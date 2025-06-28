Games To Look For - July 2025

HQ

It's the peak of the summer and that traditionally means a steadier period of time for video game fans. This year is somewhat similar as we have a handful of massively anticipated titles headlining a month that is otherwise chock full of indies and AA gems. So, with that being the case, let's kick off another Games To Look For.

Mecha Break (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 2

Kicking off the month is a brand new multiplayer third-person shooter that sees massive and deadly mechs throwing down in intense warfare. Set in a futuristic, shattered sci-fi world, this game offers a variety of different mech classes to master, online modes to learn and conquer, broad customisability options, and all in varied and massive environments. If you're searching for a new game to play with friends this summer, Mecha Break may just be the ticket.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - July 11

It's a skater summer! The iconic former Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and 4 games are making a return in an enhanced and improved collection. Combining the brilliance of the two games, this bundle offers better visuals and performance all while maintaining the signature great trick systems, the immensely fun playground levels, presenting a ton of famous skaters to suit up as, and all across pretty much every platform you can imagine.

Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 15

Developer River End Games is keeping things exciting this July by serving up an isometric, narrative-driven stealth game that is set in the fictional city of Eriksholm. Following the young Hanna, this game explores how she navigates trials and tribulations, treachery and terror, all in the effort of finding her lost brother Herman, a quest that soon spirals out into a full-blown conspiracy that threatens the entire city.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 15

The Light and Darkness Saga is finished and over but Bungie is now ready to begin an all-new era for Destiny 2. This July will see the start of a new saga beginning with The Edge of Fate expansion, a new chapter will take Guardians to the edge of the Solar System to visit the dangerous destination of Kepler and its notorious Reef, a place known for its long-forgotten human settlement and the peculiar anomaly that has twisted it into something strange.

Donkey Kong Bananza (Switch 2) - July 17

The biggest launch of the month and also likely the biggest launch of the year for Nintendo Switch 2 users too. Donkey Kong Bananza is a 3D action platformer that sees the famous ape protecting a young Pauline all while burrowing deeper and deeper into the planet's core all to stop a Kong gang from causing terror. Mechanical depth and plenty of charisma seem to be the name of the game in this title, making it an absolute must-play this summer.

Robocop: Rogue City - Unfinished Business (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 17

Picking up on the events of the well-received Robocop: Rogue City, Unfinished Business is a standalone adventure that picks up after the main game and sees how the famed law enforcer heads into OmniTower to rid it of its criminal inhabitants. Offering more intense action, plenty of violence, and even flashbacks that enable you to play as the human Alex Murphy too.

Shadow Labyrinth (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - July 18

Pac-Man like you've never experienced him before. Shadow Labyrinth is a 2D action platformer with Metroidvania elements, a game that sees you taking on the role of an unnamed Swordsman and then tasked to escape a hellish planet all with the help of a yellow companion creature with a hunger that cannot be satisfied. Needless to say, this is a far cry from the typical arcade adventures we know and expect of Pac-Man.

World of Warcraft: Mists of Pandaria Classic (PC) - July 21

One of the most famous expansions is making its arrival in World of Warcraft Classic this summer. Mists of Pandaria is taking us back to the Asian-inspired continent to experience a story with a particular emphasis on spirituality and adventure. Introducing the Pandaren race to Classic as well as the Monk class, this is the perfect opportunity for a nostalgia blast all during the peak of the summer.

Wheel World (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 23

Once known as Ghost Bike, Messhof's Wheel World is a sports adventure that is ideal for anyone looking to hit the open road this summer. This game is all about hopping onto your bicycle and teaming up with an ancient cycling spirit to race against elite teams, perform gnarly tricks, and ultimately also work to save the universe from a great calamity.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 24

July has so far been completely free from Soulslikes but it won't continue that way. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a dark and fantastical story that follows a female pirate known as Wuchang, who after awakening and suffering from amnesia, finds herself stuck in a world overrun by darkness, plague, and monsters. With plenty of action and challenging combat to master, this is a game that will ensure your heart-rate stays high this summer.

Killing Floor 3 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 24

It has taken longer than expected to reach this day following a slate of delays, but Tripwire is finally ready to introduce the world to Killing Floor 3 this summer. The action title will drop a bunch of players into a level and then ask them to hold their own against a slate of terrifying creatures and monsters from your greatest nightmares. Granted, you'll be equipped with deadly and dangerous weapons to fight back against the horrors, so expect plenty of carnage and gore in this project.

Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) - July 24

We'll keep this one brief as owners of the original game will be very familiar with what Super Mario Party Jamboree is bringing to the table. The difference here is that the Switch 2 ?Edition of the game introduces the Jamboree TV feature, which is a new mode that taps into some of the Switch 2's new features and tricks for even more fun and silly party mini-games.

No Sleep for Kaname Date - From AI: The Somnium Files (PC, Switch, Switch 2) - July 25

The popular and long-running Japanese series returns with a chapter that revolves around internet idol A-set as she is tasked with surviving an alien abduction that leads into participation in a dangerous escape game. At the same time, across the city the famed Kaname Date is set on a quest to find A-set and uncover the UFO that has abducted her yet should not exist, all while dealing with a strange device that has appeared and delivered an ominous message.

Ratatan (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - July 25

Rhythm fans rejoice, you won't want to miss this project this summer. Ratatan is a roguelike adventure that utilises complex rhythm commands to deliver an entertaining and action-packed experience all about maintaining the beat and remaining on-time. Coming from Patapon creator Hiroyuki Kotani, this game merges procedurally generated levels with power-ups and interactive music to make for a game unlike no other.

Tales of the Shire (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - July 29

We have been waiting for quite some time for an opportunity to return to Middle-earth's cosiest corner to begin spending time in The Shire as part of Tales of the Shire, but thankfully that very game is almost here. Following a collection of delays, the project will arrive this July and bring with it a life-sim featuring famous The Lord of the Rings characters and plenty of steadier and sweeter tasks, all about appreciating the finer parts of life.

Grounded 2 (PC, Xbox Series) - July 29

The year of Obsidian Entertainment continues. What has quickly become the most efficient and productive developer around is picking up from delivering Avowed in February and eventually The Outer Worlds 2 in the autumn, by simply squeezing in a Grounded sequel. Granted, Grounded 2 won't be a complete game just yet, as it will be going through the Game Preview/Early Access programme like its predecessor, enabling fans and the community to come together to impact the development.

Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - July 31

Capping off the month is the next part of Year of the Ninja, as developer The Game Kitchen is set to drop Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, a challenging side-scrolling action-platformer that looks to mix the classic era of the famed franchise with its more modern and intense entries. Featuring complex and demanding mechanics that push the boundaries, hard to overcome enemies, and a world filled with secrets and additional threats, this is the perfect way to prepare for the eventual arrival of Ninja Gaiden 4 this autumn.

And that does it, yet another month is in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks as we look at what August 2025 has in store for video game fans.