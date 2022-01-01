Games To Look For - January 2022

HQ

While we've already taken a look at what the entirety of 2022 is bringing to the table for the games industry, there are still plenty of interesting and exciting games that didn't quite make the cut for our behemoth, 12-month text. With that in mind, it's time to get back to normality with another instalment of the regular Games To Look For, where we see what the month of January is bringing to the table.

Monster Hunter Rise (PC) - January 12

After originally releasing on Nintendo Switch back in March, Capcom is bringing its acclaimed action title to PC this month. Set to feature the entire base game, as well as all the updates that have been released since, this version of Monster Hunter Rise will also be serving up the option to play around with a range of additional audio and visual settings, to tweak the experience to suit your gaming desktop.

God of War (PC) - January 14

The story of this massively acclaimed title is not exactly an unfamiliar one by this point, but that doesn't change the fact that PC players have been waiting for a chance to play God of War for a long time. This version of the Santa Monica Studio title will bring the full adventure to PC with better graphics, Nvidia DLSS support, ultra-wide support, a variety of customisable controls and options, and an unlocked framerate to make Kratos' latest tale even more impressive.

Rainbow Six: Extraction (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Stadia) - January 20

Ubisoft has been announcing all kinds of shooters and games set in the wider Tom Clancy universe as of late, and while fans are a bit torn about the frequent, yet similar looking projects, that isn't stopping Ubisoft from launching them. First to arrive is Rainbow Six: Extraction, a take on the tactical shooter series that sees the Rainbow operatives facing an ever-evolving alien invasion that threatens the entirety of humanity. Designed as a cooperative experience instead of a multiplayer PvP title, this game asks players to strategically think about tackling the objectives on their plate.

Expeditions: Rome (PC) - January 20

Logic Artists is continuing its Expeditions series this month, when it releases its latest turn-based RPG title, Expeditions: Rome. Revolving around the iconic ancient nation, this game will task players with guiding their armies in battle, making vital decisions that define the story, and also in navigating a vicious world of politics. With the story taking place over North Africa, Greece, Gaul, and Rome, this game features a fully voiced narrative on top of broad skill-based action combat systems.

Pokémon Legends Arceus (Switch) - January 28

The next Pokémon RPG is already on the horizon, despite Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl only just debuting a few months beforehand. Pokémon Legends Arceus is set to offer a pocket monster experience quite unlike anything we've seen before by tasking players with exploring a more open world where Pokémon roam in a more free manner, similar to what was delivered with Sword/Shield's Wild Area. With trainers expected to undertake the challenge of completing the Hisui region's first Pokédex, this game could symbolise the first step in a new era of Pokémon RPGs.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) - January 28 - [PC at a later date]

Even with God of War making its debut on PC this month, Sony Interactive Entertainment is also bringing another couple of its iconic games to PS5, in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Set to contain both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, this version of the games see both remastered with better visuals to suit Sony's new-generation console, and even come with a variety of other welcome technical improvements, such as improved framerates.

There we have it. While February is significantly busier, January still has a bunch of great games to look out for and be excited about. Be sure to come back in a month's time, where we'll be delving into the finer details of that very month, to see what it is bringing to the table.