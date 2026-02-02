Games To Look For - February 2026

HQ

It's a new month and that means it's time for a new chapter of Games To Look For. We're coming off the back of a typically steady January, but thankfully, as we edge toward a hectic spring, February has some real heavy-hitters waiting to arrive. So let's waste no more time and dive right into business.

Dragon Quest VII Reimagined (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - February 5

To commence February, Square Enix is serving up its latest ambitious remake of a beloved Dragon Quest game. Unlike the recent HD-2D Erdrick Trilogy, this chapter utilises a 3D art direction that feels more reminiscent of modern Dragon Quest, all while still preserving the iconic narrative and gameplay of the acclaimed seventh mainline instalment in the long-running RPG series. Needless to say, if you have been enjoying your time returning to the world of Dragon Quest, you won't want to miss this one.

Nioh 3 (PC, PS5) - February 6

If there's one theme you may notice this month, it's that February is truly a month defined by Japanese game developers. To this end, next we find Team Ninja who after offering Ninja Gaiden 4 to the world toward the end of 2025, is now returning with yet another action-RPG epic. This time, we're returning to the world of Nioh for the third mainline chapter of the series, which if past experience is anything to go by, should mean plenty of hack 'n' slash violence, stunning and memorable boss fights, and a difficulty level that will push even veteran fans to their limit.

Crisol: Theater of Idols (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 10

Stepping away from the Japanese theme for a moment, now we find the latest project to be published by Blumhouse Games. Vermila Studios is ready to put Crisol: Theater of Idols into the hands of fans, setting players on a journey into their nightmares as they explore a twisted version of Spain. Designed as a survival horror adventure, the idea here will be to explore and escape a cursed island, all while battling cruel enemies by using your own blood as weapon ammunition. Freaky!

Romeo is a Dead Man (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 11

Returning to the Japanese theme, next we turn our attention to Grasshopper Manufacture's Romeo is a Dead Man, a bloody action-adventure that takes players into the cosmos to overcome a space-time-shattering event. As is usual with Grasshopper Manufacture's games, this is a peculiar and unusual project where players take on the duties of Romeo as he's recruited into the FBI's Space-Time Police division in order to hunt down criminals that are taking advantage of this monumental event. This is all while searching for his girlfriend, known fittingly as... Juliet.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - February 12

You guessed it, another Japanese-made titan. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio spices up February by offering up the latest remake of its established series. Specifically, we're talking about Yakuza 3 that is getting the Kiwami treatment, an extreme remake of the beloved title that is being bolstered and enhanced with the inclusion of the Dark Ties game that presents even more action in the form of a separate and stand-alone adventure that is bundled with Yakuza Kiwami 3 to make for one enormous whole.

Mario Tennis Fever (Switch 2) - February 12

We couldn't have a Japanese-led month without Nintendo, and naturally the iconic video game giant is present with a brand-new sports project. Known as Mario Tennis Fever, this is an action-packed tennis game where Mario and a cast of charismatic friends come together to compete on the court in the hopes of being crowned the next tennis great. Offering RPG-like elements that enable you to customise your racket of choice and enhance it with special effects, all in a bid to overcome your opponent in style.

Reanimal (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - February 13

From the creators of Little Nightmares, next up we're spotlighting Tarsier Studios' Reanimal, an atmospheric and dark horror adventure that follows a brother and sister duo that must venture through a hellish world in order to find and rescue their missing friend and ultimately escape this twisted land that they used to regard as home. If you are familiar with the typical gameplay setup of Little Nightmares, you'll know what to expect from this creepy and unsettling spiritual follow-up.

High on Life 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 13

The folk over at Squanch Games made enough of a raucous when they first launched High on Life that it didn't take long before a more ambitious sequel was greenlit. This very project is now set to arrive and coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles first and then eventually arriving on Switch 2 as well in April. As for what this chapter looks to offer, High on Life 2 is once again about using talking alien guns to shoot and stab your way through a bizarre world, defeating enemies and saving humans along the way.

Styx: Blades of Greed (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 19

It's arriving a little later than expected but Cyanide Studio is ready to finally put Styx: Blades of Greed into the hands of fans. The latest chapter of the action-adventure series with a large focus on stealth gameplay has a very simple premise; get your hands on Quartz. Yep, as the nifty goblin Styx, the aim is to breach heavily-protected and guarded areas to strip them of any resources and Quartz that they happen to be hiding. While there will be enemies and threats to overcome, Styx is stacked with powerful and handy abilities that make traversing the dangerous world much less of a handful.

Towerborne (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 26

This one is a bit of a trick, as Towerborne is somewhat already available, granted in the form of an Early Access game on only PC and Xbox. However, this February things are shifting, as Stoic's action-RPG brawler is ready to arrive in its 'complete' state, in the form of a wider launch that will also see the project debuting on PlayStation 5 as well.

Resident Evil Requiem (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2) - February 27

Lastly, we have one final Japanese behemoth to talk about in this Japanese-heavy month. Capcom are present to debut what is without a doubt the biggest game of February, and also one of the biggest games of the year. Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth mainline chapter of the wider series, is ready to debut, rounding out the month with more survival horror (the secondary theme of February...?) that takes players back to the iconic Raccoon City for a story where Leon S. Kennedy and the new Grace Ashcroft take centre stage. Could this be an early Game of the Year contender? When it comes to new Resident Evil projects, you just never know...

And there we have it, another GTLF is done and in the books. Be sure to return in a few weeks when we explore what March, and the beginning of the busy spring, has in store for video game fans.