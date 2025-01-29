Games To Look For - February 2025

HQ

After a steady first month of the year, it's time to prepare for what could be a very impressive February. Due to a few delays, it's not going to be as packed and crammed as we once feared, but there are still a lot of major AAA titles making their arrival this month, with RPG and JRPG fans set to be absolutely thrilled no doubt. With this in mind, it's time to dive into the next episode of Games To Look For.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 4

An early Game of the Year contender for many it seems, Warhorse Studios' medieval RPG sequel will take us back into the 15th century to experience the world through the eyes of the young Henry, the son of a blacksmith who embarks on a grand quest to seek revenge for his murdered parents. This game looks to provide a really authentic and deep simulation of medieval Europe, fit with a broad and complex combat suite designed to reflect all the intricacies and challenges that came with being a warrior of the period. With tens and tens and tens of hours of promised content, this is set to be an RPG behemoth.

Civilization VII (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - February 11

Si Meier's famed 4X strategy series makes its grand return this month with the seventh mainline instalment. Civilization VII aims to give players all the tools and systems they need to build an empire unlike anything the world has ever seen. Whether you look to create a cultural titan, a pillar of scientific development, an economic behemoth, or a warmongering monster, Civilization VII is looking to fulfil your greatest ambitions. Debuting on current and last-generation platforms and even the Nintendo Switch, this title will have complete crossplay at launch.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak II (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - February 14

The second part of the Calvard arc is set to make its arrival this month as The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Daybreak II makes its debut and brings with it several innovations and improvements on its predecessor. Boasting a new seamless transition between field battles and command battles, an improved LGC alignment system, and enhanced visuals, this next chapter of the story is looking to offer an RPG experience unlike any other.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - February 14

Following up to the remastered versions of the first three Tomb Raider games, this latest collection brings together and enhances the fourth, fifth, and sixth titles too. Offering Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, all three games feature improved visuals but also preserved original polygonal graphics that can be activated if you prefer a classic touch. Available on all platforms, this collection is ideal for those looking to experience some of Lara Croft's most beloved adventures all over again or for a second time.

Date Everything (PC, PS5, Xbox Series, Switch) - February 14

If you're looking for a bizarre and strange indie game this February, look no further. Sassy Chap Games' Date Everything is a title that literally allows you to romance each and every thing you set your eyes on. It's a dating simulator based in a sandbox where the idea is to date everyday objects, be it a smoke alarm, your fridge, the toilet, or even your crushing Overwhelming Sense of Existential Dread. Yep, you've probably never played nor seen a dating sim like this one.

Avowed (PC, Xbox Series) - February 18

Another major RPG. Obsidian's next title is Avowed, a fantasy experience that takes players into the magical realm of the Living Lands. The idea in this game is to become an Aedyr, an envoy tasked with investigating rumours of a growing plague affecting this wondrous world. You must venture around the land, meeting and helping the locals, defeating dangerous threats, uncovering secrets, and ultimately sculpting the experience to how you want to play. With a deep combat suite that includes melee action and magical spells, and a broad customisation element that enables the player to create a one-of-one protagonist, this game is hoping to be one of the most unique RPGs of 2025.

Lost Records: Bloom & Rage - Tape 1 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 18

The first half of Don't Nod's next narrative-heavy adventure. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage will arrive this February and bring with it a portion of the story that revolves around the young cast of four high school girls in the 90s as they face an unexplainable event that will change their lives forever. The story from Tape 1 will then pick up a little later than expected, as the second half, Tape 2, will debut in April after being delayed from March.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 21

We've come to expect nothing but wackiness and weirdness from Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio as of late, and that's precisely what we're getting more of in February with the next major addition to the Like a Dragon series. Known as Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, this game revolves around Goro Majima, who after being shipwrecked on an island in the Pacific and blinded by complete memory loss, begins to re-establish himself as a fearsome force on the seven seas by battling pirates and criminals in the hunt for a legendary treasure. Yep, if you're still wondering, this is supposed to be a Yakuza game.

Monster Hunter: Wilds (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 28

The last hugely anticipated and ambitious AAA title of the month. Monster Hunter: Wilds is the next chapter in the long-running JRPG series, a project that features massively upgraded visuals and gameplay and takes players into the dangerous and once-believed-to-be-uninhabited Forbidden Lands to hunt a mysterious creature that wrecked a local village. This title will feature new challenges and threats, but also plenty of fresh opportunities to grow in power and establish your name amongst monster hunting legends.

That's February in the books. Be sure to return in a few months where we look at what March 2025 has in store for video game fans.