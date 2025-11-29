Games To Look For - December 2025

HQ

It's the final month of the year and that means it is time for the last Games To Look For of the calendar year. As always in December, it's a very, very front-loaded month that is serving up a rather low number of major games worthy of note. However, with The Game Awards happening in the second week of the month, there is always room for surprise shadow drops that could further pack out the month's schedule. So stay tuned and until then, look forward to the following games debuting in the jolliest and most festive period of the year.

HQ

Marvel Cosmic Invasion (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - December 1

Kicking things off on the first day of December is a pixelated beat 'em up from Tribute Games. After previously lending their talents to make Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, now the talented team are working with Marvel to create an adventure that takes us into the cosmos to face Annihilus and his hordes of bugs. Featuring 15 of Marvel's most prominent heroes as playable options and a tag-team swap system to manage too, this is looking to be a fun arcade experience to start the month.

HQ

This is an ad:

Destiny 2: Renegades (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series) - December 2

Not a long time ago, in a galaxy clearly nearer than expected, the epic world of Star Wars will clash with Bungie's long-running looter-shooter Destiny 2, all as part of the Renegades expansion. This next chapter is the second part of The Fate Saga and it brings a slate of themed weapons, enemies, tools, and story content that even includes players being able to discover their own lightsaber - or as it's known here, a Praxic Blade. The second chunk to the Year of Prophecy content schedule, this will look to reignite the Destiny 2 spark for many fans.

HQ

Red Dead Redemption (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Android, iOS) - December 2

You don't need us to tell you what this game is, as by now it's one of the most famous RPGs of all-time. Rockstar's beloved story, the second part in the Red Dead series, is finally coming to current-generation consoles and also mobile devices, meaning even more fans can bask in the tale of John Marston and how he hunts down many of his former outlaw gang colleagues to keep the law off his back.

This is an ad:

HQ

Sleep Awake (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 2

It's the most festive and jolly time of the year so why not polarise that with a trip into a psychologically-frightening dystopian city in the next horror game to be published by Blumhouse Games. Sleep Awake follows a woman who must attempt to survive in this harsh reality while also overcoming the allure of sleep, as folk in this city have been shockingly disappearing whenever they lay their heads to rest. Creepy, right? For horror fans, this is looking to be one to watch.

HQ

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Switch, Switch 2) - December 4

Arguably the biggest launch of the month (a project debuting on the same day as the title it will compete most with in December...), Nintendo's final first-party game of the year will bring back Samus Aran and see the Metroid Prime series expanded with the long-awaited fourth official chapter. Known as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, this game offers the signature intense first-person action and a Metroidvania setup, but evolves it with new mechanics, features, and levels to explore and master.

HQ

Octopath Traveler 0 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2) - December 4

The other major launch of the month comes from Square Enix, who is expanding the HD-2D world of Octopath Traveler with an official and very ambitious prequel. Regarded as Octopath Traveler 0, this game will tell the story of the restoration and retribution over the divine rings and spin a narrative that stretches across the land of Orsterra. Claimed to be an absolute JRPG behemoth that could require 100 hours of playtime to overcome, this could be the perfect game for those desperate for a story-rich and challenging adventure this December.

HQ

Skate Story (PC, PS5, Switch 2) - December 8

Next up is an indie option from Sam Eng. Skate Story is an unusual and odd experience that follows a demon in the underworld, made of glass and pain, who looks to escape the cruel realm by taking the Devil up on a deal. What's the task, you ask? Armed with nothing but a skateboard, you must skate to the moon and swallow it whole... Yep, quite a massive feat but one that can be made all the more enjoyable by flipping, tricking, and grinding your way to salvation.

HQ

Unbeatable (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 9

Keeping up with the theme of quirky indie games, the next title worthy of note is the rhythm adventure Unbeatable, a story that is set in a world where music is, ironically for the game in question, illegal. Stepping into the shoes of Beat and her band who are on the run from the law, this narrative-heavy experience looks to combine arcade rhythm gameplay with emotive storytelling to make for an adventure unlike much else.

HQ

Pioneers of Pagonia (PC) - December 11

After a lengthy stint as an Early Access game, Envision Entertainment's Pioneers of Pagonia is set to make its grand arrival in its 1.0 launch state. Coming from the visionary mind who cooked up the idea for The Settlers, this colony sim and strategy game is all about developing a blossoming and capable city in a world with abundant resources, magic to master, and enemy threats to overcome. For those who enjoy sim/strategy games, this one is worthy of keeping an eye on.

HQ

Terminator 2D: No Fate (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - December 12

Have we been here before...? Yep, we're tentatively putting Bitmap Bureau's Terminator 2D: No Fate as the final game on this month's GTLF, all with the added caveat that this arcade retelling of the beloved action sequel has made a bit of a habit out of being delayed. As of writing, this game will launch on December 12, but history shows that this could change, so don't hold your breath on the game until it's firmly in your hands...

HQ

And that does it once more. Another year of Games To Look For is in the books. Again, there may be some surprises to add to these games depending on what happens at The Game Awards and any of the other shows happening during that week, but if not, you at least have these games to look forward to in the lead-up to the most festive time of the year. We'll be back now in the New Year, where we'll take a look and see what January 2026 has in store for video game fans.