domination continues where the original left off and brings more Geniuses for you to take a crack at global conquest with. Featuring three playable islands, a sandbox mode, and unique campaigns tied to each character, this is the perfect game for those who fancy becoming the bad guy.

The Kingdom Hearts Series - March 30 (PC)

One of the most iconic series in videogames is finally making its debut on PC to round out March. The Kingdom Hearts series will be coming to the platform as a bunch of separate releases, including; Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind, and Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory. Each will be available for purchase from the Epic Games Store starting March 30, so be sure to check them out if you haven't already.

You're watching Advertisements

That concludes another episode of Games To Look For. Join us again around the same time next month, when we take a look at the biggest launches coming in April 2021.