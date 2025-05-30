Games To Look For - June 2025

HQ

Well, it's finally here. June is upon us and for 2025 that means two main things. Firstly is that the Summer Game Fest event season is here, meaning there will be plenty of news and reveals, and no doubt a collection of surprise launches too. To follow up to this is the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, which we're going to keep quite concise in this episode of Games To Look For, as many of the debut titles are re-releases or ports. So, while there are Switch 2 versions of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, and plenty of additional games arriving in-line with the Switch 2, we're going to be tailoring this instalment to the actual new projects arriving this month. With that being the case, let's crack on.

Mario Kart World (Switch 2) - June 5

There is arguably no bigger game this month than what we're beginning with. Mario Kart World is the next major instalment in the long-running kart racing series, and it's bringing with it a multitude of massive changes and improvements. One such example is an open world adventure mode where players can freely travel around the many biomes, completing challenges and finding secrets along the way. This isn't to say that the signature hectic and beloved racing action won't be lost, as if anything it will be enhanced with new movement and control mechanics that are shaping up to make this Mario Kart the best in the series so far.

HQ

Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma (PC, Switch, Switch 2) - June 5

For those looking for something with a greater focus on story and even life-simulation, Marvelous' Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is the game to watch out for. This next chapter in the long-running series is set to provide a fresh take on the formula by tasking players to operate as an Earth Dancer, a being that uses impressive and mystical abilities to battle corrupted monsters and to build and support seasonal farms too. If you have thought that Harvest Moon has always been lacking in action, Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma is likely the game for you.

This is an ad:

HQ

Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2) - June 5

Another Switch 2 launch title. Unlike Mario Kart World, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour is essentially Nintendo's answer to Astro's Playroom. This is a project that uses mini-games and exploration as the way to teach Switch 2 owners all about their new console and some of the quirkier things it can do. It may lack the gameplay depth of Team Asobi's platformer, but it's worth checking out all the same if you're snagging the successor system.

This is an ad:

Dune: Awakening (PC) - June 10

My Arrakis, my Dune. The open world survival experts at Funcom have taken on the immense task of making Frank Herbert's legendary desert planet the subject of an all-new adventure. Dune: Awakening sees players dropped into a sprawling and sandy biome where everything is looking to kill you. Whether it's the sunlight, the heat, NPC units, other players, even sandworms, this game is all about carving a name out for yourself in a universe that differs from the original timeline by exploring what would have happened if Paul Atreides was never born...

HQ

MindsEye (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 10

Coming from a series of industry veterans and ex-Rockstar employees, Build a Rocket Boy's MindsEye is an explosive action game set in the future. Described as a narrative-driven, single-player adventure thriller, this game takes players to the fictional city of Redrock where in the shoes of former special forces operative Jacob Diaz, the aim is to uncover the truth and determine how technology owned by the rich and elite is being used to curb and control humanity.

HQ

Rainbow Six: Siege X (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 10

Ubisoft is finally giving Rainbow Six: Siege the upgrade it has long desired. Following almost a decade in operation, the tactical shooter is being upgraded to Siege X, a new evolution that will offer better visuals and performance, new ways to play, all of the original content in time, and all while dropping last-generation support to ensure the game performs even better on current hardware. Needless to say, if you're a frequent Siege player, you won't want to miss Siege X.

HQ

The Alters (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 13

11 bit Studios is putting a unique spin on the survival space with The Alters. This is a sci-fi game that blends adventure, survival, and base-building elements all to make a unique and unusual project that is about creating alternate versions of protagonist Jan Dolski in an attempt to conquer and escape a very hostile alien planet. While that might seem challenging enough as it is, The Alters adds personal and crew turmoil and choices to the equation, all to make this survival experience one for the brave only.

HQ

FBC: Firebreak (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 17

Remedy doesn't do multiplayer games. Or rather they don't very often... FBC: Firebreak is an unorthodox project for the talented Finnish team as it's all about a crew of three players heading into contaminated areas to overcome threats as part of the Federal Bureau of Control. Yep, FBC: Firebreak is the next part of the Remedy Connected Universe, as it builds upon the events of Control and Alan Wake 2 to deliver a weird and unusual slate of missions and tasks that players must overcome as a group using a slate of quirky and powerful abilities and tools.

HQ

Tron: Catalyst (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - June 17

Disney is finally giving Tron the love it deserves. The iconic sci-fi series is getting a new movie later this year, and this June it's also getting a brand new video game too. Known as Tron: Catalyst, this is an action-adventure that sees players trapped in the Arq Grid and tasked with escaping, all by using their trusty Light Cycle and Identity Disc, and a special looping power known as the Glitch. For those looking for neon cityscapes and a digital world like no other, you won't want to miss this game.

HQ

Lost in Random: The Eternal Die (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 17

Despite sharing the same namesake, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die isn't actually a sequel to the recent action strategy game, as instead this is a spinoff action roguelike that plays as more of a hack and slash experience. Based in the same peculiar and memorable world, Lost in Random: The Eternal Die sees players suiting up as Queen Aleksandra and die-companion Fortune as they are tasked with using powerful items and abilities in an attempt to escape the bizarre world.

HQ

Rematch (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 19

EA Sports FC and eFootball fans move over, the creators of martial arts sensation Sifu are looking to take over the digital football world. This June, Rematch will arrive and provide a very unique take on virtual football, one that combines more arcade and freestyle gameplay akin to FIFA Street with exciting third-person mechanics that give you unparalleled control over your player. Sloclap is looking to truly throw the world of digital football upside down with this game, meaning if you're a fan you won't want to skip this one.

HQ

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5) - June 26

If we said that Mario Kart World is arguably the biggest game of June, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is the one that it's tussling with. Kojima Productions' sequel is looking to be bigger, better, and weirder than its predecessor, offering up an adventure built around a stacked A-list cast and taking the bizarre universe to new locations, primarily the hazardous lands of Australia. PlayStation may not have too many big exclusive games this year, but Death Stranding 2 is certainly a titan that should be on everyone's radar.

HQ

And that does it. Again, this month has a lot to offer video game fans and no doubt even more as the event season progresses, but in terms of the must-plays we already know about, you won't go wrong with these games. As usual, be sure to return in a month's time to see what July 2025 has in store for fans.