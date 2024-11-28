Games To Look For - December 2024

HQ

It's the final month of the year and that means one thing for the video game sector: a schedule highlighted by only a handful of major games and a month that is very, very front-loaded. That's right, for the most wonderful time of the year, we can look forward to a collection of interesting games making their arrival, but the majority will be debuting well before The Game Awards at the month's mid-way marker. So, with this being the case, let's crack on with the final Games To Look For in 2024.

Infinity Nikki (PC, PS5, iOS, Android) - December 5

Kicking the month off is a game that has amassed a mega following recently. This cosy open-world game is all about dressing up and exploring a land of magic and mysticism. Known as Infinity Nikki, the PC, PlayStation, and mobile game has over 34 million pre-registrations, making it one of the year's most-sought-after games yet, and no doubt this is in part to its Animal Crossing-like relaxing and chill dynamic and aesthetic.

Fantasian Neo Dimension (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - December 5

If you've been a frequent user of Apple Arcade ever since its debut, you may already have played this JRPG from the father of Final Fantasy, Hironobu Sakaguchi. Fantasian Neo Dimension is the expanded and improved version of that game, which is now coming to PC and consoles alongside an update that offers English and Japanese voice overs, a new difficulty option, and more features. With the iconic Nobuo Uematsu composing the soundtrack, JRPG fans won't want to miss this one.

Skydance's Behemoth (PC, PS VR2, Meta Quest) - December 5

The first of two virtual reality games on our list for this December. Skydance's Behemoth is an ambitious project that takes players into the Forsaken Lands, a dilapidated kingdom haunted by tragedy, all to step into the shoes of Wren the Hunter, a warrior looking to save himself and his village. This task won't be as easy as it sounds however, as Wren will need to cut down the many terrible and enormous Behemoths that populate the land to get the job done and complete this Herculean challenge.

Delta Force (PC) - December 5

Okay, so let's just clarify some points here. Delta Force isn't fully launching in December, rather it's debuting what it dubs a Global Open Beta. However, this in and of itself is a bit of a trick, because it will mean that the game in its near-entirety is available for fans to hop into and enjoy as they see fit. If you're starting to tire of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and haven't felt the Battlefield itch in years, you'll definitely want to keep an eye out for Delta Force and its tight-looking tactical FPS action.

UFL (PS5, Xbox Series) - December 5

It's not easy being a competitor to EA Sports FC and eFootball, but that is precisely what UFL intends to be. Backed by Cristiano Ronaldo, this sports game will be debuting on consoles at the start of the month and offering an alternative take to digital football than the one we've become so familiar with. While it doesn't quite boast the same level of exclusive commitments as Konami and EA's counterparts, UFL will feature a few stars and teams that its competitors cannot offer, including its legendary Portuguese backer and cover star.

Path of Exile 2 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 6

Again, this one is a bit of a trick as Path of Exile 2 won't be fully launching in December, as it will instead be arriving as an Early Access project. Offering tight action-RPG gameplay all set in a brutal fantasy world and featuring six playable class types at debut, Path of Exile 2 is looking to be an ideal choice for anyone looking to branch out and experience something a little different following a summer highlighted by Diablo IV's Vessel of Hatred expansion.

Marvel Rivals (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 6

The hero-shooter genre has been a tough nut to crack as of late, but this isn't stopping NetEase and Marvel from teaming up and trying all the same. The result is Marvel Rivals, a multiplayer team-based hero-shooter that stars a collection of the comic titan's greatest heroes and villains and pits them against one another in a variety of game modes and on familiar and iconic map locations. Needless to say, Overwatch fans and Marvel lovers will not want to miss this one.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (PC, Xbox Series) - December 9

Undeniably the biggest launch of the month of December, the folk over at MachineGames are ready to take us on a grand adventure as the world's most famous archaeologist. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will see Troy Baker voicing Harrison Ford's most famous character in an action-adventure fit with mystery, intrigue, and all the typical betrayal and puzzle-solving that Indy's efforts usually result in. With a debut as a day one Game Pass launch, this will likely be on the top of a lot of fans' wishlists.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch) - December 10

A wonderfully retro-geared beat 'em up. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind is an action title that combines the famed heroes and vibrant pixel art for an interactive experience that sees the team facing off with a robotic reincarnation of one of their greatest foes: the mighty Robo-Rita. By travelling back in time to save their future, the Power Rangers will need to work together to overcome this deadly adversary and her younger counterpart.

Monument Valley 3 (iOS/Android) - December 10

One of the most iconic modern mobile games is receiving a threequel this month. Monument Valley 3 will arrive on iOS and Android as part of the Netflix Games offering, and with it bringing a whole slate of awe-inspiring and wonderful puzzles to solve. With striking levels and a vibrant art style to boot, Monument Valley 3 is shaping up to be a fitting instalment into the series, which has captivated countless gamers ever since 2014.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion (PC, PS5, Xbox Series) - December 17

Arriving the week before the most festive week of the year, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion will take us back to the golden age of piracy to experience a story based on the iconic narrative laid out in the classic novel Treasure Island. Designed as a tactical-RPG, this game sees Captain Flint and his crew sailing the seas in the hunt for a mysterious treasure, all while facing off with rival pirates and the Royal Navy, and in a narrative told using comic strip-style art.

Alien: Rogue Incursion (PC, PS VR2) - December 19

The last game we're highlighting in 2024, Alien: Rogue Incursion is the first Alien game to ever delve solely into the virtual reality format, with this title seeing a stranded Colonial Marine tasked with surviving on a barren planet with nothing but their sentient AI for company and while being hunted by the perfect organism, the Xenomorph. With a launch on Steam VR and PS VR2 planned in December, the game will also be coming to Meta Quest 3 in the New Year.

That does it. The last Games To Look For in 2024 is in the books. With this done and dusted, be sure to return at the start of the New Year when we'll take a glimpse into what January 2024 has in store for video game fans.