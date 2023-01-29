Games To Look For - February 2023

HQ

There's no denying that January 2023 has been a bit of a slow month for video games. There were a few big titles to catch but for the most part, it was a steady start to the year. February is a different beast. Because we're heading into the second month of the year with a huge slate of exciting and interesting games from all over the genre spectrum to look out for. So relax and take a look at what the shortest month of the year has in store for gaming fans.

Deliver Us Mars (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 2

KeokeN Interactive is launching its action-adventure sequel to Deliver Us the Moon to start off February, with this game trading the hostile lunar landscape for an equally dangerous red planet. Deliver Us Mars sees protagonist Kathy Johnson exploring the hazardous environment all in an effort of recovering the lost ARK colony ships that have been stolen by the mysterious Outward faction.

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 10

What else is there to say about this game that hasn't already been said. Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be one of the biggest titles of the entire year and it's arriving at the start of February. Set at the famed school for Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s, Hogwarts Legacy puts you in the shoes of a fifth year student as they literally carve out their own destiny in the magical world.

Wanted: Dead (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 14

Coming from developers who have worked on the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive video games, Wanted: Dead is a hybrid slasher-shooter that follows a week in the life of the Zombie Unit: an elite task force in the Hong Kong police department who are tasked with uncovering a corporate conspiracy. Designed to be brutal and gory with fluid and fast gameplay, this is a cyberpunk adventure made for a hardcore audience.

Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - February 17

EA and Koei Tecmo are teaming up for their own take on the Monster Hunter formula. Wild Hearts is a new take on the hunting genre which tasks players with using the power of nature to take down monstrous creatures who are enhanced by nature as well. Built as a title that can be tackled alone or with a team of up to four players, Wild Hearts is one for those who are looking for new beasties to tackle.

Atomic Heart (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 21

It may look like a Bioshock video game, but it isn't. Coming from Mundfish, Atomic Heart is an action shooter that sees players exploring a utopian society where humans live in harmony with robots, or rather, they used to. Because in this game the robots have gone off the rails, and now the once attractive utopia has become a terrifying world of mutant creatures, vicious machines, and superpowered robots. Sounds freaky, right?

Like a Dragon: Ishin (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 21

This Yakuza spinoff trades modern gang warfare for a 19th century samurai tale. Like a Dragon: Ishin sees the warrior Sakamoto Ryoma heading to Kyoto to find the individual who murdered his father, all while looking to clear his own name of that very murder. With katana-wielding melee action, as well as revolver-based ranged combat, this title will give a fresh take on the Yakuza formula.

PS VR2 (PS5) - February 22

This is a bit of a trick as the PlayStation VR2 isn't actually a new game. But considering this next iteration of PlayStation virtual reality will also arrive with a whole slate of 'launch window' games, including The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR and Horizon Call of the Mountain, it's hard to ignore this release - even if it does have a behemoth of a price tag.

Blood Bowl III (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - February 23

After a lengthy stint of alphas and betas, Nacon and Cyanide Studio are ready to debut their third strategic take on American football set in the Warhammer universe. Blood Bowl III is this very game, and is looking to iterate on its predecessors with extra races to play as, further customisation options, a broader competitive mode, all while playing with the latest rule set from the actual board game the title is based on.

Sons of the Forest (PC) - February 23

Coming from the team behind The Forest, Sons of the Forest is an open world survival horror simulator that sees you on an isolated island inhabited by cannibalistic savages. Sent to find a missing billionaire, this game will ask you to overcome your fears all while thinking intelligently to stave off starvation, dehydration, disease, hypothermia, and essentially everything that could potentially be a danger to your livelihood.

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) - February 23

Sega and Relic Entertainment are taking us back to the grand theatre of war this month, as the Company of Heroes series will be making a comeback. This third instalment will once again revolve around the Second World War, but will trade the muddy fields of the Western Front for the sandy and hot terrain of North Africa and the picturesque landscape of Italy. Featuring dynamic and tactically demanding battle scenarios, Company of Heroes 3 is looking to evolve the strategy series with a host of new additions, including far more detailed destruction.

Octopath Traveler II (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) - February 24

Square Enix will be returning to the acclaimed Octopath Traveler series this month, when Octopath Traveler II debuts on PC and consoles. Bringing fans back to the fantasy world of Solistia, this intertwining story will see eight new travellers setting out on adventures for their own reasons, during a time where Steam power is giving birth to all manner of exciting technological advancements. With the iconic HD-2D graphics back on centre stage, this story will be one for the JRPG fans.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Switch) - February 24

Following the success of Kirby and the Forgotten Land in 2022, Nintendo is bringing back a former title revolving around the loveable pink puffball. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is taking the Nintendo Wii title and shaping and re-forming it to suit the Nintendo Switch, allowing for up to four players to team up and conquer the challenges in front of them to help Kirby repair Magalor's crashed spaceship.

Destiny 2: Lightfall (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - February 28

Bungie is releasing the penultimate chapter in the Light and Darkness saga of Destiny 2 to wrap up the month. Destiny 2: Lightfall will take the relentless Guardian to Neptune to face off with the former Cabal emperor once again, all in an effort of preparing and subverting what seems to be a final and completely unavoidable all-out fight with the terrifying and foreboding Witness.

And that about does it once again. Be sure to drop by in a few weeks to see what March 2023 has in store; spoiler alert, there's a lot to be excited for as well.