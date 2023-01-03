Games To Look For - January 2023

HQ

It's a new year and a new month, and now that the holidays are behind us, it's time to check out what the next few weeks have in store for gaming fans. While January is a bit barren when it comes to big new releases (as it always is), there are a few notable titles to keep an eye out for, so with that being the case, let's dive right into an all-new instalment of Games To Look For.

One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - January 13

Fans of the massive and long-running anime series One Piece will soon be able to check out the iconic universe in an all-new RPG coming from ILCA and Bandai Namco. One Piece Odyssey sees players teaming up as the Straw Hat Crew as they set out on an adventure across the New World in search of a new island and all new opportunities, before being shipwrecked and trapped on a tropical paradise surrounded by never-ending storms. Coming as part of One Piece's 25th Anniversary celebrations, this game is for new and old fans of the beloved anime.

Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - January 19

While they are not new games, following the massive success that stemmed from Persona 5 Royal landing on modern platforms in 2022, it's worth highlighting that both Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will both also be getting the same treatment this month. Debuting on PC, the two most recent generations of Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and solely PlayStation 4 - as PS5 won't be getting a native version - be sure to check out these iconic JRPGs all over again in a couple of weeks.

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) - January 20

Nintendo's big game of the month will be bringing fans back to the Fire Emblem universe, with the all-new RPG, Fire Emblem Engage. Following the awakening of the evil Fell Dragon, this game will see legendary heroes teaming up to protect and save the mystical continent of Eylos from devastation. Featuring turn-based strategic combat that requires players to carefully plan and perform commands and moves, Fire Emblem Engage will even be expanded throughout the year with extra content as part of its Expansion Pass.

Monster Hunter Rise (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - January 20

In a similar vein to Persona, due to the generally quite lacking month of January, it's worth noting that Monster Hunter Rise will be coming to even more platforms following its debut on Switch and launch on PC a little while afterwards. This time it will be both PlayStation and Xbox that are getting the Rise treatment, as the beast-slaying instalment will be coming to both current and last-generation platforms in just a few weeks time, fitted with a bunch of platform-specific features to boot.

Forspoken (PC, PS5) - January 24

Following a few delays throughout 2022, Square Enix and Luminous Productions are finally ready to release the magical RPG Forspoken into the wild. Set in the fantastical realm of Athia, this game sees players suiting up as Frey, a New Yorker that has been dragged from the metropolitan cityscape to a collapsing and hostile world out of your wildest imagination. Featuring a broad collection of spells to master, plenty of nasty creatures to overcome, and tons of secrets to unravel, this game is looking to take the title of January's biggest blockbuster.

OddBallers (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - January 26

If you've been looking for a daft new party game to test you and your friends with, then look no further. OddBallers is a wacky and weird multiplayer party game where players slug it out in a crazy version of dodgeball. Packed with strange mini-games and rules that are just meant to be broken, this title is built for four-player local cooperative or six-player online play.

Dead Space Remake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - January 27

You may have already played this game before, but unlike Persona and Monster Hunter earlier this year, EA Motive has not just brought back the iconic survival horror game but has enhanced its visuals, bettered gameplay elements to make more seamless, and improved audio, lighting, enemies and more to bring Dead Space back to life as a modern and thrilling experience built solely for current-gen platforms.

Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) - January 31

Nickelodeon's famous sponge will be back in video game form once again later this month when the platformer Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake arrives on PC, Switch and last-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Spanning multiple Wishworlds that will feature knights, cowboys, pirates, and more, this game sees Spongebob and Patrick working to save their friends who have become lost in these magnificent realms.

That's about it for this month, but be sure to return in a few weeks when we take a look at what February 2023 has in store for video game fans.