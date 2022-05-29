Games To Look For - June 2022

HQ

The summer has officially arrived once again and when it comes to the world of gaming, it means we're in the season of announcements and major news. There might not be an E3 this year, but there are still plenty of shows and events to get excited for, meaning there's a big chance that we get some surprise launches and new games over the month of June. Still, with the summer of gaming set to kick off in a few days, let's take a look at the games that we know we can look for over the coming month.

HQ

Diablo Immortal (PC, iOS, Android) - June 2

Diablo Immortal has come a long, long way since the infamous "do you guys not have phones" moment at BlizzCon. Following years of development and constant improvements, it's finally time for this RPG, set between the events of Diablo II: Lord of Destruction and Diablo III, to become available globally, and after a quick change of direction, on both iOS and Android devices, but also on PC as well.

This is an ad:

The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle (PC) - June 6 / (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 21

Another year of The Elder Scrolls Online has passed, which means it's time for ZeniMax Online Studios to once again deliver on the annual major expansion. For 2022, this means heading to the homeworld of the Bretons, and exploring the lands of High Isle and Amenos, which will serve up glorious white cliffs, towering castles of stone, and jungles filled to the brim with danger. Set to offer a new card-based minigame called Tales of Tribute, as well as a storyline that revolves around conspiracies and plots, The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle is aiming to keep players engaged for the next year in this sprawling MMORPG.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football (Switch) - June 10

After a 15 year hiatus, Mario and co. are donning their footy boots and healing out onto the pitch for yet another instalment of Mario Strikers. Bringing back the series iconic gameplay and the eye-catching Hyper Strikes, Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is modernising football by adding ? Blocks that grant various game-changing items that can turn the tide of a match. On top of this, we're promised a broad ranked system that can see players teaming up to play in global club divisions and tournaments, or even get together in person for up to eight player local co-op on a single Nintendo Switch.

This is an ad:

The Quarry (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 10

These days, when it comes to Supermassive Games we automatically think about the horror series The Dark Pictures Anthology. While 2022 will see this very series return for the spooky season, this summer is seeing Supermassive serve up one extra dish of creepy capers. Known as The Quarry, this horror title will see players looking to guide nine camp counsellors away from the grasps of a group of blood-thirsty locals and something far more sinister that lurks in the darkness. Offering up Supermassive's iconic branching narrative systems that put an emphasis on the decisions you make, this horrifying adventure is looking to make your skin crawl this summer.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Xbox One, Switch) - June 21

This is an ad:

Yes, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been out for a while now. But, the fact that the daft battle royale title is finally coming to Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch this June was reason enough for us to consider giving it a spot on GTLF this month. What pushed us over the edge was the fact that the popular title is also going free-to-play on the same day, meaning players can suit up, no matter the platform, to show their skills in the Blunderdome, in what can be described as one of the most wholesome battle royales on the market today.

Sonic Origins (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - June 23

Sonic the Hedgehog was all the rage at the end of May, thanks to the appearance of the creepy, humanoid version, Ugly Sonic in the recent Chip n' Dale movie. But, the 'real' Sonic is looking to get back on top in June in the form of the new collection of games, Sonic Origins. This bundle of beloved, retro titles is seeing Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD, all "re-defined" with new animations and better graphics, and also a whole host of new modes and missions to unlock, experience, and complete.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Switch) - June 24

June is a pretty busy one for Nintendo as not only is Mario Strikers back, but so is Fire Emblem. This instalment isn't the next one in the main series, but is rather a new tale that features Musou gameplay and sees players guiding three future rulers of the Three Nations of Fódlan on a story where they meet a mercenary on a mission, a mercenary that might just be able to help the trio defeat the toughest enemy on their radar.

MX vs. ATV Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 28

After a recent delay knocked it out of its May release window, Rainbow Studios' offroad racing game MX vs. ATV Legends is looking to race onto PC and consoles this June. Featuring a massive new environment, a career mode, split-screen support and 16-player online multiplayer, as well as a whole list of motorbikes and ATVs to thrash around the track, this game is looking to be the big motor sporting title of the month.

Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - June 30

The adorable, trouble-making duo of Cuphead and Mugman are back in a brand-new DLC for the acclaimed indie title Cuphead. Seeing the duo now joined by a third protagonist, the adventurous Ms. Chalice, this extra helping of content will take the three to an undiscovered Inkwell Isle, wherein they will face new foes, new challenges, and will be bolstered with a range of new abilities to survive the journey.

HQ

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (PC, Switch) - June 30

On the topic of new content in previously launched games, we have Sunbreak, the upcoming expansion for Monster Hunter Rise. Offering up a new storyline that sees the hunters of the Kamura Village turning their sights to a new wolf-like creature called Lunagaron that has made an appearance following the events of the Rampage during the base game, this expansion will serve up improved gameplay, unique monsters, more missions, and even a brand-new, challenging but rewarding difficulty.

Outriders Worldslayer (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - June 30

To conclude this instalment of GTLF and to continue on the trend of DLCs and expansions, we have what can only be described as Outriders 2.0. Outriders Worldslayer is this very expansion, a new batch of content that boasts a brand-new sprawling campaign, more classes to explore and upgrade, extra power levels and gear to hunt for, and even an expanded endgame that will task players with testing their might in the brutal ancient city of Tarya Gratar. Needless to say, this one should keep Outriders fans busy for a while.

And there we have it, another instalment of Games To Look For in the books, filled with plenty of exciting titles to keep you busy as the summer starts to heat up. Of course, as we mentioned earlier, with it being the season of announcements, be sure to keep your eye out for any surprise launches over the next few weeks, and be sure to also return next month, when we take a look at what July has to offer for gamers.