Games To Look For - January 2026

The New Year has arrived and we're now staring down a 2026 that is absolutely loaded with promising and exciting video games. However, kicking off this year is the month of January, which as usual, is quite sparse and highlighted typically by more niche games. There are a few big names making their arrival but there are also a collection of smaller projects too, so to see what should be on your wishlist, let's dive into the first Games To Look For of the year.

Code Violet (PS5) - January 10

First of all we have TeamKill Media's Code Violet, an action-packed horror experience that sees players exploring a post-apocalyptic Earth five centuries in the future. The premise is to take on the role of Violet Sinclair, a woman who has been abducted from the past by desperate near-extinct humans searching for a way to extend their future. Naturally, being an unconsenting victim, Violet's aim is to hide and escape and find a way to survive, all while unravelling a twisted conspiracy at this story's core.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails Beyond the Horizon (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Switch 2) - January 15

The Legend of Heroes series returns with another chapter that this time allows players to explore the expansive realm of the Calvard Republic. Designed as a broad and complex RPG, this game features three unique protagonists and offers intense real-time and turn-based battles, all on top of a deep and intriguing narrative that looks to unpack the secrets at the heart of Zemuria.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) - January 15

You're well aware of what Animal Crossing: New Horizons is at this point so we won't waste any additional time laying out what to expect, instead we'll hammer on about why the game has made this month's GTLF list instead. This January is a big one for fans as it both means that the Switch 2 edition of the game is arriving and bringing a technologically more advanced edition of the game, matched up with a brand-new free major update known as Version 3.0, which adds a new resort hotel and extra features and activities. You won't want to miss these improvements.

Mio: Memories in Orbit (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - January 20

Next up is a striking and stunning Metroidvania from French developer Douze Dixiemes. Mio: Memories in Orbit is a challenging and visually stunning project that sees players taking on the role of the titular Mio whose duty it is to explore a vast fantastical mechanical Vessel where machines have gone rogue. The aim here is to unravel secrets and ultimately discover how to prevent the machines from causing any additional havoc, all in an effort of protecting the residents of this colossal ship.

2XKO (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 20

2026 is set to be an interesting year for fighting game fans with many promising and exciting games set to debut within the genre. Kicking this off is 2XKO, a tag-battler from Riot Games that recently debuted in an Early Access state but is now ready to fully land in the hands of fans. Featuring League of Legends Champions as playable fighters, this tag-team title is perfect for those looking for a hectic and fast-paced experience this month.

Arknights: Endfield (PC, PS5, iOS, Android) - January 22

JRPG fans are eating well this January. The next meal on the menu is Hypergryph's Arknights: Endfield, a 3D real-time strategy RPG where players take on the role of an executive at Enfield Industries with the responsibility of exploring the world of Talos-II and shining a light on its many secrets. It's never this easy however, as responsibilities also stretch to defending and expanding the reach of human civilization on the world, a feat that will not be simple to succeed in.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (Xbox Series, Switch 2) - January 22

Again, you're probably well familiar with what to expect on this front, so we'll keep this brief. Square Enix is finally bringing the first part of its ongoing remake trilogy of Final Fantasy VII to both Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch 2. This will be both the regular edition and the broader Intergrade bundle that also includes the short DLC adventure featuring Yuffie.

Highguard (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 26

It may have only been announced back at The Game Awards in December, but Wildlight Entertainment is already shaping up to debut its fantasy PvP shooter Highguard. Made by a team composed of many Apex Legends and Titanfall veterans, this project sees teams of players battling it out in a striking mythical continent where the aim will be to ride around and fight for control of the contested territory. Described as a "new-breed of shooter", this will be one to watch for those searching for a competitive boost this winter.

Dispatch (Switch, Switch 2) - January 29

You are also likely quite aware of AdHoc Studio's acclaimed Telltale-like adventure comedy title, but the reason why it has made the cut on this month's edition of Games To Look For is because it is finally losing its PlayStation console exclusivity and debuting on Nintendo Switch devices as well. Yep, soon you'll be able to direct and lead superhero operators while out and about and on-the-go.

Cairn (PC, PS5) - January 29

One of the most anticipated games of the month, The Game Bakers' Cairn is set to make its arrival and bring with it a challenging and fulfilling mountaineering adventure where the aim will be to suit up as Aava and take on the extreme task of summiting the unforgiving and hostile Mount Kami to overcome the "ascent of a lifetime". With players tasked with managing climbing gear and Aava's strength and stamina, Cairn is looking to be one to watch for.

I Hate This Place (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - January 29

Looking to add a bit of fright into your life this January? If so, don't miss Rock Square Thunder's I Hate This Place, an isometric survival horror game that follows a woman who must survive in a land where most everything is out to kill her. With deep crafting mechanics matched up with intense combat where it becomes most dangerous and deadly when night falls, this game is looking to be a tough survival experience made lighter with its comic book-like graphics and stylings.

Don't Stop, Girlypop! (PC) - January 29

Penultimately, we have Funny Fintan Softworks' intense and fast-paced arena movement shooter Don't Stop, Girlypop! This is a visual spectacle with tough combat that is all about staying on the move and never easing up, all while using a slate of tools and weapons that have a bright and girly Y2K style to them. This is undoubtedly set to be one of the most chaotic games of the year.

Code Vein II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 30

And finally we're turning our attention to Bandai Namco's Code Vein sequel. Picking up on the baseline that the original game set, Code Vein II expands on the intense and striking action-RPG combat by seeing players take on all manner of powerful and deadly bosses and enemies, all in an effort of protecting and saving the world by travelling through different frames of time.

The first GTLF of 2026 is in the books but this is just a taste of what's to come, so stay tuned and be sure to come back in a few weeks for when we explore what February has in store for gamers around the world.