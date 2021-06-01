Games To Look For - June 2021

You're watching Advertisements

June is looking to be a pretty busy one for the games industry, as we not only look to see the launch of plenty of great games, but also check out the year-wide anticipated E3 event, and see the kick-off of the Summer Game Fest. With a lot coming, here are our Games To Look For over June 2021.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood - June 1 (PC and Stadia), June 8 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

The Elder Scrolls Online universe is expanding once more this June with the introduction of its latest Blackwood Chapter. Set within the homeland of the fan-favourite Oblivion, this new adventure sees you fight to put a stop to a deadly pack that threatens the lives of many of the region's most beloved figures. Along with the new story content, Blackwood also introduces a brand-new Companions System. Now you can take a supporting NPC along with you into combat and you are free to customise their skills and equippable gear.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 - June 4 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

You might think that the most engaging combat involves being right in the action, but CI Games believes differently, as it looks to deliver the next iteration of the Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts series. This sequel, creatively named Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 takes place in the Middle East, and sees us take up the mantle of the assassin Raven. With range as your greatest ally, and shots capable of exceeding 1000m, this is expected to be the most challenging entry into the series to date.

Chivalry 2 - June 8 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

The sequel to the multiplayer medieval first-person slasher Chivalry is soon to launch and will be bringing a whole new era of sword-swinging, arrow-firing, castle-sieging combat to dive into. Chivalry 2 takes what makes the series so engaging and builds on it further with bigger battles than ever before, and plenty of classes to choose from, each of which offer a unique style of gameplay to adjust to and master.

Final Fantasy VII: Remake Intergrade - June 10 (PS5)

The long-anticipated PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII: Remake is almost here, and with it comes not only a visually enhanced version of the game, but also an entirely new adventure that features Wutai ninja Yuffie Kisaragi as the protagonist. This episode will boast a variety of new combat and gameplay additions, as it follows Yuffie as she infiltrates Midgar to steal the ultimate materia from the Shina Electric Power Company. It's worth noting however, that this version is a PS5 exclusive and will only automatically upgrade the visual enhancements if you owned the base PS4 game. The Yuffie INTERmission episode will still need to be purchased.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection - June 10 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be plans to release a new Ninja Gaiden anytime soon, which is why we'll have to settle for Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection, a bundle of all three mainline Ninja Gaiden titles in one handy package. This game will also be bringing four new playable characters to experience the action-packed series as, alongside playing as Ryu Hayabusa, and each of the characters will also feature a unique variety of costumes for you to customise your playthrough that little more.

Insomniac is looking to continue its iconic series Ratchet & Clank with the PS5 exclusive title Rift Apart, an adventure that takes the Lombax-robot duo on a journey through dimensions thanks to an evil plot by villain Dr. Nefarious. With a series first new protagonist, another Lombax known as Rivet, Rift Apart is looking to kick-off the next era of Ratchet & Clank, an era that utilises the PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller's hardware to be more immersive than ever before.

Guilty Gear Strive - June 11 (PC, PS4, PS5)

The next entry into the Guilty Gear fighting game series by Arc System Works is looking to deliver more of what the fans love: a high octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics, and intense gameplay. Guilty Gear Strive is that exact game, a fighting title that is designed to be packed with depth for veterans, but also approachable for newer players. Looking to become available on June 11, this title is slated to deliver fighting animations that go beyond anything ever seen in a fighting game before.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance - June 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Dungeons & Dragons has become one of the most notable tabletop games of the modern day, and over the past few years, we've seen various video game adaptations, with the majority being in the strategy genre. But, Tuque Games is looking to offer a different take on the beloved brand, by building a D&D game that features real-time combat and dynamic co-op play. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is this very game, and is regarded as an explosive action brawler that brings the world of D&D to life like never before. And the best part? You can play it on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Scarlet Nexus - June 25 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Bandai Namco is looking to the future for its upcoming anime-inspired RPG Scarlet Nexus, to a world that features psycho-kinetically skilled humans and terrifying brain-eating monsters known as Others. Scarlet Nexus is bringing a unique dual-story themed around its two central protagonists, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, two psionic humans that can lift, break, and throw pieces of the environment to be able to deal with the mutant creatures that threaten humankind.

Mario Golf: Super Rush - June 25 (Switch)

Seven years after the launch of Mario Golf: World Tour, Nintendo is looking to continue the series with Mario Golf: Super Rush, an arcade take on the sport that brings everyone's favourite characters to hit the green across a variety of unique game modes. This sports title is bringing not just standard golf, but also a faster paced Speed Golf mode, and a RPG-like story mode, and you can play it all using buttons or the Switch's motion controls. You might think golf can be a little drab, but Mario and co. are looking to do their best to flip that opinion on its head.

With summer being a busy time for video game announcements, be sure to check back next month, when we take a look at the Games To Look For over July 2021.