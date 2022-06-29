Games To Look For - July 2022

HQ

HQ

The summer is in full swing and the excitement of the event season has dissipated now that the "not-E3" period has come to a close. Before Gamescom becomes the next big talking point in August we have July to get through, and for 2022, this means a month that is relatively quiet in terms of new game releases. That's not to say that there aren't some big names to look out for, and as for exactly what titles will be making their debut over the next few weeks, this is precisely what we're checking out in the latest edition of Games To Look For.

F1 22 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 1

Codemasters has done some fantastic work with the Formula One series over the last couple of iterations of games, and F1 22 is looking to continue that trend. Building on the brilliant simulation physics that even gives a good representation of the latest era of cars, this instalment into the series is bringing a host of new improvements and additions, including that of formation laps, sprint races, virtual reality support, and the F1 Life section that sprinkles a bit of culture into the series.

This is an ad:

HQ

Matchpoint - Tennis Championships (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - July 7

It may not have the same high-octane allure as Formula One, but tennis is undoubtedly one of the most competitive sports out there, which is what makes Torus Games' Matchpoint - Tennis Championships all the more exciting. Often reserved for arcade and causal experiences, in this game Tennis is looking to be properly simulated, and includes courts with unique characteristics, rivals that have personalised playstyles, all on top of the challenge of mastering the control scheme and honing your own skills. Needless to say, there's a lot to be excited for.

Escape Academy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 14

This is an ad:

After dropping back from its original June release date, Coin Crew Games puzzle-solving adventure Escape Academy is set to make its debut in the middle of July now. Tasking players with besting a bunch of unique and complex escape rooms, this title has been designed by a group of individuals that have heaps of experience when it comes to creating real-life escape rooms as well.

As Dusk Falls (PC, Xbox Series) - July 19

Spanning 30 years, Interior Night's As Dusk Falls is a narrative adventure that explores the complex relationship between two families, and how a robbery-gone-wrong in 1998 entangled and changed the character's lives forever. With the game asking the player to make all kinds of important decisions and choices that affect the way that the story unravels, this cinematic tale is about sacrifice versus survival.

Stray (PC, PS4, PS5) - July 19

It's not very often that we get a game where a stray cat is the protagonist, but that's precisely the case with BlueTwelve Studio's Stray. Tasking players with guiding this very stray cat around a long-forgotten city, the premise of the game is to unravel an ancient mystery that is keeping you trapped in the neon-lit underbelly of this cybercity. Playing from a third-person perspective, expect to experience environmental puzzles and a world like no other when Stray launches on PC and PlayStation consoles.

HQ

Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - July 19

We usually abstain from looking at DLCs and expansions on GTLF, but considering the barren nature of July and the fact that we won't be getting Forza Motorsport until 2023, we figured it's worth including the first expansion for Forza Horizon 5. Framed around Hot Wheels, this will add an entire new park above the clouds of Mexico, where drivers can look forward to racing on the distinct orange Hot Wheels tracks at incredibly fast speeds. Also serving up ten new cars, including some Hot Wheels vehicles, this expansion will even allow players to design and build their own themed courses.

Live A Live (Switch) - July 22

This remake sees a Super Famicom title that only debuted in Japan making its worldwide launch. Live A Live is an RPG that revolves around seven unique characters that live across seven different periods of time. From the prehistoric period, to Imperial China, to the present day, and even the distant future, this game is designed in a similar HD-2D visual style as that of Octopath Traveler. Coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch, this game even boasts a soundtrack of remastered music from the base game, and likewise has been designed to be accessible to newcomers.

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - July 22

Considering how well Capcom Arcade Stadium went down, it was only a matter of time before the Japanese publisher released a sequel or a second collection of iconic arcade hits. That's precisely what we're getting this July with Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium, as this title is bringing a host of fan-favourite arcade games and even serving them up with some brand new ways to play, including that of gameplay rewinding, speed adjustments, and also the ability to save and load your game progress.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Switch) - July 29

While Nintendo does have Live A Live releasing this month, the real star of July 2022 for the Japanese company is Xenoblade Chronicles 3. This game will bring together the futures of both prior instalments and will take players to the world of Aionios, a land that is home to two hostile nations. Revolving around six soldiers that are pushing to discover the truth behind these warring nations, this threequel will also see the return of the series' iconic action-packed and strategic combat style.

Digimon Survive (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - July 29

To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the anime series, Bandai Namco and HYDE are set to deliver the RPG adventure game Digimon Survive. Set in the iconic world of colourful creatures, this game is framed around a group of teenagers that have been transported to the unusual and dangerous world of Digimon. It's on this adventure that the young crew must fight to find their way back home, all in a story where players' choices will affect the final ending and also the evolutions of their Digimon allies.

HQ

And that about does it once again. As we mentioned earlier, July 2022 is a rather sparse month when it comes to new game launches, but that doesn't mean the rest of the year is in a similar state. So be sure to join us once again in a month's time, to see what August 2022 is looking to offer up.