Games To Look For - June 2023

Summer is back and in full swing, and for gamers around the world that means two things: event season and tons of exciting new launches to look forward to. While we're ready for the annual major conferences and shows, this June is also stacked with all kinds of huge new titles, including fighting games, sports sequels, action-RPGs, simulation titles, survival horrors, and much, much more. With plenty to get excited about, let's kick off the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Street Fighter 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 2

Capcom has not been tight-lipped about this game whatsoever. The next mainline instalment into the long-running fighting game franchise not only serves up more of the action-packed and fast-paced combat, but also a collection of new game modes and options that intend to catapult Street Fighter ahead as the fighting game to beat in 2023. With greater online support, tons of new options to play around with, and a cast of characters that will be expanded over time, Street Fighter 6 is looking to kick off the month with a bang.

Super Mega Baseball 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - June 2

While baseball fans head to MLB The Show for realism, EA's Super Mega Baseball series has always looked to put more of an arcade-spin on the beloved sport. The latest addition to the series, Super Mega Baseball 4 will bring a huge cast of over 200 baseball players to choose from, as well as presentation upgrades and a batch of community requested features, all in the effort of being the baseball game to beat this year.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom (PC) - June 5 [PS5, Xbox Series - June 20]

While last year was highlighted by a return to the homeland of the Bretons in the High Isle expansion, this year, Bethesda is taking a more supernatural focus with its major expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online. Arriving as a staggered launch that sees the DLC debut on PC first and then consoles a couple of weeks later, Necrom will look into the forbidden secrets of the Apocrypha and will task players with saving reality itself. Bringing a new playable class, new locations, more challenges, mysteries, lore, and more, this expansion will be the basis for the next year of the MMORPG.

Diablo IV (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 6

While there are some serious heavy-hitters this June, Diablo IV is arguably the heavyweight of the bunch. This fourth mainline addition to Blizzard's beloved action-RPG franchise picks up 50 years after the events of Diablo III, and sees players exploring Sanctuary like never before, thanks to modern hardware allowing for greater multiplayer support and a more immersive presentation. With the evil Lilith back and deadlier than ever, this adventure will require players to overcome all manner of demons and darkness to save the land.

Amnesia: The Bunker (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 6

Originally expected to be launched in late May, developer Frictional Games announced a last-minute delay for this survival horror title, seeing it pushed and now contending with the behemoths that make up June 2023. Tasking players with exploring a desolate World War II bunker, Amnesia: The Bunker is looking to spook the very socks off your feet.

MotoGP 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - June 8

You could make the argument that June is the month of motorsport, as we're getting not one but two simulation-racing games this month. The first of the bunch is MotoGP 23, a title that looks to build on previous instalments into the series with improved physics systems and gameplay additions that each intend to more accurately represent the challenges and feeling of racing on the MotoGP circuit.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie (PC, Switch) - June 8 [PS5, Xbox Series - June 22]

Yet another staggered release for this month, Don't Nod's Harmony: The Fall of Reverie will be coming to PC and Switch before debuting on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles a little later in June. This game will be a narrative-heavy experience that revolves around Polly as she returns home to find her missing mother, only to realise that her hometown has changed significantly during the years she has been away, and that she seems to possess some kind of supernatural power that gives her control over the population.

Layers of Fear (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 15

Bloober Team has seemingly got quite a few different projects in the works right now, with one of these being the remake of Layers of Fear. Using the powerful Unreal Engine 5, this survival horror game will look to use the latest rendering techniques to create terrifying and immersive scenes and set pieces that will serve as an idea of what future horror video games could look like. Including the first two games and all of their DLCs, as well as a never-before-told new story called The Writer, this game is set to be a very freaky one indeed.

Park Beyond (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - June 16

While theme park simulation games were once coined by the RollerCoaster Tycoon franchise, that series has fallen by the wayside, leaving Limbic Entertainment with the challenge of saving the sub-genre. Park Beyond is this very effort, with this being a simulation game that truly unlocks the limits of creative potential, by allowing players to embrace the Impossification suite to design and build all manner of wacky and wonderful theme parks and roller coasters.

F1 23 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 16

Picking up on MotoGP 23 being the first motorsport title of June, F1 23 will see Codemasters once again looking to offer an accurate and simulated take on the wheel-to-wheel action of Formula 1. F1 23 will introduce improved gameplay and physics elements, as well as bringing back the Braking Point narrative storyline, with this looking to explore the heated rivalries and action that was first offered in F1 2021.

Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 20

The Xenomorphs are out of control once again. The planet Lethe is being overwhelmed by the vile and vicious carnivorous species and it's up to a squad of hardened and skilled Colonial Marines to stop the outbreak before it's too late. This is the premise behind Aliens: Dark Descent, the latest title to come from developer Tindalos Interactive. Built as a tactical squad-based experience, players will need to team up to survive and overcome the hordes of Xenomorphs that are in their path.

Crash Team Rumble (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 20

Many know Crash Bandicoot thanks to the countless platformers that have made up this franchise over the years, but this June, Toys For Bob is putting a unique spin on the iconic series in the form of the 4v4 team-based competitive game, Crash Team Rumble. Tasking players with working together to capture more Wumpa Fruit than the opposing quartet of players, this game will introduce a cast of Crash characters who possess unique abilities and skills that can affect the gameplay in different ways.

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5) - June 22

If Diablo IV is arguably the biggest game of June 2023, then it's Final Fantasy XVI that it's contending for that title with. The latest instalment into Square Enix's long-running series will see a return to a single player formula, one that looks to modern trends and interests to build its gameplay experience around. With a new action-RPG focus, yet still tons of the set pieces and incredible and wondrous moments and twists and turns that made the Final Fantasy franchise so iconic, this game is set to be PlayStation big launch for the month.

There we have it, another month in the books. June 2023 is an absolutely mega month for gamers of all interests and ages. As for whether July 2023 can continue this stacked showing, be sure to return in a month's time to find out just that on the next Games To Look For.