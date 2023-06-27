Games To Look For - July 2023

HQ

Summer is in full swing, and as is typical for this period being sandwiched by the major event seasons of Summer Game Fest and Gamescom, July is a slower month than what we've become familiar with so far in 2023. But just because it isn't packed wall-to-wall with launches doesn't mean that there aren't some major and exciting games to keep an eye out for, as there really are. Between sports simulators, to picturesque puzzlers and plenty of platformers, July will definitely have something worth your time. To see what this month has in store, let's get cracking with the latest episode of Games To Look For.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - July 12

A Netflix Game Studio. That's quite a rare thing to see these days, but as the streaming giant continues to acquire development studios it will become far more common, as July will be kicking off with Oxenfree II: Lost Signals from the Netflix Game Studio, Night School. Set five years after the original game, this title will see Riley returning to her hometown of Camena to investigate mysterious radio signals, only to come across something far more sinister.

Exoprimal (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 14

What happens when you mix mech suits with dinosaurs and multiplayer action? You get Exoprimal. After years of various tests, Capcom is finally ready to get the dino-slaying PvPvE title into the hands of players, giving fans a chance to choose one of a collection of unique mech suits to stop massive dinosaur outbreaks in the near future. The catch is of course that on top of gunning down thousands of different dinosaurs, in Exoprimal you will also need to stave off and defeat another team of players who are looking to beat you to the punch in the array of objective-based game modes.

Jagged Alliance 3 (PC) - July 14

Years after Jagged Alliance 2 debuted, Haemimont Games and THQ Nordic are ready to launch the latest mainline instalment into the strategy series. Taking players to the nation of Grand Chien, a region rich in natural resources but overcome with political divide, Jagged Alliance 3 will see players suiting up as a group of skilled mercenaries with the aim of fighting back against a paramilitary force who has taken the country hostage, all while attempting to find the missing president.

Viewfinder (PC/PS5) - July 18

There are few puzzle games that offer such a unique premise as that of Viewfinder. This single player title asks players to use perspective to their advantage, and to use photographs and polaroids to reach new sections of a level and to unlock new challenges. With multiple colliding and interesting art styles, this indie game is looking to set a new precedent for what a puzzle game can be in a visual sense.

Pikmin 4 (Switch) - July 21

Set out on a course of discovery on a mysterious planet in the next chapter of the Pikmin series. Pikmin 4 brings back the adorable tiny, plant-like creatures and asks the player to guide and command them to help explore and conquer this new frontier. With Pikmin of various types each offering different abilities and mechanics, players will need to get creative with how they overcome obstacles and take down dangerous fauna on this new world.

Remnant II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - July 25

Following on from Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant II is seeing developer Gunfire Games going bigger and better in this sequel. Taking players to a bunch of new hostile biomes, the core gameplay cycle of gathering loot, upgrading gear, and taking down increasingly challenging foes is returning, but is now being bolstered with broader class archetypes and a whole slew of new enemy types. Needless to say, if you enjoyed the first game, Remnant II is looking to be one to watch.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 27

The Expanse has grown to become a very popular sci-fi TV series, but what happened to the characters before the first season of the show made its debut? This is exactly what The Expanse: A Telltale Series is looking to explore, as this narrative-heavy experience will revolve around the character of Camina Drummer - who is being played by the same actress from the show, Cara Gee - as she explores uncharted space, encounters pirates, and makes all manner of difficult choices.

Disney Illusion Island (Switch) - July 28

We don't get as many 2D Disney games as we once did, but Dlala Studios is looking to rectify that with its upcoming Disney Illusion Island. This 2D platformer with Metroidvania elements sees players suiting up as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, as they explore a seamless and fantastical world with the aim of recovering powerful mystical books that have the potential to avert a world-ending disaster. With original Disney voice actors reprising their roles, Disney Illusion Island is looking to be authentically Disney and packed with charm.

F1 Manager 2023 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 31

Picking up on its inaugural edition last year, Frontier Developments is giving players the chance to step into the shoes of a Formula 1 team principal once again in this simulation sequel. F1 Manager 2023 will bring improved simulation systems and elements, the latest list of tracks and drivers, new game modes and ways to play, improved graphics and visuals, and a more refined management suite with greater control. If you enjoy the logistics of the fastest motorsport on the planet, F1 Manager 2023 is one to watch out for.

And that about does it. July 2023 is a rather steady month in comparison to what came before it, but features plenty of exciting launches all the same. Be sure to drop by in a month's time to see whether August is similar or is looking to ramp things back up.