Games to Look For in December 2020

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

Another month, another Games To Look For, and this time, our eyes are set on December 2020. We have a whole range of great new games to tickle your fancy over this episode of GTLF, from the long, long anticipated Cyberpunk 2077, to the return of an old classic in Sam & Max Save the World Remastered. Anyway, without further ado, let's dive right in.

Chronos: Before the Ashes - December 1 (Xbox One, PS4, Switch, PC, Stadia)

Kicking the month off is the prequel to the sleeper hit, Remnant: From the Ashes. Developed by Gunfire Games initially as a virtual reality game, Chronos: Before the Ashes is set in a mysterious labyrinth, where a hero attempts to defend their world from a growing evil. Featuring a unique ageing mechanic that causes players to lose a year of their character's life upon death, Chronos is an ideal title for any Remnant fan looking for more.

Twin Mirror - December 1 (PC, Xbox One, PS4)

The latest title by narrative masterminds Dontnod Entertainment sees players jump into the shoes of investigative journalist, Sam Higgs. Returning to his hometown after several years to attend the funeral of a close friend, Higgs discovers that not all is as it seems and that his friends' death might actually be a murder. After becoming wrapped up in the case, Higgs must use his investigative techniques across a branching narrative to solve the mystery, getting the justice his friend deserves along the way.

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered - December 2 (PC, Switch)

The iconic Freelance Police are back, in a remastered adventure seeing Sam and Max relive their first episodic season outing. Respectfully brought to the modern day, Sam & Max Save the World: Remastered has been developed by a small group of original developers, with the blessing of Sam Purcell, the Sam & Max creator. With a range of new content added to the technologically updated original, this game is looking to capture the brilliance of what was regarded, "gaming's first sitcom."

Immortals: Fenyx Rising - December 3 (Stadia, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

Coming from the studio who brought you Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is a light, comedic, epic tale of a mortal saving the gods from devastation. Set on the island of Olympus, this title follows Fenyx, a simple human brought to the lands of the gods with the task of freeing them from the evil titan Typhon. With a broad, beautiful open world, various complex puzzles and plenty of ways to make the adventure your own, Immortals: Fenyx Rising is looking to be a Ubisoft project unlike any other this year.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light - December 4 (Switch)

After three decades of being left in the dark, Western fans can now experience the adventure that started it all for the Fire Emblem series. This 8-bit classic has been translated into English, and just like Super Mario 3D All-Stars, it will be available on the Nintendo Switch in a temporary capacity until March 31, 2021. Alongside the translation, save states have been added to the game, as has the option to fast forward turns in battles.

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise - December 4 (Switch)

If you're like us and are looking to burn off some lockdown weight, then Fitness Boxing 2 might be the game for you. This upcoming fitness title sees you swing punches to the beat of popular songs by the likes of Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, and Earth, Wind & Fire. The sequel includes an all-new 2-player mode, customisable outfits for your instructor, and an alarm function. What's great too is if you own the original Fitness Boxing then you can transfer your profile directly to the sequel, so you can continue to track your progress.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 - December 8 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch) and (PC early 2021)

We found ourselves glued to Puyo Puyo Tetris when it launched on Switch back in 2017, as it masterfully blended together two of our favourite puzzle franchises. Luckily, it appears that many others shared this affinity for the game, as Sega has now followed up with a sequel. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 looks to be equally as addictive as the original, and it introduces new JRPG-like Skill Battles, a branching Adventure Mode, and an improved online experience.

Call of the Sea - December 8 (PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S)

Set on a distant island, deep in the South Pacific, Call of the Sea is an adventure tale of mystery and love, following a woman who is scouring the jungle world in search of her husband's missing expedition. With a 1930s setting, Call of the Sea features a gorgeous lush island setting, crafted with lost ruins, fantastic sights and challenging puzzles, alongside a story-rich narrative, developed by Out of the Blue.

Cyberpunk 2077 - December 10 (PC, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia)

Providing that it's not hit by a fourth consecutive delay, CyberPunk 2077, one of the year's most anticipated titles, should be arriving to close out the year with a bang. The wait for this one may have been arduous, but it shouldn't be long before we get to freely explore the neon-soaked streets of Night City. Those looking to play on PS5 and Xbox Series will have to wait a little bit longer, but it will still be playable via backwards compatibility.

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond - December 11 (PC VR)

After the disappointment that was 2012's Warfighter, things fell awfully quiet for the Medal of Honor series, and franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield continued to dominate the space that it once occupied. It was a surprise then during this year's Gamecom that we learned that a VR sequel would be arriving with Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment taking the reins. Above and Beyond takes the franchise back to its World War II roots and sees players step into the shoes of an OSS agent in the French Resistance.

MXGP 2020 - December 16 (Xbox One, PS4, PC) and (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S - January 14 2021)

Do you have a taste for anything that can pump up your adrenaline? If so, MXGP 2020 might just be what you need this December. Developed by Milestone, the very studio who brought us MotoGP 20, MXGP 2020 is packed with all the muddy, fast-paced action you can get on two wheels. So, what are you waiting for? Rev-up your engine and hit the track for some radical, extreme motorsports action.

Override 2: Super Mech League - December 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch)

Closing out our list is Override 2: Super Mech League, which holds the title of being the first mech brawler on the next generation of consoles. This follow-up to 2018s Mech City Brawl sees players beat each other to a pulp by taking command of a whole cast of different skyscraper-sized robots. The cross generational title features multiplayer for up to four players, and it contains a Career Mode, where players can duke it out across the globe.

That's all we have time for this month, but be sure to check back soon, as we will be taking a look at some of the most exciting projects to open the new year.