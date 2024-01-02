Games To Look For - January 2024

HQ

It's a new month and that means one thing... There are a whole slate of exciting new games making their debut over the coming days and weeks. While we've recently looked at the biggest games debuting throughout 2024, we're now focusing our attention on the month of January, to look at the promising new additions that will be made available to gamers of all kinds. So, with fighters, RPGs, action-adventures and more on offer, let's crack on with the first Games To Look For in 2024.

War Hospital (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 11

Kicking off the month, developer Brave Lamb Studio is launching its isometric RTS title based in World War 1. Known as War Hospital, this game asks players to run and operate a field hospital in The Great War. By leading a troop of medical corps, guiding them through dangerous environments all in the effort to aid those in need, this is looking to be a unique take on a war survival experience.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - January 18

Ubisoft is continuing its streak of debuting a AAA title a month with the return of its famed action-adventure series. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown revolves around the warrior Sargon as he is tasked with travelling to the time-corrupted Mount Qaf, all in an effort of saving the Prince of Persia himself, who has been abducted. With fast-paced action, diverse platforming, and various challenging enemy types on offer, The Lost Crown is set to be one of the month's biggest games.

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - January 18

Turnip Boy and the Pickled Gang are back once again and this time expanding their life of crime by trying their hands as bank robbers. This latest title in the adorable yet concerning series asks players to plan a heist, shake down hostages, steal valuables, and all while navigating the complex depths of the Botanical Bank in the hopes of securing a payday like never before.

New Cycle (PC) - January 18

Developer Core Engage is looking to be one of the first to debut a project in 2024, as its strategy city-builder, New Cycle, is coming to PC this month. Requiring players to lead and grow a civilization surviving in the wake of a cataclysmic solar flare, this game is all about starting from square one, and using human intuition and resilience to ensure the survival of a tribe of people.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered (PS5) - January 19

You know the story, and have likely already played it before, but if not, The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is the perfect opportunity to do so. This version of the famed action-adventure game features some welcome visual and performance improvements, but more significantly, includes a variety of new ways to play and enjoy the title in the form of Lost Levels that offer glimpses into early development and a No Return roguelike mode that uses random encounters to challenge players. Needless to say, this is shaping up to be an upgrade you won't want to miss.

The Cub (PC, PS4, PS5) - January 19

Inspired by classic and challenging Sega games from the 90s, Demagog Studio's The Cub is a platformer that sees players parkouring through the ruined remains of humanity, while being pursued by the ultra-rich remnants of civilization who fled to Mars to escape a devastating ecological disaster. With each level also looking to tell a story, this title features environmental puzzles and a soundtrack that is said to reflect an apocalypse wave theme.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PC, Ps4, Xbox One, Switch) - January 25

The ultimate courtroom battle series, Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy brings together three of the series most famous entries into one mega collection with updated HD graphics and a few other special bonuses to boot. If you've never had a chance to enjoy this iconic series, this trilogy is an ideal place to start.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 26

Featuring one of the most memorable reveals of all-time, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth brings together Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu for one epic story that allows players to thrive and bask in the Hawaiian sunshine. With promising fast-paced RPG battles, plenty of minigames to enjoy, and even the opportunity to continue exploring Japan, this title is looking to be the next big leap forward for the Yakuza series.

Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 26

This January will be the conclusion of an epic few months for fighting fans. Following Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, Bandai Namco is also debuting Tekken 8, advancing the longest continuously running story in gaming, and bringing 32 new and beloved fighters to the forefront to engage in battles boasting new mechanics and systems, and all with stunning high-fidelity graphics. With multiple modes to dive into, you won't want to miss Tekken 8.

That wraps up yet another episode of Games To Look For, be sure to return in a month's time to see what February 2024 is offering to gamers around the world.