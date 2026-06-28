Games To Look For - July 2026

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The summer is in full swing and while we continue to bake in the sunshine, there are still a broad array of video games making their arrival on PC and consoles. It's not the busiest of months, but if you enjoy AA and indie action, there's most certainly something for you. So to see what's in store this month, let's dive into the Games To Look For in July.

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Rhythm Paradise Groove (Switch) - July 2

Could this be the final first-party exclusive the Switch 1 will receive? Nintendo has a few treats lined up this July but the game that will appeal to most is Rhythm Paradise Groove due to its launch plans for the original Switch system. Bringing a slate of musically-themed mini-games, this title is all about mastering quirky mechanics to achieve record results, be it solo or in multiplayer mania.

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Doom: The Dark Ages - Revelation (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S) - July 7

Following the arrival of Doom: The Dark Ages last spring, id Software is returning with an ambitious and major DLC that sees the Slayer facing his greatest challenge to date. Thrown into purgatory while injured and weakened, the aim of this expansion will be to escape and to take revenge against those who thought taking the Slayer down a peg would be this plain and simple.

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Moonlight Peaks (PC, Switch, Switch 2) - July 7

After going through a phase of being overwhelmed with cosy simulation projects, things have slowed down a tad on this front. But this July, things will change as Little Chicken will launch Moonlight Peaks, a cosy life-sim project where players take on the role of a vampire looking to make a new life for themselves in a quaint and adorable rural town. With a community to connect with, abilities to master, a home to expand, this game has a bit of everything from the genre.

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Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 9

One of the few truly major AAA tentpole launches planned for this July. After garnering the love and affection of countless fans over a decade ago, Ubisoft is looking to return to the Caribbean in Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced, a complete and ambitious remake that recaptures the brilliance of the original project and evolves it with meaningful changes and improvements.

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Echoes of Aincrad (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 9

Bandai Namco's big offering for July is an expansion of the world of Sword Art Online. Known as Echoes of Aincrad, this is a JRPG that takes players to the floating castle of Aincrad to explore its sweeping boundaries, to battle dangerous foes, and to grow stronger encounter-by-encounter. Asking players to shape their own legend, this game is all about risking your reality in the hope of glory.

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Denshattack! (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - July 15

Perhaps the most unusual game of the month of July. Undercoders' Denshattack! is a quirky and bizarre project that asks players to ride, flip, and grind train carriages around a dystopian version of Tokyo, all to defeat crazy and weird bosses in intense arcade action. Regarded as a trick-based 3D platformer, Denshattack! will be looking to combine style and speed, all into an ambitious whole that will certainly leave an impression.

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The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 15

Lovecraft fans no doubt are already well aware of The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu, as this action-adventure game takes players back into the realm of eldritch horror in the hope of exploiting the universe for riches and wonders. Designed as a multiplayer title, the premise of The Mound: Omen of Cthulhu is to venture into a twisted jungle in the hope of uncovering a legendary underground world, with the caveat being the jungle is home to something far more sinister and horrifying.

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Heave Ho 2 (PC, Switch, Switch 2) - July 16

Another multiplayer project but of a very different vibe. Le Cartel Studio is returning to the world of Heave Ho to debut a dedicated sequel where the ambition is significantly higher. With the aim being to see a collection of players coming together to overcome a variety of platforming challenges while locked arm-in-arm, now in Heave Ho 2, the obstacles will be significantly improved as new mechanics and biomes are thrust into the equation.

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Splatoon Raiders (Switch 2) - July 23

The other major launch that Nintendo has lined-up this July. Splatoon Raiders is a Switch 2 exclusive spin-off that sees a group of players travelling deep into the Spirhalite Islands in the hope of discovering treasures and riches. Using a slate of powerful tools and gadgets, players will be tasked with finding goodies all while holding off hordes of Salmonids using the series' signature paint-battling gameplay that continues to be a fan-favourite.

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Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 23

We've been treated to a variety of fighting games as of late and we'll continue to do so throughout the rest of 2026. But as per just this July, we can look forward to Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game, which is a 2D battler where players suit up as iconic characters from the animated world and use their powerful bending techniques to dish out damage and look to prove dominance over one another.

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Halo: Campaign Evolved (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 28

Yet another AAA remake and arguably the other major launch of July. Years after defining FPS gameplay in Halo: Combat Evolved, the legendary title has been remade from the ground up using Unreal Engine 5, and particularly serving up the complete Campaign like never before. Experience Master Chief's first adventure in a new glossy coat of paint, with new content and full support for four-player local and online co-op.

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Xenoblade Chronicles 2 (Switch 2) - July 30

Lastly, we had to include the Switch 2 edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 knowing the sheer level of interest the series continues to garner. Boasting improved performance and resolution over the Switch 1 edition of the game, fans who have been on-the-fence about the game won't want to miss this opportunity to play it, all while veterans will no doubt see this as a prime reason to return and experience the acclaimed game once more.

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That does it, another Games To Look For is in the books. Be sure to return in a month's time when we take a look at what August 2026 has in store for gaming fans.