Games To Look For - February 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After the dry spell that we experienced in January, things are starting to look up when it comes to releases over the next month. Sadly, some heavy hitters such as Outriders and Riders Republic have been pushed back to later in the year, but there's still a great selection of titles to look forward to spanning a variety of different genres. Here are the games that we are looking forward to the most in the month of February:

Control Ultimate Edition - February 2 (PS5, Xbox Series)

We don't usually cover re-releases on different platforms on GTLF, but the new-gen version of Control Ultimate Edition is a lot unlike the rest. This upgraded version of Remedy Entertainment's supernatural action title is coming to Xbox Series and PS5 in February, and boasts a plethora of interesting changes that might make you want to relive this incredible title. Not only will the Ultimate Edition outperform the other console versions, but it comes as a complete package containing both the main game and all of its DLCs. Essentially, if you haven't already stepped into Jesse Faden's shoes, now is the perfect time to do so.

You're watching Advertisements

Destruction AllStars - February 3 (PS5) [PS Plus]

After a delay from its previous release, Destruction AllStars is finally launching globally as part of the month's PlayStation Plus line-up. You can look forward to an exciting, action-packed sports title that combines intense vehicular-based combat with explosive, devastating carnage, all across plenty of vibrant global arenas. As this is a PS5 exclusive, this one should show off the best of the console, as it uses adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, 3D audio, and the lightning fast SSD to its advantage.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood - February 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series)

Inspired by the famous tabletop role-playing games, Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood is the first action-RPG developed in the World of Darkness Werewolf universe. In this tale, you'll take on the role of Cahal, a powerful warrior capable of transforming between three forms - Human, Wolf, and Werewolf. Using the abilities at your disposal, it will be your duty to punish those who defile and damage Gaia, or as we know her, Mother Earth.

You're watching Advertisements

Nioh Collection - February 5 - PS5 / Nioh 2 - Complete Edition - Feb 5 PC, PS5

The Nioh series might soon be going on hiatus, but Team Ninja is ensuring that it is going out with one last bang. On February 5, fans will be getting a double helping of releases with the Nioh Collection launching on PS5 and Nioh 2 - Complete Edition releasing on PC. The Nioh Collection includes remastered versions of both Nioh and Nioh 2, where both titles run in stunning 4K at 120FPS with support for the DualSense's Haptic Feedback to make combat feel a little more intense. The Complete Edition of Nioh 2 is also arriving on PC for the first time, and it includes all DLC released to date for the brutally hard RPG.

Little Nightmares II - February 11 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch)

We recently sampled a demo for Little Nightmares II and we can honestly say that we were blown away with what we played. This follow up to the 2017 original includes the same tense atmosphere and absolutely terrifying stealth sequences, but things are just on a much larger scale. First of all, the environmental variety is much richer this time around, as from various teasers we've seen levels within swamps, classrooms and a hospital. Six will also be accompanied on her journey by another child called Mono, and many of the puzzles and platforming sequences revolve around utilising these two characters.

You're watching Advertisements

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury - February 12 (Switch)

The final surprise revealed during the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct is releasing this month, as Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury is heading to the Nintendo Switch. Along with including Mario's finest outing on the WiiU, this souped-up port also includes a new standalone adventure called Bowser's Fury. This new slice of content sees you take on a Godzilla-like version of Bowser whilst playing as the fan-favourite, Cat Mario. Also included in the package is Amiibo support and multiplayer functionality for Captain Toad's Adventures.

Persona 5 Strikers - February 23 (PC, PS4, Switch)

Following on from the highly successful Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers brings a new adventure set in the iconic world created by Atlus. This story that continues a short while after the conclusion of Persona 5, sees the gang joining the Phantom Thieves as a way to fight back against the corruption overwhelming Japan. Built as an epic road trip, this game features more of the exciting Persona combat we have come to love, in an adventure designed to attract both new and returning fans alike.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection - February 25 - (Switch)

Ghosts n' Goblins may not exactly be a huge name in 2021, but the series has been known for spawning some of the finest titles on the SNES and NES. We've not seen an official outing from the series since Ultimate Ghosts 'n Goblins on the PSP in 2007, but this is about to change pretty soon. Arriving on February 25, Ghosts n' Goblins Resurrection is a reboot of the series that pays homage to the original titles, whilst also adding new modern day elements. It still looks to have the same tough as nails side-scrolling action, but it appears to have embraced more of a cartoonish aesthetic.

You're watching Advertisements

Bravely Default II - February 26 (Switch)

The second entry into the Bravely Default series is almost here, bringing a whole bunch of exciting new Heroes of Light for players to become attached to. Once again developed by Claytechworks, Bravely Default II sees the return of the iconic Brave and Default combat systems, but it builds on our expectations by expanding on the jobs system to enhance the RPG aspects of the title. Launching as a Nintendo Switch exclusive, this one is one to watch, especially if you are a fan of JRPGs.

Even after a few delays, February is looking to deliver some of the most exciting games of the year, headlined by Little Nightmares II and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Whether you are a fan of action games, delightful platformers, or spooky horrors, this month has something to keep you busy until March rolls on in.