Games To Look For - January 2025

It's a new year and that means but one thing! Games. 2025 has the potential to be one for the ages with an impressive and jaw-dropping slate of exciting AAA and indie launches, but that potential is something that will be realised from February onwards. January is, as usual, a steadier month with fewer major releases to keep an eye out for, but this doesn't mean there isn't a batch of quality projects worth getting excited for. So, with this being the case, let's dive into a new episode of Games To Look For.

Hyper Light Breaker (PC) - January 14

To kick things off we're returning to the fantastical world of Hyper Light to experience the action-packed Hyper Light Breaker. This brand-new instalment into the series takes players into the Overgrowth, a new realm inhabited by dangerous enemies and powerful bosses. The idea is to explore this vibrant procedurally-generated 3D world alone or with a few friends, amassing power and strength and then ultimately throwing down and battling the boss threats to earn resources that will help improve and expand a hub settlement between runs. It should be said that Hyper Light Breaker is an Early Access game, meaning it will continue to change and expand on its journey to its 1.0 version.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Switch) - January 16

The sunset era of the Nintendo Switch continues and without a clear end in sight just yet. While we continue to wait for the Japanese gaming titan to present and reveal its hardware successor, the slate of exclusive projects for the current system continues to grow with yet another HD remaster. This time it's Donkey Kong Country Returns that is receiving this treatment, with the former Wii and 3DS title now featuring enhanced visuals and combined additional levels from these former two versions. If you've never played the platformer, this will be the optimal way to do so.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 17

The long-running and popular action series expands further this January with Dynasty Warriors: Origins. This instalment into the series takes players back into various exhilarating and chaotic battlefields to carve themselves into history as a nameless hero during the Three Kingdoms era of China. Needless to say, if you've been craving action featuring armies stretching into the horizon, this is the game for you.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (PC) - January 23

You may have already experienced the second chapter in Square Enix's acclaimed and impressive remake of Final Fantasy VII during its period of exclusivity on PS5 since February 2024, but if not, you can instead dive into Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth for the first time on PC this January in a new version that features PC-specific features and elements that take advantage of the more open platform. Regarded as one of the top games of last year, this is a must-play if you haven't checked it out yet.

Synduality: Echo of Ada (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 24

Bandai Namco is starting the year off strong with a brand-new adventure set in an ambitious sci-fi world. Synduality: World of Ada is a third-person shooter that takes place in the world of Amasia, a land where humans and artificial intelligence have entwined. The idea of the game is to explore this world, collecting the AO Crystals resource along the way, all to make a living and ensure that your armoured vehicle known as the Cradlecoffin remains stocked and prepared for future expeditions.

Eternal Strands (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 28

The folk over at Yellow Brick Games are putting their spin on third-person action-adventure with the promising Eternal Strands. This game is all about suiting up and battling it out against a collection of towering monsters all in the effort of preventing the world from falling to pieces. With striking and vibrant art and level design and challenging and fulfilling combat, this is an ideal pick for those looking for a AA project to kickstart the year.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (PC, Xbox Series) - January 28

Hordes of orcs to be blasted and smashed to smithereens? It could only be the next instalment into the Orcs Must Die! series, a sequel known as Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap. This game is built on Unreal Engine 5 to ensure better and richer visuals all while matching this up with increasingly thrilling and chaotic action that revolves around trap usage and rogue-lite choices. With gameplay designed for cooperative play for the first-time in the series, this is a great option for those looking to team up with friends to while away the rest of the winter.

The Stone of Madness (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - January 28

The talented team at The Game Kitchen are shifting away from the Blasphemous series for their next project. This is known as The Stone of Madness, and is a real-time tactical stealth game that is set in an 18th-century Spanish monastery. The story revolves around five unique and conflicted prisoners who are tasked with escaping the twisted facility and also discovering its harrowing and horrifying truths, all without being discovered and subject to a worse fate.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - January 28

The sequel to Odd Bug Studio's action-RPG, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter sees players taking on the role of Arlo, the rodent heir to the Warden of the Wastes, a brutal and ruthless frigid land that serves as the homeland to cruel behemoths and savage bandits. As Arlo, the aim will be to venture deep into the North in the hopes of conquering and finally overcoming the Dark Wings forces once and for all.

Sniper Elite: Resistance (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - January 30

Rebellion has become incredibly well-known for its long-running Sniper Elite series, and in 2025 this will be continuing once again with a brand-new spinoff set in parallel with Sniper Elite 5. Sniper Elite: Resistance puts players into the shoes of Harry Hawker to venture deep into occupied France to aid the French Resistance in their effort of discovering and stopping the latest horrifying Nazi Wunderwaffe, a powerful weapon that could win the Nazis the war.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PC) - January 30

In a similar vein to Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth earlier, Insomniac has tapped the porting powerhouse Nixxes Software in the effort of bringing the acclaimed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to PC finally, after well over a year of console and PS5 exclusivity. This version of the action sequel features a slate of PC-centric improvements and enhancements, including better Ray-Tracing and broader accessibility and setup configurations, as well as a collection of new suits to wear and all the additional goodies from the currently available console version too.

So, there we have it. January 2025 is in the books. While it's a steadier month, it's also a prime period to get ready and prepared for a hectic and crazy February, which will no doubt have at least a couple of major projects for everyone to enjoy.