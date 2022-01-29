Games To Look For - February 2022

HQ

Even though January 2022 ended up being quite a slow month for new video game releases, February is anything but that. This month has some of the biggest and most highly anticipated titles of the entire year, and sees many of them launching within a week of one another. Needless to say, it's going to be a busy few weeks. To make sure you are up to speed and informed about all there is to know, here are the Games To Look For in February 2022.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection - February 1

With the success of Life is Strange: True Colors now behind us, Square Enix has another Life is Strange title to deliver this February. Serving as a remaster of the first two acclaimed titles in the series, Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, this game sees both adventures re-releasing with upgraded visuals and animations, in an all-new package that features both games in one edition.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - February 4

After a lengthy creation process that for a while was regarded as "development hell", Techland's anticipated sequel is almost here. Picking up 20 years after the original, Dying Light 2 Stay Human sees remnants of humanity grappling for survival in a world that has been mostly overrun by the terrifying and evolved Infected. Boasting a massive open world and an improved and expanded parkour system to help you manoeuvre it, this game is set to serve up a lengthy core storyline, which can even be played cooperatively with up to four players.

Sifu - February 8

The latest game to come from developer Absolver, will see players stepping into the shoes of a young Kung-Fu student as he sets out on a path of revenge to find and bring down the murderers of his family. Alone and against unfavourable odds, this title revolves around a deep hand-to-hand combat system, which is designed to be fluid and so broad that you can even use items and the environment to your advantage in combat. To add to this, the game even includes an ageing system, where falling in combat results in the protagonist becoming older, weaker, but wiser to the world and the ways that it operates. Needless to say, mastery is the aim of the game in Sifu.

OlliOlli World - February 8

In a little while, the universe of OlliOlli is expanding even further, with the launch of the latest game in the series, OlliOlli World. Designed as a skateboarding action platformer, this title tasks players with flipping and tricking their way across the vibrant and creative locales of Radlandia, all on a spiritual journey to find and meet the gods of skateboarding and achieve Gnarvana.

CrossfireX - February 10

While there are a couple of different Crossfire projects in the works for 2022, the first of the bunch is set to land in February. Developed by Smilegate Entertainment and coming exclusively to Xbox consoles, CrossfireX sees the first-person shooter franchise landing on the platforms, and bringing both a cinematic campaign, which has been co-developed by Remedy Entertainment, as well as a multiplayer experience that boasts several unique thrilling fast-paced modes.

Total War: Warhammer III - February 17

After starting its foray into the world of Warhammer back in 2016 with Total War: Warhammer, Creative Assembly is looking to conclude a trilogy of titles this month when Total War: Warhammer III lands on PC. Set to serve up more of the iconic strategy action that the series is known for, this title is bringing new factions, and asks players to travel to the Realm of Chaos to either lead an assault on the demonic forces that lurk within, or rather to defend the fiery landscape from hostile invaders.

The King of Fighters XV - February 17

The Fighting games genre holds some of the most well known and beloved game franchises of all-time, with Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and Tekken being three of the biggest. But one that can be overlooked despite the fact that it has been around since 1994, is SNK's King of Fighters. This month, the latest instalment in this long-running series, King of Fighters XV is dropping, and is bringing improved graphics, systems, online experiences, and even 39 total playable characters at release in a few weeks.

Horizon Forbidden West - February 18

The next chapter of Aloy's magnificent journey in Guerrilla Games' iconic post-apocalyptic world is almost upon us, with the upcoming PlayStation exclusive set to take the red-haired heroine to the American Pacific Coast to discover the secrets of the Forbidden West. Serving as a direct sequel to the beloved 2017 title, this adventure promises all-new threats, allies, and biomes to explore, as Aloy sets her sights where her people have feared to look toward before.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen - February 22

After originally introducing Guardians to Savathûn years ago, Bungie is ready for this expanded storyline to play out in the next expansion for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. Set to take your legendary Light-wielder to the Sister of Shapes' own Throne World, this expansion will deliver a new campaign, a bunch of new weapons and gear to unlock, as well as a fearsome new range of Ghost-protected enemies to have to deal with. Set to signal the next chapter in the Light and Darkness Saga, The Witch Queen is looking to answer some of the longest, burning questions in this iconic sci-fi universe.

Grid Legends - February 25

Even though this technically won't be the first title Codemasters has delivered ever since EA acquired the studio, Grid Legends is likely to be the first time where we truly get to see EA's influence on the racing games developer's works. Set to be an arcade racing experience, Grid Legends is looking to serve up a combination of the series iconic high-speed racing moments based in real locations, and is expanding further with an all-new dramatic single player storyline, called Driven to Glory, which features real actors and the studio's largest career to date.

Elden Ring - February 25

Whether you are a FromSoftware fan or not, there's no denying that Elden Ring has become one of, if not the most anticipated game of 2022, which is remarkable since we're only in February. Coming from the famed Japanese developer, this action RPG is set in a broad fantasy world that has been brought to life with the help of A Song of Fire and Ice author, George R.R. Martin, and is slated to be the developer's biggest and most ambitious video game to date.

And there we have it. Be sure to return next month, when we take a look at what the packed month of March 2022 has to serve up, when it comes to new video games.