Games To Look For - June 2026

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Okay, let's make this clear from the outset. While we usually use the introduction of Games To Look For as the place to lay the foundation of what's to come, teasing the kind of games planned for the month ahead, for the sake of June 2026, we're using this as the place to explain that the games we've selected are likely just a fraction of what will ultimately be offered. This month is always a complex one, as few games often arrive in June anyhow, which is an issue exacerbated by the fact that the array of showcases and events often lead to surprises where shadowdrops and unexpected launch dates are shared. So again, expect this list to be larger in practice after a few weeks than what it is as we head into the more mysterious month of June.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - June 3

To this end, we're kicking things off by spotlighting the arrival of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on both Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2. This is simply the game we all fell in love with recently, except now, as was the case earlier this year for Part 1 of the Remake Trilogy, it's set to become available on two platforms where it wasn't originally offered. If you haven't experienced Rebirth, we'd suggest using the steady June to do so.

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eFootball Kick-Off! (Switch 2) - June 3

Considering eFootball has reached over one billion downloads across PC, mobile, and console, it's almost a little shocking that the game wasn't already available on Nintendo's Switch 2. We've had to wait nearly a full year of the Switch 2's life cycle, but the football simulation game is finally arriving, bringing a wealth of iconic players, clubs, stadiums, and tournaments, all built for the hybrid platform.

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Gothic 1 Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - June 5

One of the most iconic and genre-defining RPG experiences is set to return this month when Gothic 1 Remake arrives on PC and consoles. This project takes the famous adventure and gives it a fresh and glossy coat of paint, all while bolstering it with modernised features and mechanics that make it a worthy competitor to the biggest RPGs currently on the market. Set in an open world that dynamically reacts to the player, this Gothic remake is designed to be an experience like no other.

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Solarpunk (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - June 8

As the slate of AAA launches is rather sparse this June, it leaves us plenty of room to spotlight some more indies, including Cyberwave's cosy survival game, Solarpunk. The premise of this project is to make a life in a technically-advanced world of floating islands, a realm you navigate by using an agile and customisable airship. With a variety of technologies to discover and tons of mechanics to master, this could be the perfect cosy adventure for solo players and cooperative fans alike.

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Witchspire (PC) - June 10

In a similar vein to Solarpunk, Witchspire is an open-world survival crafting adventure but one that trades airships for broomsticks and technology for magic. The premise, either alone or with friends, is to create a life of your own in a fantastical realm where you can battle and befriend creatures, build a cosy and adorable sanctuary, and otherwise master epic magical abilities. Available solely on PC for the time being, Witchspire is arriving first as an Early Access project.

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Beastro (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - June 11

What do you get if you cross a fantasy adventure with turn-based combat and a cooking suite? Beastro, of course! Timberline Studio's cooking RPG is set to make its arrival on PC and consoles this June, bringing a combination of gameplay styles and mechanics that are all about gathering ingredients, studying customers, crafting them the perfect dish, and leading them in turn-based battles with deckbuilding elements when their tummies are full to the brim.

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Denshattack! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - June 17

You'll be hard-pressed to find a more unique game than Undercoders' Denshattack! this June. This chaotic and striking indie experience is all about guiding a train through bizarre levels, where you can flip, trick, and grind the train cart over rails and through a colourful Japanese dystopia. Why, you might ask? To defeat an evil corporation, of course. Why else would you be kickflipping a train through Japan?

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The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2) - June 18

Arguably the biggest game of the month we know about as of the moment, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales is the next ambitious HD-2D adventure from the talented developers who gave the world Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler. And with experience with both of those series in mind, we should expect a similar project with this game, namely a multi-generation-spanning story that chronicles a tale stretching over 1,000 years and five unique ages. The main difference is how this game is doing away with traditional turn-based action in favour of real-time combat, a first for the HD-2D artistic direction.

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EA Sports UFC 6 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - June 19

We often expect many of EA's sports games to arrive in late summer and early autumn to align with the start of the various sports leagues, but as there isn't really a season for UFC, the long-awaited next chapter in this series is looking to drop on solely PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in mid-June. Bringing higher fighter fidelity, real-time contact in action, and the new Flow States feature that looks to more authentically-represent each fighter, this is looking to be the most advanced officially licensed fighting game on the market.

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Dark Scrolls (PC, Switch) - June 22

While we were initially expecting Doinksoft to debut its next project at the end of May, the developer had a last-minute change of heart and decided to push Dark Scrolls until mid-to-late June, all to give the game ample space amid a crowded late May indie window. With the launch now set for this month, fans will soon be able to experience a fantasy-themed action platformer, where the aim is to overcome intense challenges and combat scenarios as a variety of character classes, all displayed in stunning pixel art.

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Star Fox (Switch 2) - June 25

Ever since Fox McCloud appeared in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie we have been waiting for the character and the Star Fox series to make a return in full effect. This June, we'll be seeing this in practice as Star Fox will arrive and bring a freshly remade version of the iconic Nintendo 64 game, known in many places as Lylat Wars, seeing Fox and the gang locked into intense aerial battles as they fight to take back the Lylat System from the villainous Andross.

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That does it. Again, it's worth being aware that there will likely be a few surprises and additions to this list as the month of June progresses and the various events and showcases dish out a ton of reveals and news. Also, be sure to return in a few weeks when we explore what July 2026 has in store for gaming fans.