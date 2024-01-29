Games To Look For - February 2024

HQ

After a January that featured some incredibly well-received titles and even a record-breaking PC launch, we're now barreling into February, a month that is quite frankly stacked. Between action-adventures to multiplayer titles, strategy offerings to RPGs, indies to puzzlers, the second month of 2024 is not to be missed. So, let's dive into another episode of Games To Look For to see what February is serving up for gamers around the world.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 1

Kicking off the month is a game that is no doubt highly anticipated by JRPG fans. Granblue Fantasy: Relink takes players to the Zegagrande Skydom, a rich and broad aerial world crammed to the brim with exciting opportunities and overwhelmed by a dangerous and deadly invading force. Needless to say, there's a lot to enjoy in this promising action-RPG.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 2

One of the largest releases to come out this month, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady's long-awaited return to the Arkhamverse. Ditching the single-player focus to give us a bombastic co-op experience, we're finally taking on the role of the baddies as we have to put down the Justice League.

Persona 3 Reload (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 2

Atlus seems to be on a bit of a roll of late, and while we wait for Metaphor: ReFantazio to debut, we can keep ourselves busy with a return to Persona 3. Persona 3 Reload comes with new story scenes, character voice overs, and more for returning fans, and gives those who haven't yet had a chance to play the genre-defining RPG the opportunity to visit it for the first time.

Foamstars (PS4, PS5) - February 6

What happens when you replace Splatoon's paint with bubbles? Well, you get Foamstars. The latest title from Square Enix is a multiplayer title where two teams use unique characters to claim the most territory in an evolving and chaotic arena. With multiple game modes on offer, eight launch characters, and even free access if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber, there are a lot of reasons to get excited for this colourful competitive project.

Helldivers 2 (PC, PS5) - February 8

Are you doing your part? If there was ever a game that reminded us of Starship Troopers, it would be Helldivers 2. Arrowhead Game Studios is bringing us a lot of sci-fi action early on in the month, as we track down as many alien threats as we can and make them go boom.

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 13

Settlers in a new land are being plagued by a haunting curse, and it's up to you as a Banisher to see that these spirits don't bring any harm to the community. As this action RPG is coming from Don't Nod, we can expect a deep story with plenty of consequences for our actions, as well as a lot of creepy spirits to fight and an interesting location to explore.

Ultros (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 13

While they're not for everyone, the Hotline Miami games certainly carved out their own niche among the wider gaming community, and a large part of that was due to their trippy visuals. The designer behind a lot of those visuals is now back with a futuristic Metroidvania/gardening simulator in Ultros. If you want to get psychedelic this February, look no further.

Solium Infernum (PC) - February 14

If you're a fan of grand strategy or just want a good reason to mess with your friends, Solium Infernum might just be the game for you. Pitting the rulers of Hell against one another, you'll have to use your wits and your fiendish might to put yourself atop the throne of Pandemonium.

Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 16

Could this game finally see the light of day? Most of us aren't going to believe that Skull and Bones has come out until we're playing it, but it seems that Ubisoft finally might be ready to take us to the high seas in the pirate game we've been waiting years for.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Switch) - February 16

Donkey Kong has only gone and stolen all the mini-Mario toys from their factory and as someone who's likely going to make a fair chunk of change from this merchandise, Mario isn't about to let him get away. Chase down Donkey Kong in over 100 puzzle-based levels in this return to a classic Mario title.

Pacific Drive (PC, PS4, PS5) - February 22

In Pacific Drive, you find yourself alone in a surreal imagining of the Pacific Northwest. With only your car as your companion, you'll have to gather resources and avoid the supernatural dangers awaiting in the Olympic Exclusion Zone. Each journey into the Zone brings new challenges, but with the risk also comes reward, usually in the form of an upgrade for your car.

Nightingale (PC) - February 22

Stranded in a strange realm, one much unlike our own after a portal collapses behind you, you're going to have to learn to survive in the Faewild in the hopes of becoming a Realmwalker. Nightingale is an Early Access launch, but for fans of singleplayer and co-op survival, it looks to bring plenty of the gathering, crafting, and building that the genre is so famous for.

Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - February 28

Disney has greenlit the remasters of several Star Wars video games over the years and this February we'll be seeing the next expansion into this fold. Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster gives the iconic action-FPS a fresh coat of paint and improves its performance, all while retaining the signature boomer shooter-style of gameplay that made it a fan-favourite in the first place.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth (PS5) - February 29

Arguably the biggest launch of the entire month, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will continue to tell the tale of Cloud Strife and his allies, as they work to save the world from the dangerous and formidable Sephiroth. This second part of the remake of Square Enix's lengthy and acclaimed RPG will take the gang to new locations to battle fresh adversaries and some returning faces, all on top of introducing a slate of new mechanics and gameplay features that look to elevate the Final Fantasy VII experience significantly.

And there we have it, another GTLF in the books. Be sure to return in a month's time to see what March 2024 is bringing for gamers of all shapes and sizes.