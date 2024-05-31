Games To Look For - June 2024

HQ

The summer is well and truly here. With the sun beating down and the great outdoors looking more enticing than ever, video game creators around the world are fighting to keep you hooked and engaged with a collection of exciting new releases planned for the months ahead. As this is the beginning of the event season, and with many live showcases and conferences planned for the second week of the month, there is a big chance that some surprises make their arrival in this month too, but as we head into June 2024, here are the games we know you should definitely be keeping an eye out for.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (PC) - June 3 / (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 18

The next big chapter for Bethesda's MMORPG takes players back to Tamriel to explore the West Weald and to hunt down and face off with a Daedric Prince that is returning to the fantasy world. Gold Road marks the beginning of the next year of The Elder Scrolls Online, and with it is bringing a new jungle location of Valenwood, a new city known as Skingrad, various new mechanics and systems such as scribing, and more. The main thing to note is that Gold Road will arrive for PC players first, before coming to PlayStation and Xbox a little later in the month.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 4

The end of the Light and Darkness Saga. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is the culmination of a decade's worth of storytelling, wherein Guardians will be thrust into the Pale Heart of the Traveler to stop the Witness and its cataclysmic efforts for once and for all. This expansion will bring a new location, a new Prismatic subclass, tons of new loot to hunt for, various additional enemy types, and a collection of new activities and challenges to complete too.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 4

If you were born in the 70s or 80s you may remember the Killer Klowns from Outer Space. If so, this game is for you. Designed as an asymmetrical horror game where survivors attempt to flee and escape Killer Klowns, this title pits seven humans from Crescent Cove against three wacky alien clowns equipped with all manner of kooky sci-fi weapons. Anyone familiar with the Dead by Daylight format will be right at home in this freaky cooperative experience from Teravision Games and IllFonic.

Star Wars: Hunters (Switch, iOS, Android) - June 4

After a turbulent development, Zynga and NaturalMotion are ready to put their third-person Star Wars combat game into the hands of fans. Star Wars: Hunters is a game that sees players suiting up as a variety of characters from a galaxy far, far away to fight it out in a collection of memorable and recognisable battlegrounds. With team-based gameplay at the forefront, customisable characters, abilities to master, and more, this free-to-play title is definitely one to watch for Nintendo Switch and mobile players alike.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - June 14

Sega has been in the habit as of late of improving and expanding many of its established games with an additional variant that brings a slate of extra features and content. This is once again the case with Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, a follow-up and expanded version of the Switch title that now includes an extra storyline to experience, more demons to master and fight, new locations to explore, and various graphical and performance improvements to suit the title's arrival on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles too.

Monster Hunter Stories (PC, PS4, Switch) - June 14

The Monster Hunter series has become an absolute behemoth for Capcom but with it being a long-running franchise with countless entries over the years, there's a very real chance you have never had the chance to play the RPG that kicked everything off. This June will change that as Monster Hunter Stories is making its return in a remastered format now fit with fully voiced characters and dialogue. This game is built and tailored to newer players and is the perfect jumping on point of the series to prepare for next year's big Monster Hunter Wilds.

Still Wakes the Deep (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 18

Developer The Chinese Room is taking players to an unsettling dilapidated oil rig this month when Still Wakes the Deep makes its arrival. This game is set in the 1970s on an offshore oil rig based in the North Sea off the coast of Scotland and sees players attempting to escape and flee a supernatural threat that has begun to consume the industrial structure. Needless to say, this is going to be a very unsettling and freaky experience when it debuts on PC and current-gen consoles.

Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 21

It isn't very often that an expansion for a video game becomes arguably the biggest and most exciting launch of the month, but that's precisely what Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree is set to be for many. Taking players back to the Lands Between, this expansion brings an all-new story to experience, a collection of new enemies to face in battle, new weapons and equipment to earn, and a host of additional dungeons to complete. For anyone looking for more adventuring in FromSoftware's fantasy world, this is the perfect way to continue that experience.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble (Switch) - June 25

The Super Monkey Ball gang are back and better than ever. This upcoming instalment into the beloved franchise will see up to 16 players battling it out and competing in a variety of online and cooperative modes all to become the top banana. On top of offering an all-new story mode to work through and customisable characters, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble will debut with 10 characters and will be expanded with a further eight through the Sega Pass.

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD (Switch) - June 27

While we're still holding our breath for the fourth mainline instalment into the Luigi's Mansion series, this June will end by seeing Luigi's Mansion: Dark Moon remastered and touched up to suit the Nintendo Switch. Known as Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, this game brings back the beloved adventure game and sees the green-hatted plumber sucking up spectres around the Evershade Valley while hunting for the shattered pieces of the Dark Moon that once hung in the sky.

That about does it. We'll be back in a month's time to see what July 2024 is bringing to the table for gamers around the world.